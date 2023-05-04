Featured

MLB Prop Bets Today: Odds, Predictions, and Best Prop Bets for May 4

Author image
Colin Lynch
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
3 min read

The MLB Prop market is always a fun place to look for some action! Here are today’s best MLB prop bets.

Last time out we went 2-1 and just missed a perfect 3-0 day. I love today’s props as we focus on a total bases prop in Colorado where one slugger has absolutely worn out the opposing starting pitcher. Our second prop comes from a dominant right-handed pitcher facing a lineup that hasn’t struck out a ton this year, but we have some numbers that prove that won’t be the case tonight.

Let’s take a look at tonight’s free prop bets!

 

Best Prop Bets Today: Thursday, May 4

Brewers @ Rockies | 1:10 PM CST | SportsNet RM

 Kris Bryant Total Bases Odds Play
Over 1.5 -145 BetOnline logo
Under 1.5 +110 BetOnline logo

 

Kris Bryant has absolutely owned Wade Miley in his career, and we look to exploit that matchup with our first prop of the day. Bryant is 9 for 20 off of Miley with three extra-base hits including two home runs. Bryant also has hits in Six of his last seven games, and three of those have been multi-hit games including a home run yesterday. Bryant is starting to get going and a matchup against a lefty that he has excellent success against lines up perfectly today.

THE PICK: Kris Bryant Over 1.5 Total Bases (-145)

Bet Bryant O 1.5 Total Bases (-145)  at BetOnline

 

 

Blue Jays @ Red Sox | 4:10 PM CST | NESN

Kevin Gausman Total Strikeouts Odds Play
Over 5.5 -165 BetOnline logo
Under 5.5 +116 BetOnline logo

 

The Red Sox have the lowest K% vs RHP on the year, but I’d also argue they haven’t faced many strikeout-heavy RH SPs so far. Gausman definitely is one to punch out plenty of batters. He ranks in the top 85% in whiff%, top 94% in K%, top 97% in chase rate–avg 9 Ks per game, and has 7+ Ks in 5/6 starts. Gausman also has solid numbers vs the Red Sox roster. They have a 25.4% K% and .285 xwOBA in 118 PAs vs him. In 5 full starts vs him last season, the Sox had 6, 10, 10, 9, and 8 Ks. I’d expect more of the same today in Fenway.

Kevin Gausman vs the Red Sox in ‘22: 6 GS, 34 IP, 2.65 ERA, 12.4 K/9.

Gausman’s last 2 starts: 14 IP, 9 H, 1 BB, 0 R, 24 K

Many might be scared off of this number because the Sox don’t strike out right now. But Gausman is a different animal.

THE PICK: Kevin Gausman Over 5.5 Strikeouts  (-165)

Bet Gausman O 5.5 Total Strikeouts (-165)  at BetOnline

 

 

 

Topics  
Featured Featured Story Features MLB News and Rumors MLB Picks
Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Colin Lynch

After four seasons of professional baseball in the San Diego Padres system, Colin was featured as a freelance sports writer in numerous publications. He enjoys handicapping and writing about sports wagering while covering the MLB, NBA, NFL, PGA, and multiple college sports. Colin attended and played baseball at St. John's University in Queens, NY. He enjoys traveling with his wife, Ana, and two sons, Enzo and Wes.
View All Posts By Colin Lynch

Colin Lynch

Twitter Linkedin
After four seasons of professional baseball in the San Diego Padres system, Colin was featured as a freelance sports writer in numerous publications. He enjoys handicapping and writing about sports wagering while covering the MLB, NBA, NFL, PGA, and multiple college sports. Colin attended and played baseball at St. John's University in Queens, NY. He enjoys traveling with his wife, Ana, and two sons, Enzo and Wes.
View All Posts By Colin Lynch

Related To Featured

Featured
rocket_can_holy_bull_eclipse

Rocket Can Kentucky Derby Odds, Jockey, Trainer, Owner, Pedigree, Equibase Speed Figure, & Horse Racing Stats

Author image Colin Lynch  •  2h
Featured
_ a 009 Raise Cain wins the Gotham Stakes _ Aqueduct 20230304
Raise Cain Odds, Jockey, Trainer, Owner, Pedigree, Equibase Speed Figure, & Horse Racing Stats
Author image Colin Lynch  •  3h
Featured
2156f13c-7c22-497a-bebe-35e0eb2492a6-HorsesMonday_26
Sun Thunder Kentucky Derby Odds, Jockey, Trainer, Owner, Pedigree, Equibase Speed Figure, & Horse Racing Stats
Author image Colin Lynch  •  4h
Featured
c021e122-a910-479b-966e-39d1fb10f509-GTY_1486112970
Jace’s Road Odds, Jockey, Trainer, Owner, Pedigree, Equibase Speed Figure, & Horse Racing Stats
Author image Colin Lynch  •  4h
Featured
Los Angeles Angels third baseman Anthony Rendon stands on a base.
MLB Prop Bets Today: Odds, Predictions, and Best Prop Bets for May 2
Author image Colin Lynch  •  May 2 2023
Featured
MLB: Kansas City Royals at Baltimore Orioles
MLB Picks Today: Odds, Predictions, and Best Bets for May 2
Author image Colin Lynch  •  May 2 2023
Featured
USATSI_18285536_168396541_lowres-2
Miami Heat Awaiting Status on Jimmy Butler’s Sprained Ankle
Author image Mathew Huff  •  May 1 2023
More News
Arrow to top