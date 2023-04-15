MLB Prop Picks Today: Odds, Predictions, and Best Prop Bets for Apr. 14

Yesterday was a rough day with MLB props as we went 0-3, but we have two more today!

So after yesterday’s 0-3 day, we’re 7-7 on props this season but we’re still plus money. We’re jumping back on the Justin Turner home run train today and we have another total bases prop.

Let’s look at tonight’s odds and best prop bets!

Best Prop Bets: Saturday, April 15

Mets @ Athletics | 2:07 PM CST | NBCS- CA

Jesus Aguilar Total Bases Odds Play Over 1.5 Total Bases +140 Under 1.5 Total Bases -190

Jesus Aguilar has absolutely owned Mets’ starter Carlos Carasco. Aguilar is 5/13 with 3 extra-base hits against Carasco. We looking for Aguilar to pick up another extra-base hit tonight. Just double-check on the lineups to make sure Aguilar is in the lineup as he did sit yesterday.

THE PICK: Jesus Aguilar Over 1.5 Total Bases (+140)

Angels @ Red Sox | 2:10 PM CST | NESN

Justin Turner Home Run Odds Play Yes Home Run +550 No Home Run -1100

We played this prop yesterday and we’re back on it again today. That first Justin Turner bomb is coming, and we’re gonna be on it! Turner is 17/34 with 3 bombs off of Angels starter Tyler Anderson. He’s gotta pop one today!

THE PICK: Yes Justin Turner Home Run (+550)