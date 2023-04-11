Featured

MLB Prop Picks Today: Odds, Predictions, and Best Prop Bets for Apr. 11

Author image
Colin Lynch
Twitter Linkedin
3 min read

After our debut article on Major League Baseball Prop Bets, we’re back at it for night number two with three props!

We went 3-2 in our first night of props but ended up +money for the night as Ramon Laureano +145 started his night with a triple, cashing our over 1.5 total bases prop right away! Scherzer was a bit frustrating as he had 6k’s and was pulled with 97 pitches thrown and couldn’t cash our over 6.5 K’s prop. Goldschmidt didn’t hit a home run +370, but he did hit his over 1.5 total bases prop.

Let’s look at tonight’s odds and best prop bets!

The Best Sports Betting Sites for the 2023 MLB Season

$1,000 Sports Betting Offer + 2 Free Bets
Accepts Players From All US States. 18+. T+C Apply.
Claim Offer
100% Welcome Bonus, Up To $2,500
Accepts Players From All US States. 18+. T+C Apply.
Claim Offer
$1,000 Sportsbook Welcome Bonus
Accepts Players From All US States. 18+. T+C Apply.
Claim Now
$1,000 in Free Bets
Accepts Players From All US States. 18+. T+C Apply.
Claim Offer
$750 Sports Betting Bonus
Accepts Players From All US States. 18+. T+C Apply.
Claim Offer
$750 Welcome Bonus Offer
Accepts Players From All US States. 18+. T+C Apply.
Claim Offer

 

Best Prop Bets: Tuesday, April 11

Royals @ Rangers | 6:05 PM CST | BSSW

Marcus Semien Total Bases Odds Play
Over 1.5 Total Bases -110 BetOnline logo
Under 1.5 Total Bases -130 BetOnline logo

 

Marcus Semien has been very good against Royals starter Jordan Lyles. Like, very good. in 16 at-bats, he has eight hits, four of them for extra bases including a bomb. The great thing is he’s only had one strikeout against Lyles, meaning the ball is going to be in play. We like Marcus tonight.

THE PICK: Marcus Semien Over 1.5 Total Bases (-110)

 

Bet Semien O 1.5 Total Bases (-110)  at BetOnline

 

 

Cardinals @ Rockies | 6:40 PM CST | SportsNet RM

Jordan Walker Total Bases Odds Play
Over 1.5 Total Bases -110 BetOnline logo
Over 1.5 Total Bases -125 BetOnline logo

 

We’re not going to overcomplicate this, we’re riding the young hot rookie. Walker just surpassed Ted Williams for 2nd place in the longest hitter streak to start a career for a player 20 years old or younger. The only player ahead of him is Eddie Murphy in 1912 with a 12-game hitting streak. The kid can hit. Let’s get an extra base knock tonight.

THE PICK: Jordan Walker Over 1.5 Total Bases (-110)

 

Bet Walker O 1.5 Total Bases (-110)  at BetOnline

 

 

 

Dodgers @ Giants | 7:45 PM CST | NBCS-BA

Mookie Betts Total Bases Odds Play
Over 1.5 Total Bases -117 BetOnline logo
Over 1.5 Total Bases -120 BetOnline logo

Mookie Betts is hitting almost .700 in his career against Alex Wood. Betts is 9/14 with five extra-base hits and three bombs in his career off of Alex Wood. We don’t see any reason that should stop tonight.

THE PICK: Mookie Betts Over 1.5 Total Bases (-117)

 

Bet Betts O 1.5 Total Bases (-117)  at BetOnline
Topics  
Featured Featured Story Features MLB News and Rumors MLB Picks
Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Colin Lynch

After four seasons of professional baseball in the San Diego Padres system, Colin was featured as a freelance sports writer in numerous publications. He enjoys handicapping and writing about sports wagering while covering the MLB, NBA, NFL, PGA, and multiple college sports. Colin attended and played baseball at St. John's University in Queens, NY. He enjoys traveling with his wife, Ana, and two sons, Enzo and Wes.
View All Posts By Colin Lynch

Colin Lynch

Twitter Linkedin
After four seasons of professional baseball in the San Diego Padres system, Colin was featured as a freelance sports writer in numerous publications. He enjoys handicapping and writing about sports wagering while covering the MLB, NBA, NFL, PGA, and multiple college sports. Colin attended and played baseball at St. John's University in Queens, NY. He enjoys traveling with his wife, Ana, and two sons, Enzo and Wes.
View All Posts By Colin Lynch

Related To Featured

Featured

MLB Prop Picks Today: Odds, Predictions, and Best Prop Bets for Apr. 11

Author image Colin Lynch  •  40min
Featured
960x0
MLB Prop Picks Today: Odds, Predictions, and Best Prop Bets for Apr. 10
Author image Colin Lynch  •  Apr 10 2023
Featured
1235479977.0
MLB Picks Today: Odds, Predictions, and Best Bets for Apr. 10
Author image Colin Lynch  •  Apr 10 2023
Featured
AP23099034938020-6432a3fcd77e9
Boston Bruins Break NHL Regular Season Wins Record
Author image Colin Lynch  •  Apr 9 2023
Featured
AP23099845282999
2023 Masters: The Perks of a Masters Victory
Author image Colin Lynch  •  Apr 9 2023
Featured
NYPICHPDPICT000009311483
Masters 2023: Live Odds, Expert Picks, Updates Heading Into Sunday
Author image Colin Lynch  •  Apr 8 2023
Featured
download (9)
MLB Picks Today: Odds, Predictions, and Best Bets for Apr. 8
Author image Colin Lynch  •  Apr 8 2023
More News
Arrow to top