MLB Same Game Parlay Picks for Today, July 13 | MLB SGP Picks

With plenty of MLB games set to take place today, come check out our MLB same game parlay to make some money with us. With our expert analysis and how well we’ve been making money recently, we should be able to cash a parlay or two today.

MLB Same Game Parlay of the Day | Best MLB Parlay Bet Today July 13

Take our MLB Parlay Bet of the Day, which offers an excellent return at +550 parlay odds at BetOnline.

How to Bet on the MLB Games Today

MLB Same Game Parlay Today | Best Same Game Parlay Bets for the MLB Games Today July 13

Come check out our expert analysis for our MLB picks and parlays of the day. We’re going to give bettors three picks that have great value and are all thoroughly researched.

Best Same Game MLB Parlay Picks Today (July 13): KC Royals ML (-115)

Let’s go with the Kansas City Royals to defeat the Detroit Tigers in the first MLB SGP pick of the evening. Although both of these teams have been two of the worst in all of baseball this season, it seems like a good moment to back the Royals now that Brady Singer will get the start.

Although Brady Singer has had a respectable season, his recent performances haven’t been all that impressive. He recently faced the Tigers and ended up striking out nine and allowing two earned runs. He should be able to have a repeat performance against this below-average Tigers lineup.

Best Same Game MLB Parlay Bets Tonight (July 13): NRFI (-115)

With the second pick of our same game parlay, let’s go with this game to have no runs in the first inning. The reason behind this pick is that both of these teams have two of the more below-average offenses in baseball. The Detroit Tigers are going to be coming into this one with the 27th worst batting average in all of baseball at .230 as a team and the Kansas City Royals haven’t been much better as they’re about league average in terms of batting average.

These teams have also struggled in terms of putting runs up on the board as the Royals are going to be coming in with the 26th least amount of runs in all of baseball and the Detroit Tigers are going to be coming into this one with the least amount of runs in the league. It’s a great time for no runs in the first inning.

MLB Same Game Parlay Picks for (July 13): Andrew Benintendi 2+ Total Bases (+110)

With the final pick of our same game parlay, let’s go with Andrew Benintendi to have over 1.5 total bases. Benintendi likely isn’t going to be on the Kansas City Royals for much longer because of how well he’s played this year and the position that this team is currently in.

He’s hitting .314 on the season and has been able to come through for us quite a bit in terms of over 1.5 total base bets. He can get these 1.5 total bases in a slew of different ways. He has above-average speed and he also can easily get two hits in one game against a below-average Detroit Tigers rotation.