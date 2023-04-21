Soccer

MLS Attendance: Atlanta FC Is Averaging 50,000 Fans Per Game, More Than Chelsea And Other Premier League Clubs

Author image
Gia Nguyen
Linkedin
3 min read
MLS Attendance: Atlanta FC Is Averaging 50,000 Fans Per Game, More Than Chelsea And Other Premier League Clubs

The MLS has suddenly become one of the fastest-growing soccer leagues in the world with top teams, like Atlanta FC, averaging more attendance than Chelsea and other Premier League clubs. With cheap concessions and affordable ticket prices, Atlanta FC has been able to attract an average of 50,000 fans per game.

Major League Soccer is making some noise this season, with attendance through the roof on opening day. Some teams have even experienced a better average turnout than some NFL and Premier League clubs.

Atlanta United FC is one of the best-performing teams in the country. The MLS team is averaging nearly 50,000 fans per home game this season, more than Premier League clubs like Chelsea, Aston Villa, and Leeds United.

Atlanta United FC was nearly able to compete with an NFL franchise. The MLS squad came up just short of the Washington Commanders, who averaged around 58,000 fans per game, good for last in the league.

Atlanta United FC Home Opener Had 67,538 Fans In Stadium

Things are looking up for Atlanta United FC. In 2022, the Mercedes-Benz Stadium had the second-highest average attendance with 47,116 fans. The season opener against San Jose had 43% more people in attendance for a total of 67,538 fans.

The season opener was not far from the NFL game attendance of 69,422 last year. Additionally, Charlotte FC had 69,345 fans attend the season opener. It’s the first time the MLS has averaged over 65,000 fans in the stadium on the same day.

The MLS season opener average is better than the average attendance of 13 separate NFL teams, including the Detroit Lions, Las Vegas Raiders, Chicago Bears, Washington Commanders, and more.

Atlanta United FC Averages 50,000 Fans Per Game

For comparison, Manchester United has the highest average attendance in the Premier League with 73,672 fans. Aston Villa, which averages 41,688 fans, ranks eighth in average attendance.

For MLS, the fact that Atlanta United FC are averaging 50,000 fans per game in the Mercedes-Benz Stadium is a sign that the league is growing in popularity. In fact, the MLS club has more fans coming to games than Chelsea, Everton, Leeds United, and more.

One of the great things about attending a game at Mercedes Benz-Stadium is that owner Arthur Blank has made a commitment to keeping food prices low.

Fans can enjoy a hot dog, soda, or pretzel for just $2. Waffle fries, nachos, and pizza are just $3 while the most expensive items, like a chicken finger basket with fries, can be enjoyed for only $6.

Soccer Betting Guides 2023

Topics  
Soccer
Author image
Linkedin

Gia Nguyen

Based in Canada, Gia is a contributor to The Sports Daily. She graduated from the University of Windsor with a Bachelor of Science, so she knows the make-up of a winning bet. Gia is also interested in health, wellness, yoga, and more.
View All Posts By Gia Nguyen

Gia Nguyen

Linkedin
Based in Canada, Gia is a contributor to The Sports Daily. She graduated from the University of Windsor with a Bachelor of Science, so she knows the make-up of a winning bet. Gia is also interested in health, wellness, yoga, and more.
View All Posts By Gia Nguyen

Related To Soccer

Soccer
mcelhenneyreynoldswrexham

“Welcome to Wrexham” Stars Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney Face Massive $3.69 Million Loss in Soccer Venture

Author image David Evans  •  Mar 31 2023
Soccer
FIFA Women’s World Cup Prize Money Increases 300% In 2023; Equal Pay By 2027
FIFA Women’s World Cup Prize Money Increases 300% In 2023; Equal Pay By 2027
Author image Gia Nguyen  •  Mar 20 2023
Soccer
The World's highest paid soccer players in 2022
The World’s Highest Paid Soccer Players in 2022
Author image Gia Nguyen  •  Feb 1 2023
Soccer
NWSL Raises Salary Cap 25% to $1.4 Million
NWSL Raises Salary Cap by 25% to $1.4 Million
Author image Gia Nguyen  •  Jan 17 2023
Soccer
England penalty miss
Worst Penalty Shootout Records At The World Cup
Author image Olly Taliku  •  Dec 7 2022
Soccer
tbavljousrw4xuoqgy0o
Best Cristiano Ronaldo World Cup Moments
Author image Joe Lyons  •  Dec 6 2022
Soccer
USMNT World Cup - USA
Best Soccer Betting Sites For USA vs Netherlands: World Cup Bonuses, Betting Offers & Promos
Author image Andy Newton  •  Dec 2 2022
More News
Arrow to top