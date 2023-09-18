NFL News and Rumors

Monday Night Football Week 2 Same Game Parlay Pick: +643 Odds MNF SGP Bet

Author image
Dan Girolamo
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
3 min read
Carolina Panthers running back Miles Sanders

Before we move to Week 3, there are two games left to be played in Week 2. In a Monday Night Football doubleheader, the Saints (1-0) play the Panthers (0-1), followed by the Browns (1-0) and the Steelers (0-1). Before tonight’s games, we have a same game parlay pick with +643 odds.

Monday Night Football Week 2 Same Game Parlay Pick

*Odds courtesy of BetOnline. Odds are correct at the time of publication but are subject to change.

The Best NFL Betting Sites in 2023

$1000 Welcome Bonus For Sports
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
Claim Offer
100% Up To $500 Welcome Bonus
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
Claim Offer
$750 Sports Betting Offer
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
Claim Offer
150% Sign Up Bonus Up To $1000
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
Claim Offer
50% Welcome Deposit Bonus Up To $1000
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
Claim Offer

Up to $2,500 deposit match
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
Claim Offer Now
50% deposit match up to $1000
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
Claim Offer Now
125% Bonus Up to $1000 In Free Bets
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
Claim Offer Now

Monday Night Football Week 2 Same Game Parlay Pick

SGP (+643): Bryce Young Over 191.5 Passing Yards (-113), Miles Sanders Over 65.5 Rushing Yards (-114), Jamaal Williams Anytime Touchdown (+110)

Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young did not have a great start to his professional career. Young threw for just 146 yards, one touchdown, and two interceptions with a QBR of 16.9.

To put those passing yards into perspective, Young only threw for under 200 yards three times in two seasons as the starting quarterback at Alabama.

Young receives a massive boost in the passing game with the return of DJ Chark, who will make his season debut against the Saints.

Tennesee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill, who threw three interceptions against the Saints in Week 1, still managed to throw for 198 yards. Young should be in for a 200+ yard passing effort.

Panthers running back Miles Sanders was one of the top offensive weapons in the Week 1 loss against the Falcons. Sanders rushed for 72 yards on 18 carries.

With a rookie QB in his second career start, Panthers head coach Frank Reich will want to establish the run game with Sanders against a Saints defense that allowed 104 rushing yards in Week 1.

On the other sideline is Saints running back Jamaal Williams, who remains the stater with Alvin Kamara suspended.

Williams could only muster 45 yards in 18 carries against a tough Tennessee Titans front seven.

The Panthers surrendered three touchdowns to running backs (two rushing and one receiving) in their Week 1 loss to the Atlanta Falcons.

While he won’t replicate his 17-touchdown performance from a season ago, Williams was brought in to score touchdowns. He finally gets in the end zone on Monday night.

Bet on MNF SGP (+643)

NFL Betting Guides 2023

Topics  
NFL News and Rumors NFL picks
Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Dan Girolamo

Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His entertainment work has been featured on Digital Trends, where he has interviewed Oscar winner Brendan Fraser, along with Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Chris O'Dowd, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan's entertainment work has also been featured on Coming Soon, Hidden Remote, and WatchMojo. Dan's other passion in life revolves around sports, graduating from Marist College with a degree in Sports Communication and Journalism. From columns about the latest in New York sports to gambling predictions, Dan continues to find success in written and broadcast journalism. Previous written work can be found at Unafraid Show, while broadcast clips can be seen on WAVE.tv and CBS Sports. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor / editor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
View All Posts By Dan Girolamo

Dan Girolamo

Twitter Linkedin
Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His entertainment work has been featured on Digital Trends, where he has interviewed Oscar winner Brendan Fraser, along with Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Chris O'Dowd, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan's entertainment work has also been featured on Coming Soon, Hidden Remote, and WatchMojo. Dan's other passion in life revolves around sports, graduating from Marist College with a degree in Sports Communication and Journalism. From columns about the latest in New York sports to gambling predictions, Dan continues to find success in written and broadcast journalism. Previous written work can be found at Unafraid Show, while broadcast clips can be seen on WAVE.tv and CBS Sports. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor / editor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
View All Posts By Dan Girolamo

Related To NFL News and Rumors

NFL News and Rumors
Rashid Shaheed

Monday Night Football Week 2 Player Props: Rashid Shaheed Among Best MNF Prop Bets

Author image Dan Girolamo  •  3h
NFL News and Rumors
Cam Akers NFL Player Props and Free Picks for the NFC Championship
Los Angeles Rams RB Cam Akers Sends Cryptic Tweet Prior To 49ers Game When He Was Declared Inactive
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  6h
NFL News and Rumors
Russell Wilson, Denver Broncos
Shannon Sharpe Reacts To Russell Wilson And The Denver Broncos 0-2 Start
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  8h
NFL News and Rumors
Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris
NFL Monday Night Football Browns Vs. Steelers Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Best Prop Bets
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  10h
NFL News and Rumors
New Orleans Saints quarterback Derek Carr
NFL Monday Night Football Saints Vs. Panthers Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Best Prop Bets
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  11h
NFL News and Rumors
Cincinnati Bengals NFL Joe Burrows
Deja Vu: The Cincinnati Bengals Are 0-2 For The Third Time In The Past Four Seasons
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  12h
NFL News and Rumors
dallas cowboys celebrabe week 2 play (1)
Lights, Sound, Action: Twitter Reacts To NFL Happenings During Entertaining Week 2
Author image Jeff Hawkins  •  22h
More News
Arrow to top