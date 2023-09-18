NFL News and Rumors

Monday Night Football Week 2 Player Props: Rashid Shaheed Among Best MNF Prop Bets

Author image
Dan Girolamo
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
3 min read
Rashid Shaheed

Week 2 of Monday Night Football features a doubleheader. The New Orleans Saints (1-0) will play the Carolina Panthers (0-1) in the first game, and the Cleveland Browns (1-0) will face the Pittsburgh Steelers in the second game. Below, we list our top Monday Night Football player props for Week 2.

Monday Night Football Week 2 Player Props

*Odds courtesy of BetOnline. Odds are correct at the time of publication but are subject to change.

Rashid Shaheed Over 40.5 Receiving Yards (-114)

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Chris Olave may be quarterback Derek Carr’s best target, but Rashid Shaheed may surpass Michael Thomas as the second option.

In Week 1, Shaheed caught five passes on six targets for 89 yards and one touchdown.

Carr was caught on camera telling Shaeed to run a go route late in the fourth quarter to win the game. The suggestion worked as Shaheed caught a 41-yard pass from Carr, which sealed the 16-15 victory over the Tennessee Titans.

Shaheed has registered 41 or more receiving yards in seven of his last eight games dating back to last season.

The Carolina Panthers will also be without their top cornerback Jaycee Horn, which is not good for a defense that allowed the fourth most receiving yards to WRs in 2022.

Shaheed is poised for another big day in the passing game.

Bet on Rashid Shaheed Over 40.5 receiving yards (-114)

Pat Freiermuth Over 37.5 Receiving Yards (-109)

Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Pat Freiermuth struggled in Week 1. Despite scoring the Steelers’ lone touchdown, Freiermuth was only targeted four times, and his one catch was the TD.

Freiermuth should receive more targets on Monday with WR Diontae Johnson on IR.

Freiermuth is normally a reliable tight end, surpassing 36+ receiving yards in 11 of 16 games in 2022.

Pittsburgh’s offense, in general, should see significant improvement in Week 2, and Friermuth will play a big factor in determining their success.

Bet on Pat Freiermuth Over 37.5 Receiving Yards (-109)

NFL Betting Guides 2023

Dan Girolamo

Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His entertainment work has been featured on Digital Trends, where he has interviewed Oscar winner Brendan Fraser, along with Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Chris O'Dowd, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan's entertainment work has also been featured on Coming Soon, Hidden Remote, and WatchMojo. Dan's other passion in life revolves around sports, graduating from Marist College with a degree in Sports Communication and Journalism. From columns about the latest in New York sports to gambling predictions, Dan continues to find success in written and broadcast journalism. Previous written work can be found at Unafraid Show, while broadcast clips can be seen on WAVE.tv and CBS Sports. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor / editor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.


