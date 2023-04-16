MLB Prop Picks Today: Odds, Predictions, and Best Prop Bets for Apr. 15

Featured

MLB Prop Picks Today: Odds, Predictions, and Best Prop Bets for Apr. 16

Colin Lynch
We’re back in the prop market with two more prop bets for Sunday, April 16

We went 1-1 yesterday as Justin Turner remains homerless on the young 2023 season. If he hits a homerun today, we’re going to be really sad as we played his homerun prop the last two days and he was walked in 3 of his 8 at-bats. We’re looking at the pitchers today as we focus on some strikeout total props including the reigning NL Cy Young Award winner. Let’s get it!

Best Prop Bets: Sunday, April 16

Diamondbacks @ Mets | 11:40 AM CST | BSFL

Sandy Alcantara Strikeouts Odds Play
Over 5.5 +102 BetOnline logo
Under 5.5 -130 BetOnline logo

 

Alcantara is coming off his worst outing in two seasons as he was smoked by the Phillies his last time out. That’s part of the reason I like this over today. Now he hasn’t punched out more than 5 in an outing yet this year, but that actually makes me like this even more. He still has some of the best stuff on the planet. We’re calling for a Sandy Alcantara breakout game today.

THE PICK: Sandy Alcantara Over 5.5 Strikeouts (+102)

 

Bet Alcantara O 5.5 Strikeouts (+102)  at BetOnline

 

 

Mets @ Athletics | 2:07 PM CST | NBCS-CA

Jose Butto Total Strikeouts Odds Play
Over 4.5 Strikeouts +135 BetOnline logo
Under 4.5 Strikeouts -110 BetOnline logo

 

Jose Butto makes his second career start this afternoon in Oakland. His first came last season. Butto has admittedly focused on not trying to strike out the world and to force contact so that he can pitch deeper into games. Combine that with the A’s focus on putting the ball in play and we really like this under today.

THE PICK: Jose Butto Under 4.5 Strikeouts (-110)

 

Bet Turner Yes Home Run  (+550)  at BetOnline

 

 

 

Colin Lynch

After four seasons of professional baseball in the San Diego Padres system, Colin was featured as a freelance sports writer in numerous publications. He enjoys handicapping and writing about sports wagering while covering the MLB, NBA, NFL, PGA, and multiple college sports. Colin attended and played baseball at St. John's University in Queens, NY. He enjoys traveling with his wife, Ana, and two sons, Enzo and Wes.
