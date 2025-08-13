Mondo Duplantis breaks own world record in men’s pole vault

Mondo Duplantis of Sweden has broken his own world record in the men’s pole vault. Duplantis had a vault of 6.29 meters at the Istvan Gyulai Memorial Track and Field Competition in Budapest, Hungary on Tuesday. It is the 13th time in the last five years that Duplantis has set the world record.

Who had the world record before Duplantis?

Renaud Lavillenie of France had the world record in the men’s pole vault with a vault of 6.16 metres. He accomplished the feat at the Pole Vault Stars meeting in Donetsk, Ukraine. Ironically, that was the same place where Ukrainian pole vaulting legend Sergey Bubka is from.

Inside look at Duplantis’s gold medal on Tuesday

Duplantis earned a medal by 0.57 metres. Thibaut Collet of France finished in fourth place with a vault of 5.72 metres. Emmanouil Karalis of Greece won the silver medal with a vault of 6.02 metres. Kurtis Marschall of Australia won the bronze medal with a vault of 5.82 metres.

Duplantis’s 12 prior world records

Duplantis first set the world record on February 8, 2020 at the Copernicus Cup in Torun, Poland with a vault of 6.17 metres. That was followed by a vault of 6.18 metres on February 15, 2020 at the Muller Indoor Grand Prix in Glasgow, Scotland; a vault of 6.19 metres on March 7, 2022 at the Belgrade Indoor Meeting in Serbia; a vault of 6.2 metres on March 20, 2022 at the 2022 World Indoor Championships in Belgrade; a vault of 6.21 metres on July 4, 2022 at the World Athletics Championships in Eugene, Oregon; a vault of 6.22 metres on February 25, 2023 at the All Star Perche in Clermont-Ferrand, France; a vault of 6.23 metres on September 17, 2023 at the Prefontaine Classic in Eugene; a vault of 6.24 metres on April 20, 2024 at the Xiamen Diamond League in China; a vault of 6.25 metres on August 5, 2024 at the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris; a vault of 6.26 metres on August 25, 2024 at the Kamila Skolimowska Memorial Track and Field Competition in Chorzow, Poland; a vault of 6.27 metres on February 28, 2025 at the All Star Perche in Clermont-Ferrand, and a vault of 6.28 metres on June 15, 2025 at the Bauhaus-galan in Stockholm.

Face of Swedish Sport

You could make the argument that Duplantis is the face of Swedish sport at the moment. He won one of four gold medals for Sweden at the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris. Sarah Sjostrom won gold in the women’s 50 metre and 100 metre freestyle, and Jonatan Hellvig and David Ahman won gold in the men’s beach volleyball competition.