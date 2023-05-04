MLB Prop Bets Today: Odds, Predictions, and Best Prop Bets for May 4

The MLB Prop market is always a fun place to look for some action! Here are today’s best MLB prop bets.

Last time out we went 2-1 and just missed a perfect 3-0 day. I love today’s props as we focus on a total bases prop in Colorado where one slugger has absolutely worn out the opposing starting pitcher. Our second prop comes from a dominant right-handed pitcher facing a lineup that hasn’t struck out a ton this year, but we have some numbers that prove that won’t be the case tonight.

Let’s take a look at tonight’s free prop bets!

Best Prop Bets Today: Thursday, May 4

Brewers @ Rockies | 1:10 PM CST | SportsNet RM

Kris Bryant Total Bases Odds Play Over 1.5 -145 Under 1.5 +110

Kris Bryant has absolutely owned Wade Miley in his career, and we look to exploit that matchup with our first prop of the day. Bryant is 9 for 20 off of Miley with three extra-base hits including two home runs. Bryant also has hits in Six of his last seven games, and three of those have been multi-hit games including a home run yesterday. Bryant is starting to get going and a matchup against a lefty that he has excellent success against lines up perfectly today.

THE PICK: Kris Bryant Over 1.5 Total Bases (-145)

Blue Jays @ Red Sox | 4:10 PM CST | NESN

Kevin Gausman Total Strikeouts Odds Play Over 5.5 -165 Under 5.5 +116

The Red Sox have the lowest K% vs RHP on the year, but I’d also argue they haven’t faced many strikeout-heavy RH SPs so far. Gausman definitely is one to punch out plenty of batters. He ranks in the top 85% in whiff%, top 94% in K%, top 97% in chase rate–avg 9 Ks per game, and has 7+ Ks in 5/6 starts. Gausman also has solid numbers vs the Red Sox roster. They have a 25.4% K% and .285 xwOBA in 118 PAs vs him. In 5 full starts vs him last season, the Sox had 6, 10, 10, 9, and 8 Ks. I’d expect more of the same today in Fenway.

Kevin Gausman vs the Red Sox in ‘22: 6 GS, 34 IP, 2.65 ERA, 12.4 K/9.

Gausman’s last 2 starts: 14 IP, 9 H, 1 BB, 0 R, 24 K

Many might be scared off of this number because the Sox don’t strike out right now. But Gausman is a different animal.

THE PICK: Kevin Gausman Over 5.5 Strikeouts (-165)