Known as the most exciting two minutes in sports, the Kentucky Derby is a prestigious horse racing event with a rich history. One fascinating aspect of this annual spectacle is the high-priced equine athletes that compete. In this article, we’ll delve into the most expensive horses ever sold at auction, their subsequent performance in the Derby, and analyze whether a higher auction price guarantees success. As the excitement builds for the 2023 Kentucky Derby, let’s take a look at the data and review the highlights:

Data Highlights

The Best Horse Racing Betting Sites for the 2023 Kentucky Derby

🐴 Event: Kentucky Derby

Kentucky Derby 📅 Date & Time: May 6th, 6:57 pm

May 6th, 6:57 pm 🌎 Location: Churchill Downs, Kentucky

Churchill Downs, Kentucky 📺 TV Channel: NBC

NBC 🎲 Kentucky Derby Odds: Forte +250 | Tapit Trice +700 | Practical Move +1000 | Angel of Empire +1000

Top-50 Most Expensive Kentucky Derby Horses Ever Sold, Ranked by Auction Price

Fusaichi Pegasus: Most Expensive Kentucky Derby Horse Ever

FUSAICHI PEGASUS 1997

(MR PROSPECTOR -ANGEL FEVER BY DANZIG)#FusaichiPegasus pic.twitter.com/CQLEoEuHRm — HORSE RACING 100 (@HORSERACING1002) April 12, 2023

Fusaichi Pegasus, a thoroughbred racehorse born in 1997, made history when he was sold for an astounding $4,000,000 at auction, setting the record for the highest auction price in Kentucky Derby history. His high price tag did not disappoint, as he went on to win the race that in 2000, proving that sometimes, a significant investment can lead to victory.

The top five most expensive horses in Kentucky Derby history are:

Fusaichi Pegasus (2000) – $4 million

Dunkirk (2009) – $3.7 million

Mendelssohn (2018) – $3 million

Houston (1989) – $2.9 million

Desert Party (2009) – $2.1 million

These high-priced horses attracted significant attention from the racing world due to their substantial investments. With their impressive pedigrees and the notable amounts paid for them, these horses carried high expectations to perform exceptionally well on the track.

However, the connection between the auction price and racing success is not always straightforward, but the allure of these expensive thoroughbreds remains undeniable.

Houston: Most Expensive Kentucky Derby Horse when Adjusted for Inflation

The list of the most expensive Kentucky Derby horses changes when considering inflation. Accounting for the change in the value of money over time, the top-five most expensive horses, adjusted for inflation (approximate values), are as follows:

Houston (1989) – $6.3 million in 2023 Fusaichi Pegasus (2000) – $6.2 million in 2023 Dunkirk (2009) – $4.7 million in 2023 Mendelssohn (2018) – $3.3 million in 2023 Talk Is Money (2001) – $2.8 million in 2023

Houston (featured in the 1989 Derby Trial Stakes in the above video), the most expensive horse when adjusted for inflation, was purchased for $2,900,000 in 1989, which equates to an astounding $6,264,000 in 2023. This Thoroughbred, sired by Seattle Slew and trained by D. Wayne Lukas, had high expectations surrounding him, thanks to his impressive pedigree and early horse racing successes.

Houston was highly touted as a Kentucky Derby favorite, but he ultimately finished 8th in the race.

Fusaichi Pegasus would bring $6.2 million if its auction was held in 2023 and with a Kentucky Derby win under its belt, would be money well spent.

These two horses are the way clear of any other horses in terms of inflation-adjusted prices, with the next closest being Dunkirk whose 2023 auction value would be $4.7 million. That is $1.5 million less than the top two most expensive Kentucky Derby horses at auction when adjusted for inflation.

Tapit Trice: Most Expensive 2023 Kentucky Derby Contender

Tapit Trice, purchased for a hefty $1.3 million, is the most expensive contender in the 2023 Kentucky Derby. With current odds of +700, Tapit Trice is among the favorites to win with US sportsbooks.

The 2023 race also features several other high-priced participants, including Verifying, with odds of +1200 and a purchase price of $775,000, Kingsbarns, acquired for $800,000 with odds of +1200, and Reincarnate, another pricey contender bought for $775,000. Their performances in the upcoming race will be closely watched to determine if their price tags match their potential.

Here is the complete list of horses running in the 2023 Kentucky Derby that made the top 50 most expensive horses at auction in Kentucky Derby history:

Tapit Trice – $1,300,000 – Odds: +700

– $1,300,000 – Odds: +700 Kingsbarn – $800,000 – Odds: +1200

– $800,000 – Odds: +1200 Verifying – $775,000 – Odds: +1200

– $775,000 – Odds: +1200 Reincarnate – $775,000 – Odds: +5000

– $775,000 – Odds: +5000 Continuar – $635,432 – Odds: +5000

Average Finish for $1M+ Horses: 11.09th Place

While some high-priced horses like Fusaichi Pegasus have found success in the Kentucky Derby, the overall average finish for those purchased at auction for over $1 million is 11.09th place. This statistic includes horses such as A.P. Warrior, who was sold for $1,300,000, and finished 18th in 2006, and Talk Is Money, purchased for $1,800,000, who finished 17th in 2001.

Here is a complete list of horses who have brought over $1 million at auction and their Kentucky Derby finishing position:

Fusaichi Pegasus (2000) – $4,000,000 – 1st

– $4,000,000 – Dunkirk (2009) – $3,700,000 – 11th

– $3,700,000 – Mendelssohn (2018) – $3,000,000 – 20th

– $3,000,000 – Houston (1989) – $2,900,000 – 8th

– $2,900,000 – Desert Party (2009) – $2,100,000 – 14th

– $2,100,000 – Talk Is Money (2001) – $1,800,000 – 17th

– $1,800,000 – Taiba (2022) – $1,700,000 – 12th

– $1,700,000 – Carpe Diem (2015) – $1,600,000 – 10th

– $1,600,000 – Cowtown Cat (2007) – $1,500,000 – 20th

– $1,500,000 – Exchange Rate (2000) – $1,400,000 – 12th

– $1,400,000 – Lion Heart (2004) – $1,400,000 – 2nd

– $1,400,000 – Unbridled’s Song (1996) – $1,400,000 – 5th

– $1,400,000 – Tapit Trice (2023) – $1,300,000 – TBD

– $1,300,000 – A.P. Warrior (2006) – $1,300,000 – 18th

– $1,300,000 – Millennium Wind (2001) – $1,200,000 – 11th

– $1,200,000 – Tapwrit (2017) – $1,200,000 – 6th

– $1,200,000 – Noble Causeway (2005) – $1,150,000 – 14th

– $1,150,000 – Any Given Saturday (2007) – $1,100,000 – 8th

– $1,100,000 – High Yield (2000) – $1,050,000 – 15th

– $1,050,000 – Instilled Regard (2018) – $1,050,000 – 4th

– $1,050,000 – Chumming (1983) – $1,000,000 – 12th

– $1,000,000 – Songandaprayer (2001) – $1,000,000 – 13th

Top 10 Most Expensive Horses Average Finish: 12th

The data suggests that a higher auction price does not guarantee outstanding performance on the track and that a variety of factors can impact a horse’s success.

In fact, the top 10 most expensive horses in Kentucky Derby history have an average finish of 12th, further demonstrating that price does not guarantee a trip into the winner’s circle. Among these high-priced horses are Dunkirk, who finished 11th in 2009 after being purchased for $3,700,000, and Mendelssohn, who placed 20th in 2018 despite his $3,000,000 price tag.

Check out the full list below.

1. Fusaichi Pegasus (2000) – $4,000,000 – 1st

– $4,000,000 – 2. Dunkirk (2009) – $3,700,000 – 11th

– $3,700,000 – 3. Mendelssohn (2018) – $3,000,000 – 20th

– $3,000,000 – 4. Houston (1989) – $2,900,000 – 8th

– $2,900,000 – 5. Desert Party (2009) – $2,100,000 – 14th

– $2,100,000 – 6. Talk Is Money (2001) – $1,800,000 – 17th

– $1,800,000 – 7. Taiba (2022) – $1,700,000 – 12th

– $1,700,000 – 8. Carpe Diem (2015) – $1,600,000 – 10th

– $1,600,000 – 9. Cowtown Cat (2007) – $1,500,000 – 20th

– $1,500,000 – T10. Exchange Rate (2000) – $1,400,000 – 12th

– $1,400,000 – T10. Lion Heart (2004) – $1,400,000 – 2nd

– $1,400,000 – T10. Unbridled’s Song (1996) – $1,400,000 – 5th

In addition, Cowtown Cat, who was sold for $1,500,000 in 2007, finished 20th, while Exchange Rate, purchased for $1,400,000 in 2000, ended up in 12th place. It’s clear that various factors come into play during the race, and a high auction price doesn’t necessarily translate to a top finish.

Auction Price Not a Guaranteed Indicator of Kentucky Derby Success

As we’ve seen, the auction price is not a guaranteed indicator of a horse’s success in the Kentucky Derby. While some high-priced horses, like Fusaichi Pegasus, have performed exceptionally well, others, such as Mendelssohn, have not lived up to their price tags.

Only two horses in the top-50 list of most expensive Kentucky Derby horses when ranked by auction price have gone on to win the Kentucky Derby. Winning Colors did so in 1988 and Fusaichi Pegasus in 2000. However, the other runners in the Derby on this list have struggled to make an impact.

It seems it is important to consider factors such as training and racing form when evaluating a horse’s potential in the Derby, rather than relying solely on its auction price.

Most Expensive Kentucky Derby Horses of All-Time

Horse Name Auction Price Kentucky Derby Finish Fusaichi Pegasus (2000) $4,000,000 1st Dunkirk (2009) $3,700,000 11th Mendelssohn (2018) $3,000,000 20th Houston (1989) $2,900,000 8th Desert Party (2009) $2,100,000 14th Talk Is Money (2001) $1,800,000 17th Taiba (2022) $1,700,000 12th Carpe Diem (2015) $1,600,000 10th Cowtown Cat (2007) $1,500,000 20th Exchange Rate (2000) $1,400,000 12th Lion Heart (2004) $1,400,000 2nd Unbridled’s Song (1996) $1,400,000 5th Tapit Trice (2023) $1,300,000 TBD A.P. Warrior (2006) $1,300,000 18th Millennium Wind (2001) $1,200,000 11th Tapwrit (2017) $1,200,000 6th Noble Causeway (2005) $1,150,000 14th Any Given Saturday (2007) $1,100,000 8th High Yield (2000) $1,050,000 15th Instilled Regard (2018) $1,050,000 4th Chumming (1983) $1,000,000 12th Songandaprayer (2001) $1,000,000 13th Money Moves (2020) $975,000 13th Honor A.P. (2020) $850,000 4th Kingsbarn (2023) $800,000 TBD Capote (1987) $800,000 DNF Verifying (2023) $775,000 TBD Reincarnate (2023) $775,000 TBD Point Determined (2006) $750,000 9th Dynamic One (2021) $725,000 18th Jazil (2006) $725,000 4th Zanjero (2007) $700,000 12th Flying Private (2009) $700,000 19th Regal Ransom (2009) $675,000 8th Rock Your World (2021) $650,000 17th Mor Spirit (2016) $650,000 10th Continuar (2023) $635,432 TBD Bolt d’Oro (2018) $630,000 12th Tank’s Prospect (1985) $625,000 7th Tapit (2004) $625,000 9th Thyer (1992) $600,000 13th Going Wild (2005) $600,000 18th Winning Colors (1988) $575,000 1st Desert Hero (1999) $575,000 13th Commendable (2000) $575,000 17th Justify (2018) 500,000 1st Audible (2018) 500,000 3rd J Boys Echo (2017) $485,000 15th Messier (2022) $470,000 15th Tawny Port (2022) 430,000 7th

Kentucky Derby Betting Guides 2023