NFL News and Rumors

Monday Night Football Week 3 Same Game Parlay Pick: +613 Odds MNF SGP Bet

Author image
Dan Girolamo
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
4 min read
Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon

There are still two games left to be played in Week 3. Monday Night Football will feature two games: Philadelphia Eagles (2-0) vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2-0) and Los Angeles Rams (1-1) vs. Cincinnati Bengals (0-2). Below, we created a Monday Night Football same game parlay pick with +613 odds.

Monday Night Football Week 3 Same Game Parlay Pick

*Odds courtesy of BetOnline. Odds are correct at the time of publication but are subject to change.

The Best NFL Betting Sites in 2023

$1000 Welcome Bonus For Sports
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
Claim Offer
100% Up To $500 Welcome Bonus
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
Claim Offer
100% Sign Up Bonus Up To $1000
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
Claim Offer Now
$750 Sports Betting Offer
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
Claim Offer
50% Welcome Deposit Bonus Up To $1000
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
Claim Offer

Up to $2,500 deposit match
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
Claim Offer Now
50% deposit match up to $1000
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
Claim Offer Now
200% Welcome Bonus
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
Claim Offer Now

Monday Night Football Week 3 Same Game Parlay Pick

Matthew Stafford Los Angeles Rams
Sep 10, 2023; Seattle, Washington, USA; Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) prior to the game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-USA TODAY Sports

SGP (+613): Matthew Stafford Over 23.5 Pass Completions (-104), Matthew Stafford Over 35.5 Pass Attempts (-106), Joe Mixon Over 15.5 Carries (-115)

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford is arguably off to the best start of his career. Stafford has thrown for 641 passing yards this season, the most he’s ever had through two games.

The line for Stafford’s pass competitions is 23.5, while the number of pass attempts is 35.5.

Though the Rams’ first two games followed different game scripts – ahead in the second half against the Rams in Week 1 and trailing most of the game against the 49ers in Week 2 – Stafford has surpassed 23.5 completion and 35.5 attempts in both games.

The Bengals defense has been below average through two games, allowing 382.5 yards per game. Although 190.5 yards per game have come through the air, the Bengals’ two opponents – Cleveland and Baltimore – were ahead most of the game, so they did not need to pass much in the final two quarters.

Stafford has completed over 24 passes in seven of his last 11 games dating back to last year. Look for him to surpass that number again on Monday.

For the Bengals, the status of quarterback Joe Burrow is still unknown as of 4:50 p.m. ET. ESPN’s Laura Rutledge said Bengals head coach Zac Taylor will wait a “couple more hours” before they decide on Burrow’s availability.

If Burrow cannot go, backup quarterback Jake Browning will make his first-career NFL start for the Bengals.

With an inexperienced quarterback or hobbled Burrow, expect the Bengals offense to rely on veteran running back Joe Mixon to establish the ground game early.

Mixon only carried the ball 13 times in each of the first two games. However, the Bengals were trailing the majority of each game, forcing the offense to throw the ball more.

Without much competition in the backfield, Mixon is the clear No. 1 option, and his carries should surpass 15.5 no matter who’s playing quarterback.

Bet on MNF SGP (+613)

NFL Betting Guides 2023

Topics  
NFL News and Rumors NFL picks
Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Dan Girolamo

Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His entertainment work has been featured on Digital Trends, where he has interviewed Oscar winner Brendan Fraser, along with Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Chris O'Dowd, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan's entertainment work has also been featured on Coming Soon, Hidden Remote, and WatchMojo. Dan's other passion in life revolves around sports, graduating from Marist College with a degree in Sports Communication and Journalism. From columns about the latest in New York sports to gambling predictions, Dan continues to find success in written and broadcast journalism. Previous written work can be found at Unafraid Show, while broadcast clips can be seen on WAVE.tv and CBS Sports. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor / editor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
View All Posts By Dan Girolamo

Dan Girolamo

Twitter Linkedin
Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His entertainment work has been featured on Digital Trends, where he has interviewed Oscar winner Brendan Fraser, along with Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Chris O'Dowd, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan's entertainment work has also been featured on Coming Soon, Hidden Remote, and WatchMojo. Dan's other passion in life revolves around sports, graduating from Marist College with a degree in Sports Communication and Journalism. From columns about the latest in New York sports to gambling predictions, Dan continues to find success in written and broadcast journalism. Previous written work can be found at Unafraid Show, while broadcast clips can be seen on WAVE.tv and CBS Sports. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor / editor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
View All Posts By Dan Girolamo

Related To NFL News and Rumors

NFL News and Rumors
Taylor Swift

Could Taylor Swift buy the Chiefs?

Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  34min
NFL News and Rumors
travis kelce taylor swift
Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce Leaked Sex Tape a 50/1 Chance According to Betting Odds
Author image David Evans  •  32min
NFL News and Rumors
Matthew Stafford Los Angeles Rams
Monday Night Football Week 3 Player Props: Matthew Stafford Among Best MNF Prop Bets
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  3h
NFL News and Rumors
Taylor Swift reacts while sitting next to Donna Kelce
Bill Belichick Weighs In On Travis Kelce-Taylor Swift Relationship
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  4h
NFL News and Rumors
NFL: JAN 01 Rams at Chargers
Brandon Staley Contract & Buyout: How Much Would it Cost LA Chargers to Fire Head Coach After Crazy 4th Down Call?
Author image David Evans  •  5h
NFL News and Rumors
Bengals WR Tee Higgins
Rams Vs. Bengals NFL Monday Night Football Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Best Prop Bets
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  7h
NFL News and Rumors
Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans
Eagles Vs. Buccaneers NFL Monday Night Football Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Best Prop Bets
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  8h
More News
Arrow to top