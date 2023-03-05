News

Mountain West Tournament 2023 Odds, Prediction, Expert Picks

Author image
Colin Lynch
Twitter Linkedin
4 min read
USATSI_19860461

Head Coach Brian Dutcher once again has the San Diego State Aztecs in the driver’s seat of the Mountain West Conference. The Aztecs are in search of their third MWC title in Dutchers’ sixth year at the helm. But it was no cakewalk for the Aztecs as the Mountain West was crowded up at the top all season. The Aztecs led the 4th place Nevada Wolfpack by just two games. They won the conference by a game over Boise State and two over Utah State.

This will be an extremely competitive Mountain West Conference tournament in Las Vegas. Boise State is looking to repeat as champions, as they took home the title last year. And Nevada is looking for their fourth Mountain West title since 2017. If San Diego State is to capture the third title in six years for Brian Dutcher, it will be an absolute battle.

The Best Sports Betting Sites for the Mountain West Tournament 2023

$1,000 Sports Betting Offer + 2 Free Bets
Accepts Players From All US States. 18+. T+C Apply. 		Claim Offer
100% Welcome Bonus, Up To $2,500
Accepts Players From All US States. 18+. T+C Apply. 		Claim Offer
$1,000 in Free Bets
Accepts Players From All US States. 18+. T+C Apply. 		Claim Offer
$500 Sports Betting Bonus Awarded in Free Bets
Accepts Players From All US States. 18+. T+C Apply. 		Claim Offer
$750 Bitcoin Welcome Bonus
Accepts Players From All US States. 18+. T+C Apply. 		Claim Offer

Mountain West Tournament Schedule:

  • 🏀  Tournament: Mountain West Tournament 2023
  • Mountain West Betting Favorite: San Diego State +150
  • 📅 Mountain West Tournament Start Date: March 8th, 2023
  • 🏆 Mountain West Championship Game: March 11th, 2023
  • 📺 TV Channel: Mountain West Network | CBSSN | CBS
  • 🎲 Mountain West Tournament Favorites: San Dieg0 State +150 | Boise State+340 | Utah State +380

* All times ET

March 8 First Round

  • Game 1: No. 9 Fresno State vs. No. 8 Colorado State, 2 p.m. ET, Mountain West Network
  • Game 2: No. 10 Air Force vs. No. 7 UNLV, 4:30 p.m. ET, Mountain West Network
  • Game 3: No. 6 New Mexico vs. No. 11 Wyoming, 7 p.m. ET, Mountain West Network

March 9 Quarterfinals

  • Game 4: Winner Game 1 vs. No. 1 San Diego State, 3 p.m., CBSSN
  • Game 5: No. 5 San Jose State vs. No. 4 Nevada, 5:30 p.m, CBSSN
  • Game 6: Winner Game 2 vs. No. 2 Boise State, 9 p.m., CBSSN
  • Game 7: Winner Game 3 vs. No. 3 Utah State, 11:30 p.m., CBSSN

March 10 Semifinals

  • Game 8: Winner Game 4 vs. Winner Game 5, 9:30 p.m., CBSSN
  • Game 9: Winner Game 6 vs. Winner Game 7, 12:00 a.m., CBSSN

March 11 Championship

  • Game 10: Winner Game 8 vs. Winner Game 9, 6:00 p.m., CBS

2023 Mountain West Conference Tournament Odds

 

Mountain West Teams  Mountain West Tournament Odds
San Diego State +150 BetOnline logo
Boise State +340 BetOnline logo
Utah State +380 BetOnline logo
Nevada +600 BetOnline logo
New Mexico +1200 BetOnline logo
UNLV +1400 BetOnline logo
San Jose State  +4000 BetOnline logo
Colorado State +6000 BetOnline logo
Fresno State +20000 BetOnline logo
Air Force +25000 BetOnline logo

2023

Mountain West Conference Tournament Predictions and Picks

The Favorite

San Diego State +150 has been an extremely balanced squad all year, but they really make teams work as they’ve been one of the top defensive teams in the country all year. The Aztecs currently rank 11th in the nation in defensive efficiency. San Diego State will head to Vegas as winners in seven of their last eight and as the only top-25-ranked team in the Mountain West. The Aztecs are currently ranked 18th in the nation. It won’t be an easy run, but the Aztecs are certainly capable of taking down this Mountain West tournament.

The Value Play

Utah State +380 started the season off hot and finished very hot. The Aggies started 9-0 and come into the Mountain West tournament on a five-game win streak. Utah State is flat-out one of the best shooting teams in the country, and any team that can get hot and shoot it as well as the Aggies is a big threat come tournament time. Utah State is ranked 11th in the nation in offensive efficiency, eighth in the nation in effective fg%, and sixth in 3p%. You gotta love the value here. We really like Utah State in this tournament.

The Pick

It won’t be easy, but for all of the reasons mentioned above, we really like Utah State at +380. If they get hot, especially from three, they can beat anyone. They’re 0-2 this season against San Diego State, but if the rematch takes place in the Mountain West finals, we think Utah State can do what it takes to win it all. That +380 looks great, go Aggies.

Bet on Utah State +380 at BetOnline
Topics  
College Basketball News and Rumors Featured Story News
Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Colin Lynch

After four seasons of professional baseball in the San Diego Padres system, Colin was featured as a freelance sports writer in numerous publications. He enjoys handicapping and writing about sports wagering while covering the MLB, NBA, NFL, PGA, and multiple college sports. Colin attended and played baseball at St. John's University in Queens, NY. He enjoys traveling with his wife, Ana, and two sons, Enzo and Wes.
View All Posts By Colin Lynch

Colin Lynch

Twitter Linkedin
After four seasons of professional baseball in the San Diego Padres system, Colin was featured as a freelance sports writer in numerous publications. He enjoys handicapping and writing about sports wagering while covering the MLB, NBA, NFL, PGA, and multiple college sports. Colin attended and played baseball at St. John's University in Queens, NY. He enjoys traveling with his wife, Ana, and two sons, Enzo and Wes.
View All Posts By Colin Lynch

Related To News

News
Survivor Season 44 Odds: Public betting on Yamil ‘Yam Yam’ Arocho

Survivor Season 44 Odds: Public betting on Yamil ‘Yam Yam’ Arocho

Author image Gia Nguyen  •  Mar 1 2023
News
NBA Draft 2023: Victor Wembanyama Hype Continues To Grow
Author image Colin Lynch  •  Feb 25 2023
News
College Basketball Picks, Predictions, and Best Bets for Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023
Author image Colin Lynch  •  Feb 25 2023
News
Best Actor nominee Austin Butler stands for photos.
2023 Oscars Best Actor: Odds, Predictions, And Best Bets
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  Feb 23 2023
News
miracleonice
3 Facts About The “Miracle On Ice” On Its 43rd Anniversary
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  Feb 22 2023
News
Director Steven Spielberg poses with cast from The Fabelmans.
Oscars 2023: Best Picture Odds, Predictions, And Best Bets
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  Feb 22 2023
News
Sister Jean
Three Things To Know About Loyola Basketball Chaplain Sister Jean
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  Feb 21 2023
More News
Arrow to top