MLB Starting Pitchers | Starting Pitchers For The Games Today June 3

There is a full slate of Major League Baseball games on Friday. Here are the projected starting pitchers. Odds courtesy of betonline.ag.
St. Louis Cardinals (-104) vs. Chicago Cubs (-106) Probable Pitchers
- Cardinals: Miles Mikolas (3-3, 2.67 ERA)
- Cubs: Marcus Stroman (2-4, 3.95 ERA)
Washington Nationals (+119) vs. Cincinnati Reds (-129) Probable Pitchers
- Nationals: Josiah Gray (5-4, 5.08 ERA)
- Reds: Mike Minor (Season Debut)
San Francisco Giants (-146) vs. Miami Marlins (+135) Probable Pitchers
- Giants: Alex Cobb (3-2, 5.73 ERA)
- Marlins: Elieser Hernandez (2-5, 5.77 ERA)
Cleveland Guardians (-145) vs. Baltimore Orioles (+134) Probable Pitchers
- Guardians: Shane Bieber (2-3, 3.19 ERA)
- Orioles: Bruce Zimmermann (2-3, 4.53 ERA)
Arizona Diamondbacks (-116) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (+106) Probable Pitchers
- Diamondbacks: Merrill Kelly (3-3, 3.67 ERA)
- Pirates: J.T. Brubaker (0-4, 4.15 ERA)
Los Angeles Angels (+107) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (-117) Probable Pitchers
- Angels: Chase Silseth (1-1, 3.07 ERA)
- Phillies: Zach Eflin (1-4, 4.60 ERA)
Detroit Tigers (+287) vs. New York Yankees (-325) Probable Pitchers
- Tigers: Elvin Rodriguez (0-0, 6.17 ERA)
- Yankees: Gerrit Cole (4-1, 3.12 ERA)
Minnesota Twins (+198) vs. Toronto Blue Jays (-218) Probable Pitchers
- Twins: Chi Chi Gonzalez (Season Debut)
- Blue Jays: Yusei Kikuchi (2-1, 3.48 ERA)
Chicago White Sox (+171) vs. Tampa Bay Rays (-186) Probable Pitchers
- White Sox: Vince Velasquez (2-3, 5.30 ERA)
- Rays: Shane McClanahan (5-2, 2.01 ERA)
Seattle Mariners (-109) vs. Texas Rangers (-101) Probable Pitchers
- Mariners: Logan Gilbert (5-2, 2.29 ERA)
- Rangers: Dane Dunning (1-3, 4.31 ERA)
Houston Astros (-129) vs. Kansas City Royals (+119) Probable Pitchers
- Astros: Jose Urquidy (4-2, 4.80 ERA)
- Royals: Brady Singer (2-0, 2.49 ERA)
San Diego Padres (+141) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (-153) Probable Pitchers
- Padres: Joe Musgrove (5-0, 1.86 ERA)
- Brewers: Corbin Burnes (3-2, 1.95 ERA)
Atlanta Braves (-175) vs. Colorado Rockies (+161) Probable Pitchers
- Braves: Max Fried (5-2, 3.10 ERA)
- Rockies: Chad Kuhl (4-2, 3.56 ERA)
Boston Red Sox (-157) vs. Oakland Athletics (+145) Probable Pitchers
- Red Sox: Nathan Eovaldi (2-2, 3.77 ERA)
- Athletics: James Kaprelian (0-2, 5.93 ERA)
New York Mets (+135) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (-146) Probable Pitchers
- Mets: Chris Bassitt (4-2, 3.66 ERA)
- Dodgers: Tyler Anderson (6-0, 2.90 ERA)