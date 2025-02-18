Multiple Players Critical of 2025 All-Star Game Stoppages

This year’s NBA All-Star Game was unforgettable, but for all the wrong reasons. While the league did try a different format (a four-team, target score of 40 points in each match, single elimination tournament) to get the players to be more competitive this season, there were other issues presented this past weekend. The biggest one being the number of stoppages during the games themselves. A factor which impacted the rhythm and flow of the event. Many NBA fans took to X to express their frustration over the number of ads and other festivities going on instead of the actual games. They were not alone as many of the All-Stars themselves also shared the same sentiment after this weekend.

Multiple All-Stars Share Discontent With How Stoppages Impacted the 2025 All-Star Game

Notable All-Stars Who Were Critical of This Year’s All-Star Event

When the current favorite to win league MVP (Shai Gilgeous-Alexander), is saying something about how many intermissions there were compared to actual minutes of basketball, the Association has a problem.

“I would rather play without breaks,” Shai Gilgeous-Alexander said. “But I had fun, nonetheless. I feel like it was a little bit more towards the competitive side tonight, which is a good feeling, a step in the right direction. I guess it’s up to the guys that handle all that stuff to figure out what’s next and how to keep making it more and more interesting. Hopefully, we get there one day.”

What is especially frustrating for fans is that this year’s All-Star format had potential. It brought back some competitiveness as alluded to by Gilgeous-Alexander and a couple of other stars. The fans just did not get to reap the rewards due to all the commercialism slammed down their throats. A sad fact showing how out of touch NBA Commissioner, Adam Silver, possibly is with the NBA fan-base.

Atlanta Hawks All-Star, Trae Young, also chimed in on how many breaks there were during the All-Star event.

“To be honest, I didn’t like it at all,” said Trae Young. “I didn’t like the breaks. The games were so short. Obviously, we can score. So, they’re trying to, I feel like, trying to extend the game, extend the TV time with the breaks and things like that.”

Boston Celtics star, Jaylen Brown, also had something to say.

“I would say it’s not ideal to stop like that if you want guys to be physical. I think guys were still out there having fun. All the OGs, team old knees and old backs, we came out on top, so I don’t think anyone else should have had any excuses. It’s definitely not ideal.”

The National Basketball Association still has a long way to go in terms of bringing back excitement to NBA All-Star Weekend. However, there was at least a bit of potential with this year’s new format.