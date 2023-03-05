Mountain West Tournament 2023 Odds, Prediction, Expert Picks

Head Coach Brian Dutcher once again has the San Diego State Aztecs in the driver’s seat of the Mountain West Conference. The Aztecs are in search of their third MWC title in Dutchers’ sixth year at the helm. But it was no cakewalk for the Aztecs as the Mountain West was crowded up at the top all season. The Aztecs led the 4th place Nevada Wolfpack by just two games. They won the conference by a game over Boise State and two over Utah State.

This will be an extremely competitive Mountain West Conference tournament in Las Vegas. Boise State is looking to repeat as champions, as they took home the title last year. And Nevada is looking for their fourth Mountain West title since 2017. If San Diego State is to capture the third title in six years for Brian Dutcher, it will be an absolute battle.

The Best Sports Betting Sites for the Mountain West Tournament 2023

Mountain West Tournament Schedule:

🏀 Tournament: Mountain West Tournament 2023

Mountain West Tournament 2023 ⛹ Mountain West Betting Favorite: San Diego State +150

San Diego State +150 📅 Mountain West Tournament Start Date: March 8th, 2023

March 8th, 2023 🏆 Mountain West Championship Game: March 11th, 2023

March 11th, 2023 📺 TV Channel: Mountain West Network | CBSSN | CBS

Mountain West Network | CBSSN | CBS 🎲 Mountain West Tournament Favorites: San Dieg0 State +150 | Boise State+340 | Utah State +380

* All times ET March 8 First Round Game 1 : No. 9 Fresno State vs. No. 8 Colorado State, 2 p.m. ET, Mountain West Network

: No. 9 Fresno State vs. No. 8 Colorado State, 2 p.m. ET, Mountain West Network Game 2 : No. 10 Air Force vs. No. 7 UNLV, 4:30 p.m. ET, Mountain West Network

: No. 10 Air Force vs. No. 7 UNLV, 4:30 p.m. ET, Mountain West Network Game 3: No. 6 New Mexico vs. No. 11 Wyoming, 7 p.m. ET, Mountain West Network March 9 Quarterfinals Game 4 : Winner Game 1 vs. No. 1 San Diego State, 3 p.m., CBSSN

: Winner Game 1 vs. No. 1 San Diego State, 3 p.m., CBSSN Game 5 : No. 5 San Jose State vs. No. 4 Nevada, 5:30 p.m, CBSSN

: No. 5 San Jose State vs. No. 4 Nevada, 5:30 p.m, CBSSN Game 6 : Winner Game 2 vs. No. 2 Boise State, 9 p.m., CBSSN

: Winner Game 2 vs. No. 2 Boise State, 9 p.m., CBSSN Game 7: Winner Game 3 vs. No. 3 Utah State, 11:30 p.m., CBSSN March 10 Semifinals Game 8 : Winner Game 4 vs. Winner Game 5, 9:30 p.m., CBSSN

: Winner Game 4 vs. Winner Game 5, 9:30 p.m., CBSSN Game 9: Winner Game 6 vs. Winner Game 7, 12:00 a.m., CBSSN March 11 Championship Game 10: Winner Game 8 vs. Winner Game 9, 6:00 p.m., CBS

2023 Mountain West Conference Tournament Odds

Mountain West Teams Mountain West Tournament Odds San Diego State +150 Boise State +340 Utah State +380 Nevada +600 New Mexico +1200 UNLV +1400 San Jose State +4000 Colorado State +6000 Fresno State +20000 Air Force +25000

2023

Mountain West Conference Tournament Predictions and Picks

The Favorite

San Diego State +150 has been an extremely balanced squad all year, but they really make teams work as they’ve been one of the top defensive teams in the country all year. The Aztecs currently rank 11th in the nation in defensive efficiency. San Diego State will head to Vegas as winners in seven of their last eight and as the only top-25-ranked team in the Mountain West. The Aztecs are currently ranked 18th in the nation. It won’t be an easy run, but the Aztecs are certainly capable of taking down this Mountain West tournament.

The Value Play

Utah State +380 started the season off hot and finished very hot. The Aggies started 9-0 and come into the Mountain West tournament on a five-game win streak. Utah State is flat-out one of the best shooting teams in the country, and any team that can get hot and shoot it as well as the Aggies is a big threat come tournament time. Utah State is ranked 11th in the nation in offensive efficiency, eighth in the nation in effective fg%, and sixth in 3p%. You gotta love the value here. We really like Utah State in this tournament.

The Pick

It won’t be easy, but for all of the reasons mentioned above, we really like Utah State at +380. If they get hot, especially from three, they can beat anyone. They’re 0-2 this season against San Diego State, but if the rematch takes place in the Mountain West finals, we think Utah State can do what it takes to win it all. That +380 looks great, go Aggies.