MLB Prop Picks Today: Odds, Predictions, and Best Prop Bets for Apr. 30

We’re back in the prop market with two more prop plays today!

It’s been a while since we’ve been in the prop market, but here we are with a total base play and a home run prop in what is surely to be a wild afternoon in Mexico City between the Padres and Giants. Let’s take a look at our favorite prop plays for Sunday, April 30!

Best Prop Bets: Sunday, April 30

Mariners @ Blue Jays | 11:37 AM CST | SN1

Matt Chapman Total Bases Odds Play Over 1.5 -121 Under 1.5 -110

Matt Champman and the Blue Jays face Marco Gonzalez of the Mariners today and Chapman has been fantastic in quite a large sample size over the course of his career against Gonzalez in 37 career at-bats against Gonzalez, Chapman has 14 hits, six of them for extra bases for a career BAA of .378 vs Marco. The beautiful thing is, Champman has only struck out four times in those 37 at-bats, so you know the ball will be in play today. We like Chapman to grab an extra-base hit or a couple of knocks.

THE PICK: Matt Chapman Over 1.5 Total Bases (-121)

Giants @ Padres | 2:05 PM CST | MLB Network

Nelson Cruz Home Run Odds Play Yes Home Run +290 No Home Run -450

It’s been a wild series in Mexico City between the Giants and the Padres and the total for the game today is a staggering 20.5, the largest in MLB history. And we like one matchup, in particular, Nelson Cruz vs Alex Cobb. Cruz is 11 for 28 in his career off of Cobb with three long balls. We’re pulling for Nelly to pop another one today!

THE PICK: Nelson Cruz Yes Homerun (+290)