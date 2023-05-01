The MLB Prop market is always a fun place to look for some action!

We went 1-1 yesterday as Matt Chapman smashed his over 1.5 total bases prop with three hits and 5 total bases. Nelson Cruz didn’t get us the home run we were looking for in Mexico City, but those long odd props are always fun to watch for. Today we’re back on a total bases prop as well as a strikeout prop at Fenway. Here is a look at our favorite plays and best bets in the MLB Prop market!

Best Prop Bets Today: Monday, May 1

Padres @ Reds | 7:40 PM CST | BSSD

Manny Machado Total Bases Odds Play Over 1.5 +106 Under 1.5 -142

We’re obviously getting these favorable odds on Machado because he hasn’t been excellent at the dish so far this year hitting just .225 on the year. But he has a favorable matchup today against Luke Weaver, a starting pitcher he has had excellent success against. In 18 career at-bats, Machado has seven hits against Weaver, four of them for extra-base hits including two home runs.

THE PICK: Manny Machado Over 1.5 Total Bases (+106)

Blue Jays @ Red Sox | 5105 PM CST | NESN

Jose Berrios Strike Out Total Odds Play Over 4.5 +108 Under 4.5 -150

It’s no secret that Jose Berrios has been underwhelming since the Jays added him at last year’s trade deadline. If he can figure it out, he may be the one that puts this Jays rotation over the top. But he does have a favorable matchup this afternoon. He has faced quite a few of the hitters in this Red Sox lineup with some solid success. He has 14 strikeouts and allowed just 15 hits in 78 at-bats against them. With the way he has been trending, we like his strike-out over total tonight.

THE PICK: Jose Berrios Over 4.5 Strikeouts (+108)