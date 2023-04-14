We’ve had two winning days of Major League Baseball Props and we’re on to day three!

We sit 7-4 on the young season for our prop plays and we have three more for you tonight in Major League Baseball. Tonight we roll with a couple of total bases props and a long shot home run prop that we really like.

Let’s look at tonight’s odds and best prop bets!

Best Prop Bets: Friday, April 14

Rays @ Blue Jays | 5:07 PM CST | SNET

Vlad Guerrero Jr. Total Bases Odds Play Over 1.5 Total Bases +105 Under 1.5 Total Bases -140

Drew Rasmussen has been phenomenal so far this year for the Rays, and they bring their 13-0 mark to Toronto for an AL East showdown between two World Series hopefuls. But Rasmussen has struggled against one Blue Jay in particular. Vlad Guerrero Jr. is 5/17 with 2 doubles and a home run against Rasmussen. We like Vladdy to notch another extra-base hit tonight.

THE PICK: Guerrero Jr Over 1.5 Total Bases (+105)

Angels @ Red Sox | 5:10 PM CST | Apple TV +

Justin Turner Home Run Odds Play Yes Home Run +650 No Home Run -1500

Justin Turner has yet to hit a home run this season, and many speculated that he would be able to chip balls over the Green Monster at Fenway all year. It just hasn’t happened yet. But tonight, Turner faces a pitcher he is 5/10 off of and sees very well. We’re gonna sprinkle a little bit here and say tonight is the night!

THE PICK: Yes Justin Turner Home Run (+650)

Cubs @ Dodgers | 8:10 PM CST | Sportsnet

Dansby Swanson Total Bases Odds Play Over 1.5 Total Bases +140 Over 1.5 Total Bases -190

Dansby is off to another excellent start hitting .400 on the young season proving to be a very tough out. Swanson exited Tuesday’s game with an oblique issue which ultimately ended up being cramps. He missed the Cubs Wednesday tilt, but he will be back in the lineup tonight against a starting pitcher he has really seen well. Swanson comes into LA 8/18 in his career off of Noah Syndergaard as they battled for all the seasons when they played in the NL East. Dansby gets us this over tonight.

THE PICK: Dansby Swanson Over 1.5 Total Bases (+140)