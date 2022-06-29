MLB Player Props Today | Best MLB Player Prop Bets Tonight June 29

A full 15-game slate of baseball is on tap for today, June 29, which gives a lot of MLB player prop bets to choose from. We break down the best MLB player props and give you three of our favorite picks as well as how to get free MLB bets for the MLB games today. Read on for a detailed breakdown of the best MLB player prop bets for today, June 29.

Take our Best MLB Player Props Bet of the Day: Sandy Alcantara Over 5.5 Strikeouts (+105) odds at BetOnline.

How to Bet on MLB Player Props for Free

Betting on the MLB online has never been easier. The best MLB sportsbooks allow fans to sign up, claim free bets, and bet on the MLB within a few short clicks.

Below, we’ll break down how to bet on the MLB and claim up to $5,750 in betting offers at the best offshore sportsbooks.

Click here to get free bonus cash and a risk-free $25 MLB player prop bet Sign up and make a qualifying deposit of $55 Get your sportsbook bonus and free MLB bets Place your free MLB player prop bets at BetOnline

RELATED: The Best Baseball Betting Sites

The Best Sportsbooks for MLB Player Props Tonight

RELATED: The Best Online Sportsbooks in the US

MLB Player Props | Best MLB Prop Bets Today (June 29)

Luckily today, we get a full 15-game slate of baseball, on June 29. In this article, we discuss one batter who is in a good matchup to score a run, another batter in a prime spot to knock in a runner, and one pitcher with a very good matchup to rack up the strikeouts for our best MLB player prop bets today, June 29.

MLB Player Props Today (June 29): Sandy Alcantara Over 5.5 Strikeouts (+105)

Sandy Alcantara Strikeouts Odds Play Over 5.5 +105 Under 5.5 -135

Sandy Alcantara has been excellent this season. He has a 1.95 ERA, 0.95 WHIP, and a 94/28 K/BB ratio. Opposing batters are hitting .195 against Alcantara on the year. He ranks third in ERA, sixth in WHIP, fifth in batting average against, and top 12 in strikeouts among all pitchers in the league. Alcantara faced the Cardinals once earlier this season and he went eight innings, he gave up four hits, one walk, struck out six, and allowed zero earned runs.

Alcantara has had success against the top two batters on the Cardinals. Nolan Arenado is 1/10 with four strikeouts and Paul Goldschmidt is 2/12 with four strikeouts against Alcantara. Goldschmidt was held without a hit in the game he faced Alcantara this season.

Alcantara averages 6.7 strikeouts per game in seven games started on the road this season. In nine games started at night this season, he has a 1.70 ERA and 0.93 WHIP. Alcantara has had a very good season and he is a great bet to go over in strikeouts.

To bet on Sandy Alcantara Over 5.5 Strikeouts (+105) at BetOnline, click the button below.

RELATED: The Best Offshore Betting Sites in the US

MLB Player Props Tonight (June 29): Bo Bichette Over 0.5 Runs (-110)

Bo Bichette Runs Odds Play Over 0.5 Runs -110 Under 0.5 Runs -120

Bo Bichette has 42 runs, 12 home runs, and 41 RBIs on the season. He has had his share of success against pitcher Nick Pivetta. Bichette has eight hits in 19 at-bats, two doubles, two home runs, and seven RBIs against Pivetta. He bats second in a very good lineup. Toronto is top 10 in the MLB in runs, hits, home runs, RBIs, batting average, OBP, SLG, and OPS.

In two games started against Toronto this season, Pivetta has a 7.27 ERA, 2.08 WHIP, and a 10/8 K/BB ratio. A few batters have had success against Pivetta besides Bichette. George Springer is 6/12 with two doubles and two RBIs, Vladimir Guerrero Jr is 4/16 with one double, one home run, and four RBIs, and Cavan Biggio is 5/12 with one double, two home runs, and three RBIs.

Bichette hits Pivetta well and will get on base, and he has the batters behind him to knock him in for a run. He is a great pick to score a run against Pivetta.

To bet on Bo Bichette Over 0.5 Runs (-110) at BetOnline, click the button below.

RELATED: Sportsbook Promo Codes

Best MLB Prop Bets Today (June 29): C.J. Cron Over 0.5 RBI (+125)

C.J. Cron RBI Odds Play Over 0.5 +125 Under 0.5 -165

C.J. Cron is having a good season, recording 45 runs, 86 hits, 17 home runs, 55 RBIs, and a batting average of .295. He ranks top 15 in the NL in runs and top six in hits, home runs, and RBIs. Cron has done well against Urias, going 6/14 with two doubles, two home runs, and nine RBIs. At home, Cron has 32 runs, 55 hits, 13 home runs, 41 RBIs, and a batting average of .355. Cron is taking full advantage of the very hitter-friendly park that Coors field is.

Cron bats cleanup in a lineup that ranks top 10 in the MLB in hits and batting average. The batters in front of him in the lineup have hit Urias well. Charlie Blackmon, who usually bats second, is 7/20 with two doubles, one triple, and two RBIs, and Kris Bryant, who typically bats third is 5/15 with one home run and one RBI.

Urias has struggled to pitch well in Coors Field, as many pitchers have. With Cron’s success against Urias, the game being in Coors Field, and the batters in front of Cron having success versus Urias, Cron is a terrific bet to knock in a runner.

To bet on C.J. Cron Over 0.5 RBI (+125) at BetOnline, click the button below.