Week 3 of Monday Night Football features two games for the second straight week. The Philadelphia Eagles (2-0) take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2-0) at 7:15 p.m. ET, followed by the Los Angeles Rams (1-1) playing the Cincinnati Bengals (0-2). Below, we list our top Monday Night Football player props in Week 3.

*Odds courtesy of BetOnline.

Matthew Stafford Over 250.5 Passing Yards (-114)

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford looks like the gunslinger that won the Rams the Super Bowl two years ago. Stafford threw 334 yards against the Seahawks in Week 1 and 307 yards against the Rams in Week 2.

Stafford has been doing this without star wide receiver Cooper Kupp, who remains on the IR for at least two more games.

The Bengals have surrendered fewer yards per game against the pass (190.5 yards – ninth least in the NFL) than the run (192.0 yards – most in the NFL). However, the Bengals played Deshaun Watson and Lamar Jackson in two bad-weather games.

Stafford is more past-first than Watson and Jackson. Even if the Rams take the lead, they love the short-passing game to act serve as runs. Stafford may not reach 300 yards, but he’ll surpass 250.5.

Rachaad White Under 49.5 Rushing Yards (-122)

Dating back to 2018 (when @NextGenStats started compiling RYOE/attempt), no RB has ever finished before -1.22 over a full season. Right now, Cam Akers, Dalvin Cook, Rachaad White, Jamaal Williams, and AJ Dillon are all below that mark. — Dave Kluge (@DaveKluge) September 25, 2023

Through two games, Philadelphia’s rushing defense was the best in the NFL, allowing a measly 52.0 yards per game with an average of 3.4 rushing yards per attempt.

That doesn’t bode well for Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Rachaad White, who lacks the speed and vision to break out for a big run against the Eagles.

White has rushed for just 112 yards on 34 carries, an average of 3.3 yards. If the Bucs fall behind early, expect Tampa to throw the ball more often and use White in the passing game.

