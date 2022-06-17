Best MLB Player Props Bets | Odds and Picks for MLB Player Props Today

With a huge MLB slate on Friday, bettors are going to have a chance to make money with us on our MLB player props for the day. Come check them out below to get three picks with great value.

The Best Sports Betting Sites for the MLB Games Today

RELATED: Best MLB Betting Sites

MLB Player Prop Bets | Best MLB Prop Bets Today

Below, we will go over our three-player props of the day, which include three of the top players in baseball.

MLB player props have quickly become some of the best bets that sports bettors can put money on. Usually, they have great value and that’s something bettors are always looking for.

Best MLB Player Props Bets Today (June 17): Juan Soto Over 1.5 Total Bases (+145)

Bet Over Under Play Odds +145 -195

With our first bet of the night, let’s go with Juan Soto of the Washington Nationals to have over 1.5 total bases. When looking at his stats, it’s obvious that he’s not performing to the expectations that we had for coming into the year. On the season, he’s currently hitting .224, but he has belted 13 home runs. He’s been in a bit of a rough stretch and has only managed to get one hit in his last nine at-bats.

His advanced stats do suggest that he’s going to have a much better season than he’s currently having. He has a max exit velocity in the 91st percentile, a hard-hit percentage in the 71st percentile, a barrel percentage in the 84th percentile, and an xwOBA in the 96th percentile.

He hasn’t found much success again Ranger Suarez throughout his career, but that’s because he’s been a bit unlucky. He has an average exit velocity of 96.1 MPH in six plate appearances.

Best MLB Player Props Bets Today (June 17): Austin Riley Over 1.5 Total Bases (-115)

Bet Over Under Play Odds -115 -115

Next up in our MLB player props of the day is going to be taking Austin Riley of the Atlanta Braves to have over 1.5 total bases. The Braves are going to be taking out a Chicago Cubs team that has arguably been the worst in baseball on the mound this season.

Austin Riley is going to be coming into this one with a .259 batting average and fresh off a game where he went 3-5 with two home runs. On the season, he already has 18 bombs on the year and can very well add to that total once again in this one.

He currently has an average exit velocity in the 97th percentile, an xwOBA in the 92nd percentile, a max exit velocity in the 96th percentile, a hard-hit percentage in the 98th percentile, and a barrel percentage in the 96 percentile. His advanced numbers have been some of the best in baseball to start the year and that should be an indication that he’s going to continue barreling up baseballs at a high level here.

RELATED: Top 5 MLB Games Today

Best MLB Player Props Bets Today (June 17): Christian Yelich Over 1.5 Total Bases (+120)

Bet Over Under Play Odds +120 -160

Christian Yelich has been one of the more disappointing hitters in baseball throughout the past few years after winning an MVP. He’s going to be coming into this one hitting .242, but what he’s been able to do throughout the past five games has been impressive. Before those five games, his batting average was still nearly below .230. In his most recent game against the New York Mets, he was able to belt a home run.

The Brewers are going to be taking on Hunter Greene and although Greene does have above-average stuff, Christian Yelich has already gone 2-4 against him and has an average exit velocity above 90 MPH.

On the season, Yelich currently has an average exit velocity in the 92nd percentile, a max exit velocity in the 92nd percentile, and a hard-hit percentage in the 96th percentile.

More MLB Betting Offers