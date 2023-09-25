NFL News and Rumors

Monday Night Football Week 3 Player Props: Matthew Stafford Among Best MNF Prop Bets

Dan Girolamo
Sports Editor
3 min read
Matthew Stafford Los Angeles Rams

Week 3 of Monday Night Football features two games for the second straight week. The Philadelphia Eagles (2-0) take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2-0) at 7:15 p.m. ET, followed by the Los Angeles Rams (1-1) playing the Cincinnati Bengals (0-2). Below, we list our top Monday Night Football player props in Week 3.

Monday Night Football Week 3 Player Props

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford
Sep 17, 2023; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) calls a play in the first half against the San Francisco 49ers at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

*Odds courtesy of BetOnline. Odds are correct at the time of publication but are subject to change.

Matthew Stafford Over 250.5 Passing Yards (-114)

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford looks like the gunslinger that won the Rams the Super Bowl two years ago. Stafford threw 334 yards against the Seahawks in Week 1 and 307 yards against the Rams in Week 2.

Stafford has been doing this without star wide receiver Cooper Kupp, who remains on the IR for at least two more games.

The Bengals have surrendered fewer yards per game against the pass (190.5 yards – ninth least in the NFL) than the run (192.0 yards – most in the NFL). However, the Bengals played Deshaun Watson and Lamar Jackson in two bad-weather games.

Stafford is more past-first than Watson and Jackson. Even if the Rams take the lead, they love the short-passing game to act serve as runs. Stafford may not reach 300 yards, but he’ll surpass 250.5.

Bet on Matthew Stafford Over 250.5 receiving yards (-114) at BetOnline

Rachaad White Under 49.5 Rushing Yards (-122)

Through two games, Philadelphia’s rushing defense was the best in the NFL, allowing a measly 52.0 yards per game with an average of 3.4 rushing yards per attempt.

That doesn’t bode well for Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Rachaad White, who lacks the speed and vision to break out for a big run against the Eagles.

White has rushed for just 112 yards on 34 carries, an average of 3.3 yards. If the Bucs fall behind early, expect Tampa to throw the ball more often and use White in the passing game.

Bet on Rachaad White Under 49.5 Rushing Yards (-122) at BetOnline

NFL Betting Guides 2023

Topics  
NFL News and Rumors NFL picks
Dan Girolamo

Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His entertainment work has been featured on Digital Trends, where he has interviewed Oscar winner Brendan Fraser, along with Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Chris O'Dowd, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan's entertainment work has also been featured on Coming Soon, Hidden Remote, and WatchMojo. Dan's other passion in life revolves around sports, graduating from Marist College with a degree in Sports Communication and Journalism. From columns about the latest in New York sports to gambling predictions, Dan continues to find success in written and broadcast journalism. Previous written work can be found at Unafraid Show, while broadcast clips can be seen on WAVE.tv and CBS Sports. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor / editor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
View All Posts By Dan Girolamo

Dan Girolamo

Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His entertainment work has been featured on Digital Trends, where he has interviewed Oscar winner Brendan Fraser, along with Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Chris O'Dowd, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan's entertainment work has also been featured on Coming Soon, Hidden Remote, and WatchMojo. Dan's other passion in life revolves around sports, graduating from Marist College with a degree in Sports Communication and Journalism. From columns about the latest in New York sports to gambling predictions, Dan continues to find success in written and broadcast journalism. Previous written work can be found at Unafraid Show, while broadcast clips can be seen on WAVE.tv and CBS Sports. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor / editor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
View All Posts By Dan Girolamo

