Monday Night Football heads to the New York metropolitan area as the Seattle Seahawks (2-1) take on the New York Giants (1-2). Below, we examine the top Monday Night Football player props for Week 4.

Monday Night Football Week 4 Player Props

*Odds courtesy of BetOnline. Odds are correct at the time of publication but are subject to change.

The Best NFL Betting Sites in 2023

Monday Night Football Week 4 Player Props

Kenneth Walker III Over 67.5 Rushing Yards (-143)

Kenneth Walker III: trick shot running back pic.twitter.com/TerXiKdTvO — Derrik Klassen (@QBKlass) September 27, 2023

There is no running back controversy in Seattle. Despite drafting Zach Charbonnet in the second round of the 2023 NFL Draft, Kenneth Walker is the lead running back for the Seahawks.

Though three games, Walker has rushed for 204 yards on 47 carries with four touchdowns. Walker is coming off an impressive 97-yard, two-touchdown performance against the Carolina Panthers.

Walker and the Seattle offense should have success in the run against a Giants defense surrendering the sixth-most rushing yards per game with 138.0.

Geno Smith Over 33.5 Pass Attempts (-113)

Comment what #'s Geno Smith puts up tonight 👇 pic.twitter.com/RTVa82WUlo — xEP Network | AI Projections & Data (@xEP_Network) October 2, 2023

Seattle’s 30-13 Week 1 loss to the Rams is looking more like an anomaly as time passes.

Quarterback Geno Smith has played like the 2022 Comeback Player of the Year in the past two games. Smith has over 600 yards passing with three touchdowns and one interception over the past two weeks. More importantly, he’s cleared 33.5 pass attempts in each game, both wins by Seattle.

Because of the Giants’ inability to stop the run and Seattle’s ineffectiveness in pass defense, both teams should move the ball and score points. If both teams score over 20 points, Smith will easily surpass 33.5 pass attempts.

NFL Betting Guides 2023