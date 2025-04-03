News

Multiple Teams Among Potential Trade Partners for Kevin Durant

Mathew Huff
Sports Editor
Many teams will have a legitimate chance to trade for Kevin Durant this offseason. It is widely expected that the Phoenix Suns will work to find a suitable partner as their experimental star trio of Durant, Devin Booker, and Bradley Beal has not worked out and that is putting it lightly. ESPN’s Shams Charania had this to say regarding the KD situation.

“Back at the NBA Trade Deadline in February, Minnesota, Miami, New York, San Antonio and Houston were among the team, I’m told, there was mutual interest between Durant and those teams,” said Charania. “I expect those teams and potentially other to be back in the fray this summer.”

Three of those five teams are guaranteed to make the playoffs in the upcoming weeks. As for the Spurs, they will start next season with a healthy Victor Wembanyama and De’Aaron Fox.

Several Teams Could be Possible Trade Destinations for Kevin Durant This Coming Offseason 

Minnesota Timberwolves 

Anthony Edwards has a ton of respect for Kevin Durant. A dynamic duo of KD and ANT would be an offensive nightmare for opposing defenses. Especially with Anthony Edwards only coming into his prime. Not to mention, Minnesota still has a stingy defensive unit. If the Timberwolves can hold on to a few key auxiliary players such as Jaden McDaniels and/or Nickeil Alexander-Walker, then the Timberwolves will have the look of a top-three seed in the Western Conference on paper.

Miami Heat 

Miami will always have the market to attract marque free agents. Trading for someone of Durant’s caliber is not out of the realm of possibilities for Miami Heat President, Pat Riley. Especially with the team needing a new alpha ever since they traded Jimmy Butler. If Durant were to end up with the Heat, he would instantly be the go-to option and immediately elevate Miami’s ceiling in a weaker Eastern Conference.

New York Knicks 

The Knicks are certainly an intriguing destination. On one hand, Kevin Durant would immediately turn them into a super team, especially with Jalen Brunson and Karl-Anthony Towns already in the fold. On the other hand, New York may be better off with developing their current core naturally without disrupting their current pecking order. Regardless, expect plenty of speculation surrounding KD and the New York Knicks this coming offseason.

Houston Rockets 

To their credit, the Houston Rockets have remained patient with their current core. As a result, they will most likely enter the upcoming postseason as a top-two seed in a competitive Western Conference. If the Rockets have a disappointing playoff showing though, the organization could be pressured to finally make an aggressive move. What could be more aggressive than going after a two-time champion and four-time scoring champion?

San Antonio Spurs 

The Spurs have to be interested in a potential big three of KD, Victor Wembanyama, and De’Aaron Fox. This year has not gone to plan with Wemby suffering a blood clot and head coach, Greg Popovich missing most of the season. Next year, they will have a chance to start off with a clean slate and a new-look roster. Having an experienced superstar wing like Kevin Durant should improve the Spurs’ odds in a tough Western Conference.

Mathew is a contributor here for TheSportsDaily along with being one with BasketballInsiders. Along with basketball, Mathew also has a passion for the NFL and loves helping gamblers win as much money as they can. He has been in the sports writing industry for close to 7 years now, but is always focused on providing his best effort to potential sports bettors.
View All Posts By Mathew Huff

