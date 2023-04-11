MLB Prop Picks Today: Odds, Predictions, and Best Prop Bets for Apr. 11

After our debut article on Major League Baseball Prop Bets, we’re back at it for night number two with three props!

We went 3-2 in our first night of props but ended up +money for the night as Ramon Laureano +145 started his night with a triple, cashing our over 1.5 total bases prop right away! Scherzer was a bit frustrating as he had 6k’s and was pulled with 97 pitches thrown and couldn’t cash our over 6.5 K’s prop. Goldschmidt didn’t hit a home run +370, but he did hit his over 1.5 total bases prop.

Let’s look at tonight’s odds and best prop bets!

Best Prop Bets: Tuesday, April 11

Royals @ Rangers | 6:05 PM CST | BSSW

Marcus Semien Total Bases Odds Play Over 1.5 Total Bases -110 Under 1.5 Total Bases -130

Marcus Semien has been very good against Royals starter Jordan Lyles. Like, very good. in 16 at-bats, he has eight hits, four of them for extra bases including a bomb. The great thing is he’s only had one strikeout against Lyles, meaning the ball is going to be in play. We like Marcus tonight.

THE PICK: Marcus Semien Over 1.5 Total Bases (-110)

Cardinals @ Rockies | 6:40 PM CST | SportsNet RM

Jordan Walker Total Bases Odds Play Over 1.5 Total Bases -110 Over 1.5 Total Bases -125

We’re not going to overcomplicate this, we’re riding the young hot rookie. Walker just surpassed Ted Williams for 2nd place in the longest hitter streak to start a career for a player 20 years old or younger. The only player ahead of him is Eddie Murphy in 1912 with a 12-game hitting streak. The kid can hit. Let’s get an extra base knock tonight.

THE PICK: Jordan Walker Over 1.5 Total Bases (-110)

Dodgers @ Giants | 7:45 PM CST | NBCS-BA

Mookie Betts Total Bases Odds Play Over 1.5 Total Bases -117 Over 1.5 Total Bases -120

Mookie Betts is hitting almost .700 in his career against Alex Wood. Betts is 9/14 with five extra-base hits and three bombs in his career off of Alex Wood. We don’t see any reason that should stop tonight.

THE PICK: Mookie Betts Over 1.5 Total Bases (-117)