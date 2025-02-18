Featured

Multiple Players Critical of 2025 All-Star Game Stoppages

Author image
Mathew Huff
Twitter Facebook
Sports Editor
3 min read
Oklahoma City Thunder Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Cason Wallace

This year’s NBA All-Star Game was unforgettable, but for all the wrong reasons. While the league did try a different format (a four-team, target score of 40 points in each match, single elimination tournament) to get the players to be more competitive this season, there were other issues presented this past weekend. The biggest one being the number of stoppages during the games themselves. A factor which impacted the rhythm and flow of the event. Many NBA fans took to X to express their frustration over the number of ads and other festivities going on instead of the actual games. They were not alone as many of the All-Stars themselves also shared the same sentiment after this weekend.

Multiple All-Stars Share Discontent With How Stoppages Impacted the 2025 All-Star Game 

Notable All-Stars Who Were Critical of This Year’s All-Star Event 

When the current favorite to win league MVP (Shai Gilgeous-Alexander), is saying something about how many intermissions there were compared to actual minutes of basketball, the Association has a problem.

“I would rather play without breaks,” Shai Gilgeous-Alexander said. “But I had fun, nonetheless. I feel like it was a little bit more towards the competitive side tonight, which is a good feeling, a step in the right direction. I guess it’s up to the guys that handle all that stuff to figure out what’s next and how to keep making it more and more interesting. Hopefully, we get there one day.”

What is especially frustrating for fans is that this year’s All-Star format had potential. It brought back some competitiveness as alluded to by Gilgeous-Alexander and a couple of other stars. The fans just did not get to reap the rewards due to all the commercialism slammed down their throats. A sad fact showing how out of touch NBA Commissioner, Adam Silver, possibly is with the NBA fan-base.

Atlanta Hawks All-Star, Trae Young, also chimed in on how many breaks there were during the All-Star event.

“To be honest, I didn’t like it at all,” said Trae Young. “I didn’t like the breaks. The games were so short. Obviously, we can score. So, they’re trying to, I feel like, trying to extend the game, extend the TV time with the breaks and things like that.”

Boston Celtics star, Jaylen Brown, also had something to say.

“I would say it’s not ideal to stop like that if you want guys to be physical. I think guys were still out there having fun. All the OGs, team old knees and old backs, we came out on top, so I don’t think anyone else should have had any excuses. It’s definitely not ideal.”

The National Basketball Association still has a long way to go in terms of bringing back excitement to NBA All-Star Weekend. However, there was at least a bit of potential with this year’s new format.

Topics  
Featured NBA News and Rumors NBA Picks News
Author image
Twitter Facebook

Mathew Huff

Mathew is a contributor here for TheSportsDaily along with being one with BasketballInsiders. Along with basketball, Mathew also has a passion for the NFL and loves helping gamblers win as much money as they can. He has been in the sports writing industry for close to 7 years now, but is always focused on providing his best effort to potential sports bettors.
View All Posts By Mathew Huff

Mathew Huff

Twitter Facebook
Mathew is a contributor here for TheSportsDaily along with being one with BasketballInsiders. Along with basketball, Mathew also has a passion for the NFL and loves helping gamblers win as much money as they can. He has been in the sports writing industry for close to 7 years now, but is always focused on providing his best effort to potential sports bettors.
View All Posts By Mathew Huff

Related To Featured

Featured
Oklahoma City Thunder Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Cason Wallace

Multiple Players Critical of 2025 All-Star Game Stoppages

Author image Mathew Huff  •  47min
Featured
Toronto Raptors v New York Knicks
Carmelo Anthony, Dwight Howard Headline 2025 Hall of Fame Nominees
Author image Mathew Huff  •  Feb 15 2025
Featured
NFL: Chicago Bears at Philadelphia Eagles
Top Landing Spots for Josh Sweat
Author image Mathew Huff  •  Feb 13 2025
Featured
NBA 3-Point Contest - Trae Young
Trae Young to Replace Giannis Antetokounmpo in NBA All-Star Game
Author image Mathew Huff  •  Feb 12 2025
Featured
jusuf nurkic anthony tolliver
NBA Trade News: Suns Trade Jusuf Nurkić to Hornets
Author image Mathew Huff  •  Feb 6 2025
Featured
Jimmy butler
NBA Trade News: Golden State Warriors Acquire Jimmy Butler
Author image Mathew Huff  •  Feb 6 2025
Featured
Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic dribbles.
Luka Dončić Expected to Make Lakers Debut Against Pacers
Author image Mathew Huff  •  Feb 5 2025
More News
Arrow to top