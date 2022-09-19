Monday Night Football Betting Picks: Titans vs Bills, Vikings vs Eagles Best Bets

Week 2 of the NFL of the 2022 season concludes in with a pair of Monday Night Contests. First up, the Tennessee Titans meet the Buffalo Bills followed by the Minnesota Vikings taking on the Philadelphia Eagles

Tennessee Titans vs Buffalo Bills, Best Bet: Bills -10 points -110 @ Bovada

Buffalo is a 10-point home favorite, and they blasted defending Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams 31-10 and looked darn good doing it. Tennessee stumbled in its home opener, losing to the New York Giants 21-20.

The Bills offense was solid, with quarterback Josh Allen chucking it for 297 yards, three touchdowns, alongside a pair of interceptions. Tennessee allowed 188 passing yards last week, but this is a high-flying Buffalo offense with one of the best defenses in the NFL.

Tennessee has running back Derrick Henry back from injury and if Buffalo can slow him down, and we feel that they can, Buffalo will cover the spread by a margin of more than 10 points tonight.

Back Buffalo -10 points @ -110 With Bovada

Minnesota Vikings vs Philadelphia Eagles Best Bet: Vikings FH ML+119 @ Bovada

There’s several solid betting options for this contest, but the best one is the Vikings winning the first half at plus-money. Minnesota defeated Green Bay 27-7 while Philadelphia snuck past Detroit 38-35.

The Vikings offense behind quarterback Kirk Cousins and wideout John Jefferson proved to be too much for Green Bay last week and a Philly defense allowing 212 passing yards against Detroit are going to be in for a real treat dealing with Jefferson, Adam Thielen and of course star running back Dalvin Cook.

Look for the Minnesota defense to slow down the Eagles potent running game long enough for them to score enough to win the 1st half of this contest.