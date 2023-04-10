Featured

MLB Prop Picks Today: Odds, Predictions, and Best Prop Bets for Apr. 10

Author image
Colin Lynch
Twitter Linkedin
3 min read
960x0

Major League Baseball Prop Bets have been growing in popularity for the last couple of years and are currently as popular as ever.

I’ve been playing prop bets for the better part of three years, and for a while, it was up and down. I was unsure if it was something I wanted to write about as I wanted to make sure I was above 52-53% with picks before I published anything. I’ve gotten off to a good start for 2023, so I’ve decided to start posting my prop plays. Some days we’ll have one or two, other days we’ll have up to eight. Today we have four props coming from three games. Let’s get it!

Best Prop Bets: Monday, April 10

A’s @ Orioles | 4:35 PM CST | MASN

Ramon Laureano Total Bases Odds Play
Over 1.5 Total Bases +145 BetOnline logo
Under 1.5 Total Bases -195 BetOnline logo

 

For our first prop, we’re going with a pretty long odd prop, but I really do like it. Roman Laureano faces Kyle Gibson and the O’s tonight and he’s had quite a bit of success against Gibson. In 15 at-bats, Ramon has eight hits, four of them for extra bases including two bombs, for a .533 average against Gibson. We’re talking Laureano to get a couple of knocks tonight or an extra-base hit.

THE PICK: Ramon Laureano Over 1.5 Total Bases (+145)

 

Bet Laureano O 1.5 Total Bases (+145)  at BetOnline

 

 

Padres @ Mets | 5:10 PM CST | SNY

Max Scherzer Total Strikeouts Odds Play
Over 6.5 Total Strikeouts -120 BetOnline logo
Under 6.5 Total Strikeouts -112 BetOnline logo

 

We’re looking to Mad Max tonight to pile up some K’s. From the Padres lineup, Max has faced Manny Machado, Xander Bogaerts, Trent Grisham, and Jake Cronenworth. They’ve combined for 32 strikeouts against Scherzer in 89 at-bats.  None of them are hitting higher than .182 against Max. And he’s coming off a lackluster outing, so we like him quite a bit tonight.

THE PICK: Max Scherzer Over 6.5 Total Strikeouts (-120)

 

Bet Scherzer O 6.5 Total K’s (-120)  at BetOnline

 

 

 

Cardinals @ Rockies | 6:40 PM CST | Sportsnet RM

Paul Goldschmidt Home Run Odds Play
Yes Home Run +370 BetOnline logo
No Home Run -650 BetOnline logo

Paul Goldschmidt Total Bases Odds Play
Over  1.5 Total Bases -125 BetOnline logo
Under  1.5 Total Bases +115 BetOnline logo

 

We’re going big on Paul Goldschmidt tonight, and with good reason. Goldy absolutely owns Rockies starter, Germán Marquez. In 40 at-bats vs Marquez, Goldschmidt has 17 hits, including eight extra-base hits and four bombs. He’s hitting .425 off of Marquez. Let’s get lucky and have Goldy pop one tonight in the Rockies!

THE PICK: Paul Goldschmidt Yes Home Run (+370)

THE PICK: Paul Goldschmidt Over 1.5 Total Bases (-125)

 

Bet Goldschmidt O 1.5 Total Bases (-125)  at BetOnline
Topics  
Featured Featured Story Features MLB News and Rumors MLB Picks
Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Colin Lynch

After four seasons of professional baseball in the San Diego Padres system, Colin was featured as a freelance sports writer in numerous publications. He enjoys handicapping and writing about sports wagering while covering the MLB, NBA, NFL, PGA, and multiple college sports. Colin attended and played baseball at St. John's University in Queens, NY. He enjoys traveling with his wife, Ana, and two sons, Enzo and Wes.
View All Posts By Colin Lynch

Colin Lynch

Twitter Linkedin
After four seasons of professional baseball in the San Diego Padres system, Colin was featured as a freelance sports writer in numerous publications. He enjoys handicapping and writing about sports wagering while covering the MLB, NBA, NFL, PGA, and multiple college sports. Colin attended and played baseball at St. John's University in Queens, NY. He enjoys traveling with his wife, Ana, and two sons, Enzo and Wes.
View All Posts By Colin Lynch

Related To Featured

Featured
960x0

MLB Prop Picks Today: Odds, Predictions, and Best Prop Bets for Apr. 10

Author image Colin Lynch  •  1h
Featured
AP23099034938020-6432a3fcd77e9
Boston Bruins Break NHL Regular Season Wins Record
Author image Colin Lynch  •  18h
Featured
AP23099845282999
2023 Masters: The Perks of a Masters Victory
Author image Colin Lynch  •  19h
Featured
NYPICHPDPICT000009311483
Masters 2023: Live Odds, Expert Picks, Updates Heading Into Sunday
Author image Colin Lynch  •  Apr 8 2023
Featured
download (9)
MLB Picks Today: Odds, Predictions, and Best Bets for Apr. 8
Author image Colin Lynch  •  Apr 8 2023
Featured
MLB Picks Today: Odds, Predictions, and Best Bets for Apr. 7
Author image Colin Lynch  •  Apr 7 2023
Featured
USATSI_20404270
Will Zalatoris, Kevin Na Withdraw From 2023 Masters
Author image Colin Lynch  •  Apr 6 2023
More News
Arrow to top