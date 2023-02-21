NASCAR News and Rumors

Motorsports Icon Travis Pastrana: Daytona 500 A ‘One And Done’ Bucket List Experience

Jeff Hawkins
travis pastrana at daytona 500

Considering he was just out to check a box off his career bucket list, could an 11th-place finish in Sunday’s Daytona 500 tempt icon Travis Pastrana to leave behind the motorsports and Rally Cars for a future in the NASCAR Cup Series?

Not a chance, Pastrana said.

As he continues to “slow down,” the 39-year-old will pursue less stressful pastimes.

Like jumping out of airplanes without a parachute.

Travis Pastrana Suffers OT Crash During Daytona 500

For a brief moment near the end of “The Great American Race,” Pastrana, who qualified as an “open” entrant, appeared he would finish in the top five.

At the final re-start, Pastrana and 23XI Racing teammate Bubba Wallace were set up to make a run. Utilizing a draft, Pastrana started moving up through the depleted field.

Until …

Aric Almirola bumped Pastrana, whose machine took out Jimmie Johnson and ignited a multi-car collision, leading to Ricky Stenhouse Jr. claiming the longest Daytona 500 in history under caution.

While a top five slipped away, Pastrana told motorsport.com:

“This exceeded all of my expectations as far as results. These are the best drivers in the world. I’m not a great rear-wheel driver, I’m not a great pavement driver. Restrictor plate racing is a little different.”

Considering he finished second to Christopher Bell among Toyota drivers, Pastrana contended he’s not tempted to return.

The Daytona 500 bucket list is checked.

Pastrana On Returning To Daytona 500: ‘One And Done’

Pastrana reiterated his stance on resisting the urge to enter NASCAR full-time at this stage of his career.

“One and done,” he said.

This, from the motorsports specialist who captured the first three Moto X Freestyle events during the X Games (1999-2001). The second Gold medal featured a motorcycle backflip, causing Pastrana to break his foot.

This, from a racer who led two laps during Sunday’s Daytona 500.

It was by mistake, he admitted, but still, he’s in the books.

“This exceeded all my expectations as far as result,” Pastrana said. “I’m not good enough to be the best at this sport with my skill set. The amount of time that this would take right now and I’m trying to slow down.”

Slow down?

This, from a racer who entered the Daytona 500 after placing 13th during Friday’s Truck Series race at Daytona International Speedway and competed in a dirt racing event at Volusia Speedway Park.

At least he wore a seat belt.

Jeff Hawkins

Jeff Hawkins is an award-winning sportswriter with more than four decades in the industry (print and digital media). A freelance writer/stay-at-home dad since 2008, Hawkins started his career with newspaper stints in Michigan, North Carolina, Florida, Upstate New York and Illinois, where he earned the 2004 APSE first-place award for column writing (under 40,000 circulation). As a beat writer, he covered NASCAR Winston Cup events at NHIS (1999-2003), the NHL's Chicago Blackhawks (2003-06) and the NFL's Carolina Panthers (2011-12). Hawkins penned four youth sports books, including a Michael Jordan biography. Hawkins' main hobbies include mountain bike riding, 5k trail runs at the Whitewater Center in Charlotte, N.C., and live music.
