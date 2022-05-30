MLB

MLB Starting Pitchers | Starting Pitchers For The Games Today May 30

Jeremy Freeborn
It is Memorial Day in the United States on Monday, and there is a lot of daytime Major League Baseball. In all, there are 13 games, including a doubleheader between the Milwaukee Brewers and Chicago Cubs at Wrigley. Here are the 26 probable starting pitchers. Betting odds courtesy of betonline.ag. 

Milwaukee Brewers (-126) vs. Chicago Cubs (+116) Game 1 Probable Pitchers

  • Brewers: Ethan Small (MLB debut)
  • Cubs: Matt Swarmer (MLB debut)

Milwaukee Brewers (-134) vs. Chicago Cubs (+124) Game 2 Probable Pitchers

  • Brewers: Aaron Ashby (0-3, 2.91 ERA)
  • Cubs: Drew Smyly (2-5, 4.08 ERA)

Minnesota Twins (-154) vs. Detroit Tigers (+142) Probable Pitchers

  • Twins: Dylan Bundy (3-2, 4.54 ERA)
  • Tigers: Beau Brieske (0-4, 5.04 ERA)

San Diego Padres vs. St. Louis Cardinals  Probable Pitchers

  • Padres: Nick Martinez (2-2, 3.86 ERA)
  • Cardinals: Packy Naughton (0-1, 2.89 ERA)

San Francisco Giants (-113) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (+103) Probable Pitchers

  • Giants: Logan Webb (5-1, 3.54 ERA)
  • Phillies: Kyle Gibson (3-2, 3.94 ERA)

Houston Astros (-165) vs. Oakland Athletics (+153) Probable Pitchers

  • Astros: Framber Valdez (4-2, 2.83 ERA)
  • Athletics: Paul Blackburn (5-0, 1.70 ERA)

Miami Marlins (-147) vs. Colorado Rockies (+136) Probable Pitchers

  • Marlins: Pablo López (4-2, 2.04 ERA)
  • Rockies: Ryan Feltner (0-1, 5.40 ERA)

Kansas City Royals (+136) vs. Cleveland Guardians (-147) Probable Pitchers

  • Royals: Jonathan Heasley (0-2, 4.73 ERA)
  • Guardians: Zach Plesac (1-4, 5.40 ERA)

Baltimore Orioles (+154) vs. Boston Red Sox (-167) Probable Pitchers

  • Orioles: Tyler Wells (1-4, 4.30 ERA)
  • Red Sox: Rich Hill (1-2, 3.86 ERA)

Washington Nationals (+162) vs. New York Mets (-176) Probable Pitchers

  • Nationals: Erick Fedde (3-3, 3.55 ERA)
  • Mets: David Peterson (2-0, 2.16 ERA)

Tampa Bay Rays vs. Texas Rangers Probable Pitchers

  • Rays: Drew Rasmussen (5-1, 2.68 ERA)
  • Rangers: Glenn Otto (2-2, 4.91 ERA)

Atlanta Braves vs. Arizona Diamondbacks Probable Pitchers

  • Braves: Spencer Strider (1-1, 2.22 ERA)
  • Diamondbacks: Zac Gallen (3-0, 2.22 ERA)

Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Los Angeles Dodgers Probable Pitchers

  • Pirates: Zach Thompson (2-4, 5.50 ERA)
  • Dodgers: Walker Buehler (6-1, 2.91 ERA)
Jeremy Freeborn

I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
