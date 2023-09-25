There are still two games left to be played in Week 3. Monday Night Football will feature two games: Philadelphia Eagles (2-0) vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2-0) and Los Angeles Rams (1-1) vs. Cincinnati Bengals (0-2). Below, we created a Monday Night Football same game parlay pick with +613 odds.

Monday Night Football Week 3 Same Game Parlay Pick

SGP (+613): Matthew Stafford Over 23.5 Pass Completions (-104), Matthew Stafford Over 35.5 Pass Attempts (-106), Joe Mixon Over 15.5 Carries (-115)

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford is arguably off to the best start of his career. Stafford has thrown for 641 passing yards this season, the most he’s ever had through two games.

The line for Stafford’s pass competitions is 23.5, while the number of pass attempts is 35.5.

Though the Rams’ first two games followed different game scripts – ahead in the second half against the Rams in Week 1 and trailing most of the game against the 49ers in Week 2 – Stafford has surpassed 23.5 completion and 35.5 attempts in both games.

Matthew Stafford is 35 years old, playing like he’s 25. It’s beautiful. pic.twitter.com/h94yoEgTqi — Rams Brothers (@RamsBrothers) September 17, 2023

The Bengals defense has been below average through two games, allowing 382.5 yards per game. Although 190.5 yards per game have come through the air, the Bengals’ two opponents – Cleveland and Baltimore – were ahead most of the game, so they did not need to pass much in the final two quarters.

Stafford has completed over 24 passes in seven of his last 11 games dating back to last year. Look for him to surpass that number again on Monday.

Just spoke to @Bengals HC Zac Taylor and asked about the status of QB Joe Burrow tonight. He said “we aren’t ready to reveal a decision just yet and will wait a couple more hours before we make a call” #mnf @ESPNNFL — Laura Rutledge (@LauraRutledge) September 25, 2023

For the Bengals, the status of quarterback Joe Burrow is still unknown as of 4:50 p.m. ET. ESPN’s Laura Rutledge said Bengals head coach Zac Taylor will wait a “couple more hours” before they decide on Burrow’s availability.

If Burrow cannot go, backup quarterback Jake Browning will make his first-career NFL start for the Bengals.

With an inexperienced quarterback or hobbled Burrow, expect the Bengals offense to rely on veteran running back Joe Mixon to establish the ground game early.

Mixon only carried the ball 13 times in each of the first two games. However, the Bengals were trailing the majority of each game, forcing the offense to throw the ball more.

Without much competition in the backfield, Mixon is the clear No. 1 option, and his carries should surpass 15.5 no matter who’s playing quarterback.

