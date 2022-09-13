Monday Night Football: Damien Lewis, Ken Walker among inactive

For Week 1 of Monday Night Football for the 2022 NFL season, the Seattle Seahawks will be without starting left guard Damien Lewis and rookie running back Ken Walker.

Both players were listed as questionable on the team’s injury report. Now, they’re officially inactive for the Seahawks’ Week 1 matchup against the Denver Broncos.

During the second week of preseason, Lewis injured his ankle in the Seahawks’ 27-11 win over the Chicago Bears. As for Walker, he underwent a hernia procedure after Seattle lost 32-25 versus the Pittsburgh Steelers in preseason.

Per NFL Media, Walker’s injury is not a sports hernia. He was expected to start in Week 1. However, the Michigan State product needs more time to recover.

Walker was selected 41st overall in the second round of this year’s draft. In 2021, the running back finished sixth in Heisman voting.

During Walker’s junior 2021 season with Michigan State, the running back averaged a career-high 6.2 rushing yards per attempt. He led the Big Ten in rushing yards (1,636).

Based on a total of 263 rushing attempts in 12 games played, Walker also finished his season with 19 total touchdowns, 13 receptions, and 89 receiving yards.

The Seahawks have four other players listed as inactive: long snapper Tyler Ott, cornerback Isaiah Dunn, cornerback Artie Burns, and defensive tackle Myles Adams.

Meanwhile, the Broncos have five players listed as inactive: offensive lineman Billy Turner, defensive end Eyioma Uwazurike, safety Delarrin Turner-Yell, wide receiver Jalen Virgil, and linebacker Josey Jewell.

Of course, quarterback Russell Wilson is making his first start for the Broncos tonight. Wilson is the Seahawks’ franchise leader in quarterback wins (104), passing yards (37,059), and pass touchdowns (292).

According to Bovada oddsmakers, the Broncos are 7-point favorites over the Seahawks. The Broncos are 3-8 straight up in their last 11 games played in September. However, they’re also 13-5 versus the Seahawks in their past 18 meetings.

Bettors are expecting Denver to cover the spread at Lumen Field for tonight’s contest.