Monday Night Football Week 4 Same Game Parlay Pick: +992 Odds MNF SGP Bet

Dan Girolamo
New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones

Week 4’s Monday Night Football matchup features two NFC playoff teams from 2022 – Seattle Seahawks (2-1) and New York Giants (1-2). Below, we created a Monday Night Football same game parlay pick with +992 odds.

Monday Night Football Same Game Parlay Pick – Week 4

Monday Night Football Week 4 Same Game Parlay Pick

SGP (+992): Over 47 Points (-110), Kenneth Walker III Anytime Touchdown (-134), Daniel Jones Over 230.5 Passing Yards (-121), Darren Waller Over 50.5 Receiving Yards (-126)

You wouldn’t think a game featuring the New York Giants without running back Saquon Barkley would be a shootout, but that’s what could happen on Monday night. The Giants allow the third-most points per game (32.7), while the Seahawks surrender the sixth-most points per game (29.3). Add those together, and the over surpasses 47 and then some.

The Giants’ defense is the sixth-worst team against the run, giving up 138.0 rushing yards per game. The Giants’ first three opponents all rushed for over 100 yards. To make matters worse, the Giants have let in six rushing touchdowns in three games.

This opens the door for Seattle’s Kenneth Walker III, who has four rushing touchdowns and averages 4.6 yards per carry.

Though New York’s rushing defense is inept, Seattle’s pass defense is arguably worse. The Seahawks defense has given up a league-worst 328.0 yards per game. The three quarterbacks that have faced the Seahawks – Los Angeles’ Matthew Stafford, Detroit’s Jared Goff, and Carolina’s Andy Dalton – have all thrown for over 300 yards.

The Giants’ offensive line is not very good, and it will be worse without left tackle Andrew Thomas. However, quarterback Daniel Jones thrives against mediocre defenses, as evidenced by his 321 passing yards against the Arizona Cardinals.

One of Jones’ top targets will be tight end Darren Waller. Like the rest of the offense, Waller thrived facing the Cardinals (76 receiving yards) but struggled against the Cowboys and 49ers (56 receiving yards combined).

Safety Jamal Adams and cornerback Tariq Wooden are back in the lineup for the Seahawks, but their top three cornerbacks will be out for Monday’s game. However, Waller should still find success against a Seattle defense that gives up 55.7 yards per game to opposing tight ends.

Dan Girolamo

Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His entertainment work has been featured on Digital Trends, where he has interviewed Oscar winner Brendan Fraser, along with Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Chris O'Dowd, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan's entertainment work has also been featured on Coming Soon, Hidden Remote, and WatchMojo. Dan's other passion in life revolves around sports, graduating from Marist College with a degree in Sports Communication and Journalism. From columns about the latest in New York sports to gambling predictions, Dan continues to find success in written and broadcast journalism. Previous written work can be found at Unafraid Show, while broadcast clips can be seen on WAVE.tv and CBS Sports. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor / editor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
Arrow to top