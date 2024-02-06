As the excitement for the 2024 Super Bowl reaches its peak, intriguing insights into public betting trends emerge. BetMGM’s latest data, courtesy of John Ewing, sheds light on the most bet player props, featuring stars like Brock Purdy, Isiah Pacheco, Travis Kelce, and Christian McCaffrey. These figures not only reflect the public sentiment but also add a fascinating dimension to the showdown between the 49ers and the Chiefs.

Most Popular Player Props at Super Bowl 2024

John Ewing, the public relations authority at BetMGM, is at the forefront of providing insightful betting data and trends. With years of experience at top sportbooks, Ewing’s analyses offer a deep dive into what bettors are thinking and where their money is going.

Thanks to his recent Twitter post, we can see what the most popular player props are as we get an insight into public betting trends. Let’s dive in and take a look.

Most bet (tickets) player props 49ers-Chiefs at #BetMGM 1. Brock Purdy over 12.5 rushing yards 2. Isiah Pacheco over 66.5 rushing yards 3. Travis Kelce over 70.5 receiving yards 4. Purdy over 0.5 interception 5. Christian McCaffrey over 87.5 rushing yards pic.twitter.com/Sjb2SwJRlG — John Ewing (@johnewing) February 5, 2024

Bet 1: Brock Purdy Over 12.5 Rushing Yards

Brock Purdy to rush for over 12.5 yards is the most popular prop bet at Super Bowl 58. Purdy has shown rushing ability in his two playoff games so far this year, and with the KC Chiefs’ defense looking likely to get some pressure, there may be some runs that aren’t designed on Sunday.

Purdy has covered this line in both playoff games so far reaching 14 against Green Bay and 48 vs. the Lions.

Bet 2: Isiah Pacheco Over 69.5 Rushing Yards

This is not your typical Chiefs team, and bettors are taking notice. A lot of this offense has run through Isiah Pacheco this offseason. With a line set at 69.5, Pacheco eclipsing his rushing yards line is the second most popular player prop bet for the 2024 Super Bowl.

Isiah Pacheco has cleared 69.5 rushing yards in 2 of the 3 Chiefs playoffs games this season.

Pacheco has cleared 69.5 rushing yards in 4 of the last 6 Chiefs games.

Bet 3: Travis Kelce Over 72.5 Receiving Yards

When Patrick Mahomes is throwing the ball this season, much like Taylor Swift, he has eyes only for one man – Travis Kelce. This unbreakable connection between the quarterback and his star tight end is there for all to see every time they step onto the field.

Kelce, known for his dynamic receiving skills and ability to find space, is expected to play a pivotal role in the Super Bowl. With Mahomes’ targeted passes and Kelce’s knack for big plays, bettors are confidently backing Kelce to exceed 72.5 receiving yards.

Kelce has cleared 72.5 receiving yards in the last two playoff games (he had 71 against Miami).

Bet 4: Purdy Over 0.5 Interception

Brock Purdy is young NFL quarterback and the public are betting the bright lights of the Super Bowl might affect his play a little. Well, that and this excellent Chiefs defense. One of the more popular player prop bets in the 2024 Super Bowl is for Purdy to throw an interception.

Purdy has thrown 12 picks in 18 games this season.

Bet 5: Christian McCaffrey Over 91.5 Rushing Yards

There’s arguably not a better running back in the league than Christian McCaffrey, so it’s no surprise to see the public betting on CMC. With the Niners coming into the game as favorites, the public is expecting them to get a lead and lean on their running back to see the game home.

McCaffrey has cleared 91.5 rushing yards in 7 of his last 10 games (he also rushed for 90 against the Lions last time out).