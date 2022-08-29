Mookie Betts insane weekend shows how good Dodgers are

The Los Angeles Dodgers are undoubtedly the best team in all of baseball. Saying anything otherwise right now simply would not be true as this team continues to dominate nearly everybody that they play. At 88-38, Los Angeles currently has the best record in baseball and Mookie Betts has been a major reason why for that.

Betts had himself a weekend and had the following to say, according to MLB.com:

“Today I would say probably more than other days, because it’s really kind of a nine o’clock game for us,” Betts said of the importance of his leadoff homer. “I think that kind of woke us up a little bit, that I was able to do that. I do whatever I can to help us win.” “Yeah, it’s been a good couple days or whatever,” said Betts, who doesn’t usually hype up his accomplishments. “I’m just swinging at decent pitches. I know I’ve swung a little more out of the zone than I’d like to, but the pitches I’m getting to hit, I’m just hitting them.”

Others Impressing For The Dodgers Too

Dave Roberts had the following to say about Mookie and Julio Urias, according to MLB.com:

“He’s just swinging the bat so well,” said Dodgers manager Dave Roberts. “He’s playing his tail off. … Obviously when he’s like this, he stays in the strike zone and it seems like every swing he takes is center-cut.” “Julio was ready to go, set the tone and everyone followed,” Roberts said. “I thought the fastball command was good, the life to it was good; he wasn’t threatened at all today. Then we just got to the [bullpen] and kept adding on. It’s kind of the formula we’ve had for quite some time.”

On top of guys like Mookie Betts contributing for the Los Angeles Dodgers, they also have multiple other players that have done their thing.

With how well Los Angeles has played throughout the past few years, it seems inevitable that this team is going to continue finding success. If they can put it all together in the playoffs, they have a legitimate chance of winning the World Series this season.