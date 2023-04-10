MLB Prop Picks Today: Odds, Predictions, and Best Prop Bets for Apr. 10

Major League Baseball Prop Bets have been growing in popularity for the last couple of years and are currently as popular as ever.

I’ve been playing prop bets for the better part of three years, and for a while, it was up and down. I was unsure if it was something I wanted to write about as I wanted to make sure I was above 52-53% with picks before I published anything. I’ve gotten off to a good start for 2023, so I’ve decided to start posting my prop plays. Some days we’ll have one or two, other days we’ll have up to eight. Today we have four props coming from three games. Let’s get it!

Best Prop Bets: Monday, April 10

A’s @ Orioles | 4:35 PM CST | MASN

Ramon Laureano Total Bases Odds Play Over 1.5 Total Bases +145 Under 1.5 Total Bases -195

For our first prop, we’re going with a pretty long odd prop, but I really do like it. Roman Laureano faces Kyle Gibson and the O’s tonight and he’s had quite a bit of success against Gibson. In 15 at-bats, Ramon has eight hits, four of them for extra bases including two bombs, for a .533 average against Gibson. We’re talking Laureano to get a couple of knocks tonight or an extra-base hit.

THE PICK: Ramon Laureano Over 1.5 Total Bases (+145)

Padres @ Mets | 5:10 PM CST | SNY

Max Scherzer Total Strikeouts Odds Play Over 6.5 Total Strikeouts -120 Under 6.5 Total Strikeouts -112

We’re looking to Mad Max tonight to pile up some K’s. From the Padres lineup, Max has faced Manny Machado, Xander Bogaerts, Trent Grisham, and Jake Cronenworth. They’ve combined for 32 strikeouts against Scherzer in 89 at-bats. None of them are hitting higher than .182 against Max. And he’s coming off a lackluster outing, so we like him quite a bit tonight.

THE PICK: Max Scherzer Over 6.5 Total Strikeouts (-120)

Cardinals @ Rockies | 6:40 PM CST | Sportsnet RM

Paul Goldschmidt Home Run Odds Play Yes Home Run +370 No Home Run -650

Paul Goldschmidt Total Bases Odds Play Over 1.5 Total Bases -125 Under 1.5 Total Bases +115

We’re going big on Paul Goldschmidt tonight, and with good reason. Goldy absolutely owns Rockies starter, Germán Marquez. In 40 at-bats vs Marquez, Goldschmidt has 17 hits, including eight extra-base hits and four bombs. He’s hitting .425 off of Marquez. Let’s get lucky and have Goldy pop one tonight in the Rockies!

THE PICK: Paul Goldschmidt Yes Home Run (+370)

THE PICK: Paul Goldschmidt Over 1.5 Total Bases (-125)