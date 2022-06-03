MLB

MLB Starting Pitchers | Starting Pitchers For The Games Today June 3

Jeremy Freeborn
Linkedin

There is a full slate of Major League Baseball games on Friday. Here are the projected starting pitchers. Odds courtesy of betonline.ag.

St. Louis Cardinals (-104) vs. Chicago Cubs (-106) Probable Pitchers

  • Cardinals: Miles Mikolas (3-3, 2.67 ERA)
  • Cubs: Marcus Stroman (2-4, 3.95 ERA)

Washington Nationals (+119) vs. Cincinnati Reds (-129) Probable Pitchers

  • Nationals: Josiah Gray (5-4, 5.08 ERA)
  • Reds: Mike Minor (Season Debut)

San Francisco Giants (-146) vs. Miami Marlins (+135) Probable Pitchers

  • Giants: Alex Cobb (3-2, 5.73 ERA)
  • Marlins: Elieser Hernandez (2-5, 5.77 ERA)

Cleveland Guardians (-145) vs. Baltimore Orioles (+134) Probable Pitchers

  • Guardians: Shane Bieber (2-3, 3.19 ERA)
  • Orioles: Bruce Zimmermann (2-3, 4.53 ERA)

Arizona Diamondbacks (-116) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (+106) Probable Pitchers

  • Diamondbacks: Merrill Kelly (3-3, 3.67 ERA)
  • Pirates: J.T. Brubaker (0-4, 4.15 ERA)

Los Angeles Angels (+107) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (-117) Probable Pitchers

  • Angels: Chase Silseth (1-1, 3.07 ERA)
  • Phillies: Zach Eflin (1-4, 4.60 ERA)

Detroit Tigers (+287) vs. New York Yankees (-325) Probable Pitchers

  • Tigers: Elvin Rodriguez (0-0, 6.17 ERA)
  • Yankees: Gerrit Cole (4-1, 3.12 ERA)

Minnesota Twins (+198) vs. Toronto Blue Jays (-218) Probable Pitchers

  • Twins: Chi Chi Gonzalez (Season Debut)
  • Blue Jays: Yusei Kikuchi (2-1, 3.48 ERA)

Chicago White Sox (+171) vs. Tampa Bay Rays (-186) Probable Pitchers

  • White Sox: Vince Velasquez (2-3, 5.30 ERA)
  • Rays: Shane McClanahan (5-2, 2.01 ERA)

Seattle Mariners (-109) vs. Texas Rangers (-101) Probable Pitchers

  • Mariners: Logan Gilbert (5-2, 2.29 ERA)
  • Rangers: Dane Dunning (1-3, 4.31 ERA)

Houston Astros (-129) vs. Kansas City Royals (+119) Probable Pitchers

  • Astros: Jose Urquidy (4-2, 4.80 ERA)
  • Royals: Brady Singer (2-0, 2.49 ERA)

San Diego Padres (+141) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (-153) Probable Pitchers

  • Padres: Joe Musgrove (5-0, 1.86 ERA)
  • Brewers: Corbin Burnes (3-2, 1.95 ERA)

Atlanta Braves (-175) vs. Colorado Rockies (+161) Probable Pitchers

  • Braves: Max Fried (5-2, 3.10 ERA)
  • Rockies: Chad Kuhl (4-2, 3.56 ERA)

Boston Red Sox (-157) vs. Oakland Athletics (+145) Probable Pitchers

  • Red Sox: Nathan Eovaldi (2-2, 3.77 ERA)
  • Athletics: James Kaprelian (0-2, 5.93 ERA)

New York Mets (+135) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (-146) Probable Pitchers

  • Mets: Chris Bassitt (4-2, 3.66 ERA)
  • Dodgers: Tyler Anderson (6-0, 2.90 ERA)
Topics  
MLB
Linkedin

Jeremy Freeborn

I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
View All Posts By Jeremy Freeborn

Jeremy Freeborn

Linkedin
I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
View All Posts By Jeremy Freeborn

Related To MLB

MLB

MLB Power Rankings – Yankees Take Over Top Spot

Jon Conahan  •  8s
MLB
MLB Odds, Totals, Run Lines, and Starting Pitchers For MLB Games Today
Jon Conahan  •  2h
MLB
MLB Picks and Parlays | MLB Picks and Odds for June 3
Jon Conahan  •  2h
MLB
Phillies lose Jean Segura for possibly three months
Jeremy Freeborn  •  19h
Marlins
Luke Williams could provide Marlins with much needed depth
Jeremy Freeborn  •  20h
MLB
Top 5 MLB Games Today | How To Watch The Best MLB Games On June 2
Jeremy Freeborn  •  Jun 2 2022
MLB
MLB Picks and Parlays | MLB Picks and Odds for June 2
Jon Conahan  •  Jun 2 2022
More MLB News