Before we move to Week 3, there are two games left to be played in Week 2. In a Monday Night Football doubleheader, the Saints (1-0) play the Panthers (0-1), followed by the Browns (1-0) and the Steelers (0-1). Before tonight’s games, we have a same game parlay pick with +643 odds.
Monday Night Football Week 2 Same Game Parlay Pick
- SGP (+643): Bryce Young Over 191.5 Passing Yards (-113), Miles Sanders Over 65.5 Rushing Yards (-114), Jamaal Williams Anytime Touchdown (+110)
*Odds courtesy of BetOnline. Odds are correct at the time of publication but are subject to change.
Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young did not have a great start to his professional career. Young threw for just 146 yards, one touchdown, and two interceptions with a QBR of 16.9.
To put those passing yards into perspective, Young only threw for under 200 yards three times in two seasons as the starting quarterback at Alabama.
Young receives a massive boost in the passing game with the return of DJ Chark, who will make his season debut against the Saints.
Tennesee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill, who threw three interceptions against the Saints in Week 1, still managed to throw for 198 yards. Young should be in for a 200+ yard passing effort.
#Panthers WR DJ Chark (hamstring) is active tonight vs. the #Saints for his season debut.
— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 18, 2023
Panthers running back Miles Sanders was one of the top offensive weapons in the Week 1 loss against the Falcons. Sanders rushed for 72 yards on 18 carries.
With a rookie QB in his second career start, Panthers head coach Frank Reich will want to establish the run game with Sanders against a Saints defense that allowed 104 rushing yards in Week 1.
On the other sideline is Saints running back Jamaal Williams, who remains the stater with Alvin Kamara suspended.
Williams could only muster 45 yards in 18 carries against a tough Tennessee Titans front seven.
Saints must make Williams a focal point in tonight's contest against the Panthers.@SaintsNews #Saints @Ktmoze #NOvsCARhttps://t.co/UwAvko5cQ6
— Saints News Network (@SaintsNews) September 18, 2023
The Panthers surrendered three touchdowns to running backs (two rushing and one receiving) in their Week 1 loss to the Atlanta Falcons.
While he won’t replicate his 17-touchdown performance from a season ago, Williams was brought in to score touchdowns. He finally gets in the end zone on Monday night.
