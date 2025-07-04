Moe Wagner, Magic Agree to One-Year Deal

The Orlando Magic are bringing back their spark plug off the bench, Moe Wagner. Although the team initially declined his team option, they made it clear they intended to re-sign him. According to NBA insider Shams Charania, Wagner has agreed to a one-year, $5 million contract. The German big man suffered a torn ACL just before Christmas last season, cutting short what was shaping up to be the best year of his career. Despite the injury, Wagner is expected to remain a reliable sixth man and will provide valuable floor spacing as a stretch big. Orlando has clearly emphasized shooting and offensive versatility this offseason as they aim to advance past the first round of the playoffs after two consecutive early exits.

Moe Wagner’s Career Numbers

Moe Wagner has steadily improved throughout his seven-year NBA career. The former Michigan standout has averaged 9.2 points, 4.0 rebounds, and has shot 52.5 percent from the field. His career effective field goal percentage sits at 58.3 percent. As previously mentioned, Wagner was enjoying a breakout campaign before his injury last season.

In 30 games, he posted a career-high 12.9 points and 4.9 rebounds per game, along with a 36.0 percent clip from beyond the arc and an offensive rating of 118. The Magic are optimistic that Wagner can regain that form and bring much-needed scoring punch to their second unit. They’ve also secured him on a team-friendly deal, which offers the organization greater financial flexibility going forward. The bigger question now is: Can Moe Wagner help move the needle enough to push the Magic into legitimate playoff contention in the Eastern Conference?

Can the Orlando Magic Take the Next Step Next Year?

Orlando is among the most intriguing young teams in the NBA. Injuries to Wagner and star power forward, Paolo Banchero, last season prevented the Magic from fully realizing their potential. They were defeated by the Boston Celtics in the first round of the NBA playoffs. In addition, the team has struggled with consistent shooting the last few seasons.

With the offseason additions of guards, Desmond Bane and Tyus Jones, and now re-signing center, Moe Wagner, Orlando is clearly addressing its offensive shortcomings, particularly in shooting and playmaking—two key weaknesses in past seasons. Bringing back Wagner on a short, affordable contract represents a low-risk, high-reward move that could pay dividends. If healthy, he could be a crucial piece as the Orlando Magic aim to break through and make a deeper playoff run.