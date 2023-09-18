Week 2 of Monday Night Football features a doubleheader. The New Orleans Saints (1-0) will play the Carolina Panthers (0-1) in the first game, and the Cleveland Browns (1-0) will face the Pittsburgh Steelers in the second game. Below, we list our top Monday Night Football player props for Week 2.

This is wild: #Saints QB Derek Carr told WR Rashid Shaheed to run a go route and win the team the game… And he did just that! “Hey, listen to me Shid… freaking run”pic.twitter.com/U1ww4IM3rS — JPAFootball (@jasrifootball) September 12, 2023

Rashid Shaheed Over 40.5 Receiving Yards (-114)

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Chris Olave may be quarterback Derek Carr’s best target, but Rashid Shaheed may surpass Michael Thomas as the second option.

In Week 1, Shaheed caught five passes on six targets for 89 yards and one touchdown.

Carr was caught on camera telling Shaeed to run a go route late in the fourth quarter to win the game. The suggestion worked as Shaheed caught a 41-yard pass from Carr, which sealed the 16-15 victory over the Tennessee Titans.

Shaheed has registered 41 or more receiving yards in seven of his last eight games dating back to last season.

The Carolina Panthers will also be without their top cornerback Jaycee Horn, which is not good for a defense that allowed the fourth most receiving yards to WRs in 2022.

Shaheed is poised for another big day in the passing game.

Pat Freiermuth Over 37.5 Receiving Yards (-109)

Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Pat Freiermuth struggled in Week 1. Despite scoring the Steelers’ lone touchdown, Freiermuth was only targeted four times, and his one catch was the TD.

Freiermuth should receive more targets on Monday with WR Diontae Johnson on IR.

Freiermuth is normally a reliable tight end, surpassing 36+ receiving yards in 11 of 16 games in 2022.

Pittsburgh’s offense, in general, should see significant improvement in Week 2, and Friermuth will play a big factor in determining their success.

