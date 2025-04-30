Tennis News and Rumors

Mutua Madrid Open: Aryna Sabalenka Fights Her Way Through To Semifinals

Author image
Wendi Oliveros
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Sports Editor
3 min read
New WTA World No. 1- Aryna Sabalenka Is Now The Best Women’s Tennis Player In The World

Ukrainian tennis star Marta Kostyuk had two previous losses to World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka.  However, she put Sabalenka under stress in their Wednesday quarterfinal match.  Sabalenka prevailed in the 2 1/2 hour duel by winning both set tiebreaks, 7-6, 7-6.

Sabalenka‘s problems were also the conditions.  It was windy to the point that the clay was blowing in her eyes.  Then, there was a rainy interval in the second set tiebreaker when Sabalenka walked over and asked the chair umpire if play was going to continue.

In an unfortunate series of events, the chair umpire did not stop play, but it started to rain significantly harder, and Sabalenka, on her second serve, refused to play.

Kostyuk was extremely upset that Sabalenka stopped because when play resumed, it would restore Sabalenka to her first serve.

Tracy Austin, commentating on Tennis Channel, said she understood both sides, but Sabalenka was right to stop play because it was raining too heavily.

Though Kostyuk was upset, she regained her composure and won the point on Sabalenka’s second first serve when play resumed.  It did not play a direct role in the outcome of the match.

Aryna Sabalenka Won The Slugfest

Kostyuk has never competed this well against Sabalenka.  She lost to her in two previous meetings at the 2023 French Open, 3-6, 2-6, and 2022 in Dubai, 4-6, 1-6.  She served for the first set before the tiebreaker but could not convert.

Sabalenka also failed to capitalize on her opportunities. She served for the match in the second set, but Kostyuk hung in and forced the tiebreaker.

Aryna Sabalenka will next take on another Ukrainian, Elina Svitolina, who won her quarterfinal match in 52 minutes.  She will be the better-rested player of the two when they meet in the semifinals on Thursday.

Svitolina has one career win in five matches against Sabalenka in the 2020 Strasbourg semifinal. They played twice last year in Rome and Cincinnati. The Rome match was decided by a tight third-set tiebreak.

 

 

 

Topics  
Tennis News and Rumors
Author image
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram

Wendi Oliveros

Wendi learned at a young age that she is a much better spectator than an athlete. Her favorite sports are football, tennis, golf, and baseball. Her first professional writing job involved following the Cleveland Browns. On a personal note, she is cautiously optimistic about the Baltimore Orioles and has not yet fully recovered from Roger Federer's retirement. She resides in Southcentral Pennsylvania with her husband, two children, and two cats.
View All Posts By Wendi Oliveros

Wendi Oliveros

Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Wendi learned at a young age that she is a much better spectator than an athlete. Her favorite sports are football, tennis, golf, and baseball. Her first professional writing job involved following the Cleveland Browns. On a personal note, she is cautiously optimistic about the Baltimore Orioles and has not yet fully recovered from Roger Federer's retirement. She resides in Southcentral Pennsylvania with her husband, two children, and two cats.
View All Posts By Wendi Oliveros

Related To Tennis News and Rumors

Tennis News and Rumors
Jack Draper

Mutua Madrid Open: Jack Draper Laughs At Rafael Nadal Comparisons

Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  47min
Tennis News and Rumors
New WTA World No. 1- Aryna Sabalenka Is Now The Best Women’s Tennis Player In The World
Mutua Madrid Open: Aryna Sabalenka Fights Her Way Through To Semifinals
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  1h
Tennis News and Rumors
Novak Djokovic
Novak Djokovic Withdraws From 2025 Italian Open
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  Apr 29 2025
Tennis News and Rumors
Tennis: French Open
6 Popular Tennis Players Share An April 29 Birthday
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  Apr 29 2025
Tennis News and Rumors
Madrid Open
Mutua Madrid Open: Power Outage Suspends Play
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  Apr 28 2025
Tennis News and Rumors
Coco Gauff
Mutua Madrid Open: Coco Gauff Quietly Having A Great Tournament
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  Apr 27 2025
Tennis News and Rumors
Tennis: French Open
Mutua Madrid Open: Madison Keys Advances In Singles and Doubles
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  Apr 26 2025
More News
Arrow to top