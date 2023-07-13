The MLB’s youth movement can be seen in the artists selected for a player’s walk-up music. Heading out of the 2023 MLB All-Star Break, Drake has the most walk-up songs in baseball with 23, followed by Bad Bunny. Find out which artists have the most MLB walk-up songs in 2023.

During a baseball game, fans always get a glimpse of a player’s personality every time they walk up to bat.

Whenever a player is batting at home, they get to choose their walk-up song when they step up to the plate. It’s a really important process, as walk-up songs give players a short window to escape the pressures of the game. It also gives fans a glimpse of a player’s demeanor on and off the field.

Introduced in the 1970s, walk-up songs were used as a way for fans to get to know players better, even just for a few seconds. MLB rookies have a chance to showcase what they are about by choosing some of the top new artists.

This year, the most chosen artist for walk-up songs in the MLB is Drake. Across the 30 stadiums in the MLB, Drake is the most popular artist among baseball players. Another popular artist used is Bad Bunny with 21 of his tracks played during a walk-up.

The top five artists include Future, Travis Scott, and Eladio Carrión.

Check out the stats from MLB Life below.

Drake — 23 Tracks Bad Bunny — 21 Tracks Future —15 Tracks Travis Scott — 12 Tracks Eladio Carrión — 12 Tracks

Most-Used Artists For MLB Player Walk-Up Songs

Some players have more than one walk-up song and it’s become an important aspect of a batter’s game.

Every year, players are able to select new songs to walk up to the batter’s box with.

The walk-up song brings some personality to the game, letting players collectively pick the song that fills the park with energy before their at-bat.

1. Drake — 23 Tracks

Known for popularizing singing and his R&B style in hip-hop, Drake is one of the most popular artists of his generation. The Canadian rapper, originally named Aubrey Drake Graham, has quickly become a fan favorite.

Drake holds numerous records in the music industry. He became the first artist to surpass 10 billion streams on Apple Music and was the biggest artist on Spotify in 2018, with 8.2 billion streams. Recently, he was named Spotify’s most-streamed artist of the decade, accumulating over 28 billion streams.

His singles are known for their catchiness, and all five of his albums and three mixtapes have reached number one on the US Billboard charts. In addition, Drake’s music has made its way into 23 different tracks for MLB walk-up songs this year, spanning from his earlier work to his latest releases.

2. Bad Bunny — 21 Tracks

Recently, Bad Bunny’s album ‘Un Verano Sin Ti’ made history as the most-streamed album of all time on Spotify, accumulating a staggering 13.49 billion streams. This remarkable achievement is accompanied by a multitude of accolades, including three Grammy Awards, four Latin Grammy Awards, eight Billboard Music Awards, and 13 Lo Nuestro Awards.

Bad Bunny is widely recognized for his significant contribution to the global popularity of Spanish music. In fact, he was the first non-English language artist to be named Spotify’s most-streamed artist of the year. Furthermore, a total of 21 different tracks by Bad Bunny have been incorporated into MLB walk-up songs, highlighting his widespread influence.

3. Future — 15 Tracks

Among the best-selling artists, Future stands out with 15 of his tracks featured on MLB walk-up songs. This two-time Grammy winner artist achieved his first No.1 single on the Hot 100 in 2021.

Notably, Future’s fifth studio album, ‘eponymous,’ and its successor, ‘Hndrxx,’ both debuted at the top of the US Billboard 200 chart. This remarkable feat made him the first artist in history to have two albums debut at the top in consecutive weeks.

4. Travis Scott — 12 Tracks

Rap holds immense popularity among MLB players, and Travis Scott is one of the highly chosen artists for walk-up songs. In 2020, Scott achieved a significant milestone by becoming the first artist on the Hot 100 chart to have three songs debut at No.1 in less than a year. These songs were “Highest in the Room,” “The Scotts,” and “Franchise.”

One of his most renowned tracks, “Sicko Mode,” remains a beloved choice among the crowd. Scott’s remarkable talent has earned him eight Grammy Award nominations, along with winning a Billboard Music Award, a Latin Grammy Award, an MTV Video Music Award, and multiple BET Hip Hop Awards.

5. Eladio Carrión — 12 Tracks

Eladio Carrión is a renowned American rapper known for his Latin trap and reggaeton music. He has a total of 12 tracks featured as MLB walk-up songs. With his distinctive Latin style, Carrión’s later albums have been steadily climbing up the US Billboard Charts.

As a Grammy-nominated artist, Carrión released his latest album, “3men2 Kbrn,” in March. The album boasts exciting guest appearances from esteemed artists such as Lil Wayne, Future, 50 Cent, Bad Bunny, Quavo, and more.