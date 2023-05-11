Featured

MLB Prop Bets Today: Odds, Predictions, and Best Prop Bets for May 11

Colin Lynch
Sports Editor
2 min read
The MLB Prop market is always a fun place to look for some action! Here are today’s best MLB prop bets.

We’ve had a lot of success so far in the season on our prop bets, and we’re back with two more tonight. We’re looking at two total bases props, one a daytime matchup in Kansas City and the other out West in an NL West matchup between the Dbacks and Giants.

Let’s take a look at tonight’s free prop bets!

 

Best Prop Bets Today: Thursday, May 4

White Sox  @ Royals | 12:10 PM CST | BSKC

Tim Anderson Total Bases Odds Play
Over 1.5 +106 BetOnline logo
Under 1.5 -145 BetOnline logo

 

For our first prop, we’re looking at a day game in Kansas City where Tim Anderson has a favorable matchup against Brady Singer. For his carer, Anderson is 7 for 13 off of Brady Singer, and even the outs have been loud. Anderson has also hit safely in his last four games and is finally starting to get going like the White Sox desperately need. We like Anderson to grab us a couple of knocks and an extra-base hit and grab us this total bases over.

THE PICK: Tim Anders Over 1.5 Total Bases (+106)

Bet Anders O 1.5 Total Bases (+106)  at BetOnline

 

 

Giants @ Diamondbacks | 7:40 PM CST | BSAZ

Christian Walker Total Bases Odds Play
Over 1.5 +111 BetOnline logo
Under 1.5 -164 BetOnline logo

 

Christian Walker is a guy we’ve never had a prop bet on, but tonight is the night. We love Walker’s matchup at home against the Giants and against Giants’ starter Alex Cobb. Walker is 6 for 14 lifetime off of Cobb including two bombs. Walker is fresh off a 6-game hitting streak where he compiled a stunning 12 hits in six games including 5 long balls. He’s been absolutely excellent so far this season and we love him in a favorable matchup tonight.

THE PICK: Christian Walker Over 1.5 Total Bases  (+111)

Bet Walker O 1.5 Total Bases (+111)  at BetOnline

 

 

 

