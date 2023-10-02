Week 4’s Monday Night Football matchup features two NFC playoff teams from 2022 – Seattle Seahawks (2-1) and New York Giants (1-2). Below, we created a Monday Night Football same game parlay pick with +992 odds.

Monday Night Football Same Game Parlay Pick – Week 4

*Odds courtesy of BetOnline. Odds are correct at the time of publication but are subject to change.

Monday Night Football Week 4 Same Game Parlay Pick

SGP (+992): Over 47 Points (-110), Kenneth Walker III Anytime Touchdown (-134), Daniel Jones Over 230.5 Passing Yards (-121), Darren Waller Over 50.5 Receiving Yards (-126)

Kenneth Walker III has had the 4th most RED ZONE opportunities among RBs. Does he get TD tonight? pic.twitter.com/WHomy2Q47u — Fantasy Footballers (@TheFFBallers) October 2, 2023

You wouldn’t think a game featuring the New York Giants without running back Saquon Barkley would be a shootout, but that’s what could happen on Monday night. The Giants allow the third-most points per game (32.7), while the Seahawks surrender the sixth-most points per game (29.3). Add those together, and the over surpasses 47 and then some.

The Giants’ defense is the sixth-worst team against the run, giving up 138.0 rushing yards per game. The Giants’ first three opponents all rushed for over 100 yards. To make matters worse, the Giants have let in six rushing touchdowns in three games.

This opens the door for Seattle’s Kenneth Walker III, who has four rushing touchdowns and averages 4.6 yards per carry.

Though New York’s rushing defense is inept, Seattle’s pass defense is arguably worse. The Seahawks defense has given up a league-worst 328.0 yards per game. The three quarterbacks that have faced the Seahawks – Los Angeles’ Matthew Stafford, Detroit’s Jared Goff, and Carolina’s Andy Dalton – have all thrown for over 300 yards.

The Giants’ offensive line is not very good, and it will be worse without left tackle Andrew Thomas. However, quarterback Daniel Jones thrives against mediocre defenses, as evidenced by his 321 passing yards against the Arizona Cardinals.

One of Jones’ top targets will be tight end Darren Waller. Like the rest of the offense, Waller thrived facing the Cardinals (76 receiving yards) but struggled against the Cowboys and 49ers (56 receiving yards combined).

Tonight the Giants host the Seahawks on Monday Night Football (8:15 ET, ESPN) Daniel Jones doesn’t have the best track record in prime-time games, standing just 1-11 as a starter in his career. The lone win for the Giants QB came in Week 15 last season against Washington. pic.twitter.com/crZFQu3urj — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) October 2, 2023

Safety Jamal Adams and cornerback Tariq Wooden are back in the lineup for the Seahawks, but their top three cornerbacks will be out for Monday’s game. However, Waller should still find success against a Seattle defense that gives up 55.7 yards per game to opposing tight ends.

