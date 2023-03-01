News

MLB Roundup: Worst Case Scenario For Gavin Lux, Rays and Padres lose Pitchers

Author image
Bob Harvey
3 min read
download

Gavin Lux will be out for the year after suffering a knee during Monday’s game against the San Diego Padres. It’s a huge loss for one of baseball’s top young players and leaves the Dodgers woefully thin at the shortstop position. Meanwhile both San Diego and Tampa Bay will be without top hurlers for a few weeeks.  

Lux, who was penciled in as the Dodgers starting shortstop in 2023, will instead miss the entire campaign with a torn ACL. He was hurt on a seemingly routine play in the 7th inning of Monday’s Cactus League victory over the Padres.

Injury was a major one

Not only did suffer a torn ACL in his right knee, Lux had some other “lateral” damage in his knee. He’s scheduled to have surgery on March 7, which will be performed by Dr. Neal ElAttrache, who is well known for his Tommy John surgeries. Lux’ recovery time is estimated to take eight months.

Lux fought to hold back tears when discussing the injury.

Dodgers bench needs to step up

With Lux out, that means Miguel Rojas will became the primary shortstop. The 34-year old is a wizard with the glove saving an estimated 15 runs last season. He’s a .260 career hitter but coming off a ’22 campaign in which he batted just .236 with six homeruns and 36 runs driven in.

There was some good news for another Dodger infielder. 22-year old Miguel Vargas has been cleared to swing the bat after suffering a hairline fracture in his pinkie finger. He figures to be LA’s Opening Day second baseman.

Tampa Bay pitcher is sidelined—again

Rays righthander Tyler Glasnow will miss 6-8 weeks after suffering a Grade 2 left oblique strain. He was hurt six pitches into a live batting practice season. When healthy, Glasnow is among the top pitchers in the game posting a 2.75 ERA and a 0.973 WHIP. But he’s averaged only 53 innings of work over the past four years due to a series of injuries.

He missed most of the 2019 season due to a right forearm strain, then came Tommy John surgery in June 2021 that kept him out until late 2022. Glasnow came back to make one regular season and one postseason start.

Padres Hurler Suffers Freak Injury

Pitcher Joe Musgrove could miss three weeks after breaking his big toe after he dropped a weight on it during a workout. San Diego manager Bob Melvin says it will be at least two weeks before the righthander can start throwing which puts his status for opening day in jeopardy.

Musgrove has been the Padres most consistent pitcher since they got him two years ago from the Pittsburgh Pirates. Since 2021, the San Diego-area native has an ERA of 3.06, a 1.082 WHIP and is averaging nearly a strikeout per inning. He earned his All-Star nod last year.

 

 

Topics  
News
Author image

Bob Harvey

Bob Harvey is a sportswriter and veteran broadcaster who has covered a wide range of events including the World Series and NCAA Basketball Tournament. He's written for several online betting sites and is a verified sports handicapper.
View All Posts By Bob Harvey

Bob Harvey

Bob Harvey is a sportswriter and veteran broadcaster who has covered a wide range of events including the World Series and NCAA Basketball Tournament. He's written for several online betting sites and is a verified sports handicapper.
View All Posts By Bob Harvey

Related To News

News

NBA Draft 2023: Victor Wembanyama Hype Continues To Grow

Author image Colin Lynch  •  Feb 25 2023
News
College Basketball Picks, Predictions, and Best Bets for Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023
Author image Colin Lynch  •  Feb 25 2023
News
Best Actor nominee Austin Butler stands for photos.
2023 Oscars Best Actor: Odds, Predictions, And Best Bets
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  Feb 23 2023
News
miracleonice
3 Facts About The “Miracle On Ice” On Its 43rd Anniversary
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  Feb 22 2023
News
Director Steven Spielberg poses with cast from The Fabelmans.
Oscars 2023: Best Picture Odds, Predictions, And Best Bets
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  Feb 22 2023
News
Sister Jean
Three Things To Know About Loyola Basketball Chaplain Sister Jean
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  Feb 21 2023
News
Tiger Woods Birdies Final 3 Holes, Shoots 69 At Genesis Invitational
Tiger Woods Completes His Long Return To Professional Golf
Author image Colin Lynch  •  Feb 20 2023
More News
Arrow to top