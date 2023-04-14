Featured

MLB Prop Picks Today: Odds, Predictions, and Best Prop Bets for Apr. 14

Colin Lynch
We’ve had two winning days of Major League Baseball Props and we’re on to day three!

We sit 7-4 on the young season for our prop plays and we have three more for you tonight in Major League Baseball. Tonight we roll with a couple of total bases props and a long shot home run prop that we really like.

Let’s look at tonight’s odds and best prop bets!

Best Prop Bets: Friday, April 14

Rays @ Blue Jays | 5:07 PM CST | SNET

Vlad Guerrero Jr. Total Bases Odds Play
Over 1.5 Total Bases +105 BetOnline logo
Under 1.5 Total Bases -140 BetOnline logo

 

Drew Rasmussen has been phenomenal so far this year for the Rays, and they bring their 13-0 mark to Toronto for an AL East showdown between two World Series hopefuls. But Rasmussen has struggled against one Blue Jay in particular. Vlad Guerrero Jr. is 5/17 with 2 doubles and a home run against Rasmussen. We like Vladdy to notch another extra-base hit tonight.

THE PICK: Guerrero Jr Over 1.5 Total Bases (+105)

 

Bet Guerrero Jr. O 1.5 Total Bases (+105)  at BetOnline

 

 

Angels @ Red Sox | 5:10 PM CST | Apple TV +

Justin Turner Home Run Odds Play
Yes Home Run +650 BetOnline logo
No Home Run -1500 BetOnline logo

 

Justin Turner has yet to hit a home run this season, and many speculated that he would be able to chip balls over the Green Monster at Fenway all year. It just hasn’t happened yet. But tonight, Turner faces a pitcher he is 5/10 off of and sees very well. We’re gonna sprinkle a little bit here and say tonight is the night!

THE PICK: Yes Justin Turner Home Run (+650)

 

Bet Turner Yes Home Run  (+650)  at BetOnline

 

 

 

Cubs @ Dodgers | 8:10 PM CST | Sportsnet

Dansby Swanson Total Bases Odds Play
Over 1.5 Total Bases +140 BetOnline logo
Over 1.5 Total Bases -190 BetOnline logo

Dansby is off to another excellent start hitting .400 on the young season proving to be a very tough out. Swanson exited Tuesday’s game with an oblique issue which ultimately ended up being cramps. He missed the Cubs Wednesday tilt, but he will be back in the lineup tonight against a starting pitcher he has really seen well. Swanson comes into LA 8/18 in his career off of Noah Syndergaard as they battled for all the seasons when they played in the NL East. Dansby gets us this over tonight.

THE PICK: Dansby Swanson Over 1.5 Total Bases (+140)

 

Bet Swanson O 1.5 Total Bases (+140)  at BetOnline
MLB News and Rumors MLB Picks
Colin Lynch

After four seasons of professional baseball in the San Diego Padres system, Colin was featured as a freelance sports writer in numerous publications. He enjoys handicapping and writing about sports wagering while covering the MLB, NBA, NFL, PGA, and multiple college sports. Colin attended and played baseball at St. John's University in Queens, NY. He enjoys traveling with his wife, Ana, and two sons, Enzo and Wes.
