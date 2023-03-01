MLB Roundup: Worst Case Scenario For Gavin Lux, Rays and Padres lose Pitchers

Gavin Lux will be out for the year after suffering a knee during Monday’s game against the San Diego Padres. It’s a huge loss for one of baseball’s top young players and leaves the Dodgers woefully thin at the shortstop position. Meanwhile both San Diego and Tampa Bay will be without top hurlers for a few weeeks.

Lux, who was penciled in as the Dodgers starting shortstop in 2023, will instead miss the entire campaign with a torn ACL. He was hurt on a seemingly routine play in the 7th inning of Monday’s Cactus League victory over the Padres.

Gavin Lux has been carted off the field after sustaining an injury running into third base. pic.twitter.com/Glh5Z7jFEh — SportsNet LA (@SportsNetLA) February 27, 2023

Injury was a major one

Not only did suffer a torn ACL in his right knee, Lux had some other “lateral” damage in his knee. He’s scheduled to have surgery on March 7, which will be performed by Dr. Neal ElAttrache, who is well known for his Tommy John surgeries. Lux’ recovery time is estimated to take eight months.

Lux fought to hold back tears when discussing the injury.

Gavin Lux emotional interview on "Freak" torn ACL injury, fights tears on Los Angeles Dodgers Shortstop Dream 😭 We are rooting for you always Gavin 🙏 we know 100% you'll recover and crush it 💪 #dodgers #dodgersST #mlb #baseball pic.twitter.com/hCa93lCHUx — Dodgers Improbable Baseball (@Dodgers_Podcast) February 28, 2023

Dodgers bench needs to step up

With Lux out, that means Miguel Rojas will became the primary shortstop. The 34-year old is a wizard with the glove saving an estimated 15 runs last season. He’s a .260 career hitter but coming off a ’22 campaign in which he batted just .236 with six homeruns and 36 runs driven in.

There was some good news for another Dodger infielder. 22-year old Miguel Vargas has been cleared to swing the bat after suffering a hairline fracture in his pinkie finger. He figures to be LA’s Opening Day second baseman.

Tampa Bay pitcher is sidelined—again

Rays righthander Tyler Glasnow will miss 6-8 weeks after suffering a Grade 2 left oblique strain. He was hurt six pitches into a live batting practice season. When healthy, Glasnow is among the top pitchers in the game posting a 2.75 ERA and a 0.973 WHIP. But he’s averaged only 53 innings of work over the past four years due to a series of injuries.

He missed most of the 2019 season due to a right forearm strain, then came Tommy John surgery in June 2021 that kept him out until late 2022. Glasnow came back to make one regular season and one postseason start.

Padres Hurler Suffers Freak Injury

Pitcher Joe Musgrove could miss three weeks after breaking his big toe after he dropped a weight on it during a workout. San Diego manager Bob Melvin says it will be at least two weeks before the righthander can start throwing which puts his status for opening day in jeopardy.

Musgrove has been the Padres most consistent pitcher since they got him two years ago from the Pittsburgh Pirates. Since 2021, the San Diego-area native has an ERA of 3.06, a 1.082 WHIP and is averaging nearly a strikeout per inning. He earned his All-Star nod last year.