Featured

MLB Prop Bets Today: Odds, Predictions, and Best Prop Bets for May 1

Author image
Colin Lynch
Twitter Linkedin
2 min read

The MLB Prop market is always a fun place to look for some action!

We went 1-1 yesterday as Matt Chapman smashed his over 1.5 total bases prop with three hits and 5 total bases. Nelson Cruz didn’t get us the home run we were looking for in Mexico City, but those long odd props are always fun to watch for. Today we’re back on a total bases prop as well as a strikeout prop at Fenway. Here is a look at our favorite plays and best bets in the MLB Prop market!

Best Prop Bets Today: Monday, May 1

Padres @ Reds | 7:40 PM CST | BSSD

Manny Machado Total Bases Odds Play
Over 1.5 +106 BetOnline logo
Under 1.5 -142 BetOnline logo

 

We’re obviously getting these favorable odds on Machado because he hasn’t been excellent at the dish so far this year hitting just .225 on the year. But he has a favorable matchup today against Luke Weaver, a starting pitcher he has had excellent success against. In 18 career at-bats, Machado has seven hits against Weaver, four of them for extra-base hits including two home runs.

THE PICK: Manny Machado Over 1.5 Total Bases (+106)

Bet Machado O 1.5 Total Bases (-121)  at BetOnline

Blue Jays @ Red Sox | 5105 PM CST | NESN

Jose Berrios Strike Out Total Odds Play
Over 4.5 +108 BetOnline logo
Under 4.5 -150 BetOnline logo

It’s no secret that Jose Berrios has been underwhelming since the Jays added him at last year’s trade deadline. If he can figure it out, he may be the one that puts this Jays rotation over the top. But he does have a favorable matchup this afternoon. He has faced quite a few of the hitters in this Red Sox lineup with some solid success. He has 14 strikeouts and allowed just 15 hits in 78 at-bats against them. With the way he has been trending, we like his strike-out over total tonight.

THE PICK: Jose Berrios Over 4.5 Strikeouts   (+108)

Bet Berrios O 4.5 Strikeouts  (+108)  at BetOnline

 

 

 

Topics  
Featured Featured Story Features MLB News and Rumors MLB Picks
Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Colin Lynch

After four seasons of professional baseball in the San Diego Padres system, Colin was featured as a freelance sports writer in numerous publications. He enjoys handicapping and writing about sports wagering while covering the MLB, NBA, NFL, PGA, and multiple college sports. Colin attended and played baseball at St. John's University in Queens, NY. He enjoys traveling with his wife, Ana, and two sons, Enzo and Wes.
View All Posts By Colin Lynch

Colin Lynch

Twitter Linkedin
After four seasons of professional baseball in the San Diego Padres system, Colin was featured as a freelance sports writer in numerous publications. He enjoys handicapping and writing about sports wagering while covering the MLB, NBA, NFL, PGA, and multiple college sports. Colin attended and played baseball at St. John's University in Queens, NY. He enjoys traveling with his wife, Ana, and two sons, Enzo and Wes.
View All Posts By Colin Lynch

Related To Featured

Featured

2023 NFL Draft: Immediate Impact Rookies To Keep An Eye On

Author image Colin Lynch  •  6h
Featured
NFL Draft: The Best 5th Round Picks Of All Time
Author image Colin Lynch  •  6h
Featured
Nelson Cruz
MLB Prop Picks Today: Odds, Predictions, and Best Prop Bets for Apr. 30
Author image Colin Lynch  •  Apr 30 2023
Featured
MLB Picks Today: Odds, Predictions, and Best Bets for Apr. 30
Author image Colin Lynch  •  Apr 30 2023
Featured
NFL Draft: The Best 7th Round Picks Of All Time
Author image Colin Lynch  •  Apr 30 2023
Featured
MLB: Kansas City Royals at Cleveland Indians
MLB Picks Today: Odds, Predictions, and Best Bets for Apr. 29
Author image Colin Lynch  •  Apr 29 2023
Featured
USATSI_19155725
NFL Draft 2023: Round 1 Grades, Picks 21-31
Author image Colin Lynch  •  Apr 28 2023
More News
Arrow to top