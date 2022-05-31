Mo Donegal Odds For The Belmont Stakes | Odds On Mo Donegal At Belmont Park

Gambling Sites Highlights Register 1. Back Mo Donegal To Win The Belmont Stakes @ 5/2 With BetOnline Up To $1,000 Welcome Bonus Place Bet

Mo Donegal has been installed as the Belmont Stakes favorite with many bookmakers and after staying on well in the Kentucky Derby last time out it’s easy to see why.

Therefore, the step up to 1m4f (from 1m2f) here looks to be right up his street, plus he also hails from the Todd Pletcher yard, who have won two of the last nine renewals of the Belmont Stakes.



Mo Donegal Profile

Age: 3 year-old colt

Trainer: Todd Pletcher

Jockey: Irad Ortiz Jr

Draw: TBC

Runs: 5

Wins: 3

Did You Know? 8 of the last 10 Belmont Stakes winners had raced between 5-7 times before

Mo Donegal Key Belmont Stakes Trends

Here are the main 10 year trends which point to why you should back Mo Donegal to win the 2022 Belmont Stakes

10/10 – US Bred and yet to race over 1m4f

9/10 – Ran in the last 5 weeks

8/10 – Had raced between 5-7 times

8/10 – Returned 102/10 or shorter

7/10 – Won between 2-5 times before

7/10 – Won over at least 1m1f before

5/10 – Ran in the Kentucky Derby last time out

4/10 – Winning favorite

4/10 – Had run at Belmont before (3 won had won there)

2/10 – Trained by Todd Pletcher

Best Bookies For Belmont Stakes Mo Donegal Odds

Can Mo Donegal Be The Belmont Stakes Winner?

This Todd Pletcher-trained colt has been popular in the betting ahead of the 2022 Belmont Stakes for many weeks with punters after staying on well to be fifth in the Kentucky Derby.

This 3 year-old has not been seen since – bypassing they second leg of the US Triple Crown the Preakness Stakes – so will head to Belmont Park fresher than some.

With the Kentucky Derby run over 1m2f, and now stepping up to 1m4f, then it’s easy to see why the bookmakers have Mo Donegal as the Belmont Stakes favorite – suggesting this extra two furlongs will eke out more improvement.

Prior to that last run he won the Wood Memorial Stakes at Aqueduct – beating Early Voting, who could also be heading for the Belmont Stakes on June 11th, by a neck.

His backers will also gain confidence that his trainer – Todd Pletcher – has won the two of the last 9 runnings of the Belmont Stakes, and three wins in total (2007, 2013 & 2017). Jockey, Irad Ortiz Jr, who rode Mo Donegal last time in the Kentucky Derby, also has history in this race – winning the Belmont Stakes in 2016 on the Steve Asmussen-trained Creator.

Looking at the main trends, with 50% of the last 10 Belmont Stakes winners having run in the Kentucky Derby last time out, his is a decent stat on his side. While, if sent off farorite, then 40% of the last 10 Belmonth Stakes market leaders have also been succesful. He looks to have a big chance!

Note: Odds are subject to change

