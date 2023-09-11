NFL Week 1 concludes with the Buffalo Bills facing the New York Jets on Monday Night Football from the Meadowlands in East Rutherford, New Jersey. Tonight, we have a Bills vs. Jets same game parlay pick with +997 odds courtesy of BetOnline.

Monday Night Football Bills Vs. Jets Same Game Parlay Pick: +997 Odds At BetOnline

Odds from BetOnline at 5:30 p.m. ET on 9/11.

The Best NFL Betting Sites in 2023

Monday Night Football Bills Vs. Jets Same-Game Parlay Pick: +997 Odds

Touchdown! Rodgers to Garrett Wilson, what a throw!pic.twitter.com/NAGQWZQamX — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) August 26, 2023

Garrett Wilson Anytime Touchdown (+120)

New York Jets wide receiver Garrett Wilson is prime for an elite season thanks to the addition of quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

Despite being in his second year, Wilson is already drawing comparisons to Rodgers’ former top target, Davante Adams.

Adams had 622 catches for 7,590 yards and 69 touchdowns in 108 games with Rodgers.

Rodgers and Wilson previewed their burgeoning connection when the duo connected for a preseason touchdown against the New York Giants.

Expect Wilson to see he majority of targets from Rodgers, especially when Jets enter the red zone.

Josh Allen Anytime Touchdown (+160)

Bill quarterback Josh Allen is arguably the best runner on the team.

Allen has led the team in rushing touchdowns in four of the last five seasons. The Bills QB has rushed for at least six touchdowns since entering the NFL in 2018.

The Bills signed former running back Damien Harris to pair with James Cook in the backfield to lessen some of Allen’s workload.

However, Allen is still the most lethal rusher on the team, especially in the red zone because of his six-foot-five, 234-pound frame.

If the Bills find themself inside the five-yard line, expect Allen to try and punch it in himself.

Aaron Rodgers Under 234.5 Passing Yards (-109)

After winning two straight MVPs, Aaron Rodgers showed signs of decline in 2022, throwing for the least amount of passing yards (3,695) in his career for a season in which he played at least 15 games.

Part of Rodgers’ struggles in 2022 can be attributed to a broken thumb he suffered early in the season. Rodgers is due to bounce back and has the talent around him to have a big year.

However, Week 1 has not been kind to Rodgers as of late. Since 2018, Rodgers has thrown for less than 234.5 yards in three of his last five Week 1 starts.

Rodgers has always gotten stronger as the season progresses (r-e-l-a-x), but for Week 1, the passing yards should be down as he continues to build chemistry with his new teammates.

NFL Betting Guides 2023