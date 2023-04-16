MLB Prop Picks Today: Odds, Predictions, and Best Prop Bets for Apr. 15

We’re back in the prop market with two more prop bets for Sunday, April 16

We went 1-1 yesterday as Justin Turner remains homerless on the young 2023 season. If he hits a homerun today, we’re going to be really sad as we played his homerun prop the last two days and he was walked in 3 of his 8 at-bats. We’re looking at the pitchers today as we focus on some strikeout total props including the reigning NL Cy Young Award winner. Let’s get it!

Best Prop Bets: Sunday, April 16

Diamondbacks @ Mets | 11:40 AM CST | BSFL

Sandy Alcantara Strikeouts Odds Play Over 5.5 +102 Under 5.5 -130

Alcantara is coming off his worst outing in two seasons as he was smoked by the Phillies his last time out. That’s part of the reason I like this over today. Now he hasn’t punched out more than 5 in an outing yet this year, but that actually makes me like this even more. He still has some of the best stuff on the planet. We’re calling for a Sandy Alcantara breakout game today.

THE PICK: Sandy Alcantara Over 5.5 Strikeouts (+102)

Mets @ Athletics | 2:07 PM CST | NBCS-CA

Jose Butto Total Strikeouts Odds Play Over 4.5 Strikeouts +135 Under 4.5 Strikeouts -110

Jose Butto makes his second career start this afternoon in Oakland. His first came last season. Butto has admittedly focused on not trying to strike out the world and to force contact so that he can pitch deeper into games. Combine that with the A’s focus on putting the ball in play and we really like this under today.

THE PICK: Jose Butto Under 4.5 Strikeouts (-110)