MLB Starting Pitchers | Starting Pitchers For The Games Today May 30

It is Memorial Day in the United States on Monday, and there is a lot of daytime Major League Baseball. In all, there are 13 games, including a doubleheader between the Milwaukee Brewers and Chicago Cubs at Wrigley. Here are the 26 probable starting pitchers. Betting odds courtesy of betonline.ag.
Milwaukee Brewers (-126) vs. Chicago Cubs (+116) Game 1 Probable Pitchers
- Brewers: Ethan Small (MLB debut)
- Cubs: Matt Swarmer (MLB debut)
Milwaukee Brewers (-134) vs. Chicago Cubs (+124) Game 2 Probable Pitchers
- Brewers: Aaron Ashby (0-3, 2.91 ERA)
- Cubs: Drew Smyly (2-5, 4.08 ERA)
Minnesota Twins (-154) vs. Detroit Tigers (+142) Probable Pitchers
- Twins: Dylan Bundy (3-2, 4.54 ERA)
- Tigers: Beau Brieske (0-4, 5.04 ERA)
San Diego Padres vs. St. Louis Cardinals Probable Pitchers
- Padres: Nick Martinez (2-2, 3.86 ERA)
- Cardinals: Packy Naughton (0-1, 2.89 ERA)
San Francisco Giants (-113) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (+103) Probable Pitchers
- Giants: Logan Webb (5-1, 3.54 ERA)
- Phillies: Kyle Gibson (3-2, 3.94 ERA)
Houston Astros (-165) vs. Oakland Athletics (+153) Probable Pitchers
- Astros: Framber Valdez (4-2, 2.83 ERA)
- Athletics: Paul Blackburn (5-0, 1.70 ERA)
Miami Marlins (-147) vs. Colorado Rockies (+136) Probable Pitchers
- Marlins: Pablo López (4-2, 2.04 ERA)
- Rockies: Ryan Feltner (0-1, 5.40 ERA)
Kansas City Royals (+136) vs. Cleveland Guardians (-147) Probable Pitchers
- Royals: Jonathan Heasley (0-2, 4.73 ERA)
- Guardians: Zach Plesac (1-4, 5.40 ERA)
Baltimore Orioles (+154) vs. Boston Red Sox (-167) Probable Pitchers
- Orioles: Tyler Wells (1-4, 4.30 ERA)
- Red Sox: Rich Hill (1-2, 3.86 ERA)
Washington Nationals (+162) vs. New York Mets (-176) Probable Pitchers
- Nationals: Erick Fedde (3-3, 3.55 ERA)
- Mets: David Peterson (2-0, 2.16 ERA)
Tampa Bay Rays vs. Texas Rangers Probable Pitchers
- Rays: Drew Rasmussen (5-1, 2.68 ERA)
- Rangers: Glenn Otto (2-2, 4.91 ERA)
Atlanta Braves vs. Arizona Diamondbacks Probable Pitchers
- Braves: Spencer Strider (1-1, 2.22 ERA)
- Diamondbacks: Zac Gallen (3-0, 2.22 ERA)
Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Los Angeles Dodgers Probable Pitchers
- Pirates: Zach Thompson (2-4, 5.50 ERA)
- Dodgers: Walker Buehler (6-1, 2.91 ERA)