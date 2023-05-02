Featured

MLB Prop Bets Today: Odds, Predictions, and Best Prop Bets for May 2

Colin Lynch
Los Angeles Angels third baseman Anthony Rendon stands on a base.

The MLB Prop market is always a fun place to look for some action! Here are today’s best MLB prop bets.

Frustrating 0-2 day yesterday as Many Machado missed his over 1.5 total bases prop by going 1-4 with a 2RBI single, a walk, and two strikeouts. And Jose Berrios fell a strikeout shy of his over 4.5 strikeout prop as he bunched out 4 in 5.1 innings of work against the Red Sox.

But tonight we bounce back with three total props, including a home run prop and a prop fading Gerrit Cole, yikes. But I love tonight’s prop card so take a look at the best MLB prop bets for Tuesday, May 2!

 

Best Prop Bets Today: Tuesday, May 2

 

Guardians @ Yankees | 5:05 PM CST | YES

 Jose Ramirez Total Bases Odds Play
Over 1.5 +163 BetOnline logo
Under 1.5 -235 BetOnline logo

 

This is obviously a bit of an aggressive play as the Guardians face Gerrit Cole tonight, but when you look at the numbers I see some value. Jose Ramirez is 5/13 off of Cole with 5 hits, a double, and a home run. Not too bad. And it seems like Ramirez always shows up when the Guardians lineup needs him against a legit MLB ace. I would not argue that Cole isn’t the toughest pitcher in baseball right now, but I can see a Jose Ramirez gapper falling, or even a bomb! Love this value.

THE PICK: Jose Ramirez Over 1.5 Total Bases (+163)

Bet Ramirez O 1.5 Total Bases (+163)  at BetOnline

 

 

Angels @ Cardinals | 5:45 PM CST | BSMW

Anthony Rendon Total Bases Odds Play
Over 1.5 +138 BetOnline logo
Under 1.5 -195 BetOnline logo

Anthony Rendon Home Run Odds Play
Yes +500 BetOnline logo
No -1100 BetOnline logo

 

Well as you can see we’re kind of going in on Anthony Rendon tonight, and with pretty good reason. Against Steven Matz, Rendon is hitting .323 with 4 home runs in 31 at-bats. Rendon seemed like he was about to turn it on 3-4 games ago when he had a 5-12 streak. Kind of like I did with Just Turner in Boston, I may start to play an Anthony Rendon HR prop until he hits one. It’s a bit absurd that we just entered May and he’s yet to drop a bomb. I can feel it coming. Steven Matz is a great candidate to serve him one up.

THE PICK: Anthony Rendon Over 1.5 Total Bases   (+138)

THE PICK: Anthony Rendon Yes Home Run  (+500)

Bet Rendon O 1.5 Total Bases  (+138)  at BetOnline

 

 

 

