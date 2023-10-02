NFL News and Rumors

Monday Night Football Week 4 Player Props: Kenneth Walker III Among Best Bets

Dan Girolamo
Sports Editor
Seattle Seahawks running back Kenneth Walker III

Monday Night Football heads to the New York metropolitan area as the Seattle Seahawks (2-1) take on the New York Giants (1-2). Below, we examine the top Monday Night Football player props for Week 4.

Monday Night Football Week 4 Player Props

Kenneth Walker III Over 67.5 Rushing Yards (-143)

There is no running back controversy in Seattle. Despite drafting Zach Charbonnet in the second round of the 2023 NFL Draft, Kenneth Walker is the lead running back for the Seahawks.

Though three games, Walker has rushed for 204 yards on 47 carries with four touchdowns. Walker is coming off an impressive 97-yard, two-touchdown performance against the Carolina Panthers.

Walker and the Seattle offense should have success in the run against a Giants defense surrendering the sixth-most rushing yards per game with 138.0.

Bet on Kenneth Walker III Over 67.5 Rushing Yards (-143) at BetOnline

Geno Smith Over 33.5 Pass Attempts (-113)

Seattle’s 30-13 Week 1 loss to the Rams is looking more like an anomaly as time passes.

Quarterback Geno Smith has played like the 2022 Comeback Player of the Year in the past two games. Smith has over 600 yards passing with three touchdowns and one interception over the past two weeks. More importantly, he’s cleared 33.5 pass attempts in each game, both wins by Seattle.

Because of the Giants’ inability to stop the run and Seattle’s ineffectiveness in pass defense, both teams should move the ball and score points. If both teams score over 20 points, Smith will easily surpass 33.5 pass attempts.

Bet on Geno Smith Over 33.5 Pass Attempts (-113) at BetOnline

Dan Girolamo

Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His entertainment work has been featured on Digital Trends, where he has interviewed Oscar winner Brendan Fraser, along with Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Chris O'Dowd, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan's entertainment work has also been featured on Coming Soon, Hidden Remote, and WatchMojo. Dan's other passion in life revolves around sports, graduating from Marist College with a degree in Sports Communication and Journalism. From columns about the latest in New York sports to gambling predictions, Dan continues to find success in written and broadcast journalism. Previous written work can be found at Unafraid Show, while broadcast clips can be seen on WAVE.tv and CBS Sports. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor / editor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
Dan Girolamo

View All Posts By Dan Girolamo

