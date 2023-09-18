Over the last two weeks of the regular season, we will be updating The Sports Daily readers regularly with the Major League Baseball playoff hunt. Here are the latest updates.

What four teams have already clinched a playoff spot?

There are two teams in the American League and two teams in the National League that are already postseason bound. In the American League, the Baltimore Orioles are at 93 wins and 56 losses and the Tampa Bay Rays are at 92 wins and 59 losses. Interestingly, the Orioles and Rays are both in the American League East. In the National League, the Atlanta Braves are at 96 wins and 53 losses, and the Los Angeles Dodgers are at 91 wins and 57 losses. The Braves have already won the National League East, and the Dodgers have won the National League West.

American League

The Orioles and Rays battling for first in the American League East. Those two teams should go down to the wire for the number one seed. It is just a matter of time before the Minnesota Twins win the American League Central. The Twins have a seven and a half game lead over the second place Cleveland Guardians. That leaves four teams battling for three spots. The Astros lead the American League West at 84 wins and 66 losses. They have a one and a half game lead over the Texas Rangers and a two and a half game lead over the Seattle Mariners. The Rangers and Toronto Blue Jays have the two wildcard spots, with the Blue Jays half a game up on the Rangers. Starting tonight, the Blue Jays play the New York Yankees, the Astros play the Orioles, the Mariners play the Oakland Athletics and the Rangers play the Boston Red Sox.

National League

Like the Twins, it will be a matter of time before the Milwaukee Brewers clinch their division. They lead the Chicago Cubs by six and a half games in the National League Central. This leaves six teams battling for three spots. The three wildcard teams currently in are the Philadelphia Phillies at 81 wins and 68 losses, the Arizona Diamondbacks are at 79 wins and 72 losses, and the Miami Marlins at 78 wins and 72 losses. The three other teams in the hunt are the Chicago Cubs at 78 wins and 72 losses, the Cincinnati Reds at 78 wins and 73 losses, and the San Francisco Giants at 76 wins and 74 losses. This week, the Phillies play the Braves, the Giants play the Diamondbacks, the Marlins play the Mets, the Cubs play the Pirates and the Reds play the Twins.

Most Intriguing Series

The Diamondbacks and Giants are playing in a very meaningful National League West series. Diamondbacks outfielder Corbin Carroll of Seattle, Washington is second in the National League with 47 stolen bases. Diamondbacks starting pitcher Zac Gallen of Somerdale, New Jersey is third in the National League with 15 wins. Giants closer Camilo Doval of Yamasa, Dominican Republic leads the National League with 37 saves.