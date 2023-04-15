MLB Prop Picks Today: Odds, Predictions, and Best Prop Bets for Apr. 14

Featured

MLB Prop Picks Today: Odds, Predictions, and Best Prop Bets for Apr. 15

Author image
Colin Lynch
Twitter Linkedin
2 min read
Minnesota Twins v Boston Red Sox

Yesterday was a rough day with MLB props as we went 0-3, but we have two more today!

So after yesterday’s 0-3 day, we’re 7-7 on props this season but we’re still plus money. We’re jumping back on the Justin Turner home run train today and we have another total bases prop.

Let’s look at tonight’s odds and best prop bets!

Best Prop Bets: Saturday, April 15

Mets @ Athletics | 2:07 PM CST | NBCS- CA

Jesus Aguilar Total Bases Odds Play
Over 1.5 Total Bases +140 BetOnline logo
Under 1.5 Total Bases -190 BetOnline logo

 

Jesus Aguilar has absolutely owned Mets’ starter Carlos Carasco. Aguilar is 5/13 with 3 extra-base hits against Carasco. We looking for Aguilar to pick up another extra-base hit tonight. Just double-check on the lineups to make sure Aguilar is in the lineup as he did sit yesterday.

THE PICK: Jesus Aguilar Over 1.5 Total Bases (+140)

 

Bet Aguilar O 1.5 Total Bases (+140)  at BetOnline

 

 

Angels @ Red Sox | 2:10 PM CST | NESN

Justin Turner Home Run Odds Play
Yes Home Run +550 BetOnline logo
No Home Run -1100 BetOnline logo

 

We played this prop yesterday and we’re back on it again today. That first Justin Turner bomb is coming, and we’re gonna be on it! Turner is 17/34 with 3 bombs off of Angels starter Tyler Anderson. He’s gotta pop one today!

THE PICK: Yes Justin Turner Home Run (+550)

 

Bet Turner Yes Home Run  (+550)  at BetOnline

 

 

Topics  
Featured Featured Story Features MLB News and Rumors MLB Picks
Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Colin Lynch

After four seasons of professional baseball in the San Diego Padres system, Colin was featured as a freelance sports writer in numerous publications. He enjoys handicapping and writing about sports wagering while covering the MLB, NBA, NFL, PGA, and multiple college sports. Colin attended and played baseball at St. John's University in Queens, NY. He enjoys traveling with his wife, Ana, and two sons, Enzo and Wes.
View All Posts By Colin Lynch

Colin Lynch

Twitter Linkedin
After four seasons of professional baseball in the San Diego Padres system, Colin was featured as a freelance sports writer in numerous publications. He enjoys handicapping and writing about sports wagering while covering the MLB, NBA, NFL, PGA, and multiple college sports. Colin attended and played baseball at St. John's University in Queens, NY. He enjoys traveling with his wife, Ana, and two sons, Enzo and Wes.
View All Posts By Colin Lynch

Related To Featured

Featured

MLB Picks Today: Odds, Predictions, and Best Bets for Apr. 15

Author image Colin Lynch  •  2h
Featured
Cavs-1024x683
NBA Playoffs: Eastern Conference Opening Round Series Odds, Schedules, Best Bets
Author image Colin Lynch  •  11h
Featured
1478814190-850x560
MLB Prop Picks Today: Odds, Predictions, and Best Prop Bets for Apr. 14
Author image Colin Lynch  •  22h
Featured
643224f422290.image
MLB Picks Today: Odds, Predictions, and Best Bets for Apr. 14
Author image Colin Lynch  •  23h
Featured
01gv3h3vv8yff4d07gf1
MLB Picks Today: Odds, Predictions, and Best Bets for Apr. 11
Author image Colin Lynch  •  Apr 13 2023
Featured
1143342958.jpg.0
MLB Picks Today: Odds, Predictions, and Best Bets for Apr. 12
Author image Colin Lynch  •  Apr 12 2023
Featured
NBA: Preseason-San Antonio Spurs at Houston Rockets
James Harden Makes NBA History
Author image Mathew Huff  •  Apr 11 2023
More News
Arrow to top