It is amazing how, despite different tournaments and random draws, players often compete against the same opponents. That is especially true for World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka, who will play Elise Mertens in the Round of 32 at the 2025 Mutua Madrid Open on Sunday. The last time they played was Saturday, April 19, in the Porsche Tennis Grand Prix quarterfinals.

Sabalenka and Mertens know each other well beyond these recent meetings. They used to be doubles partners and won two Grand Slams together: the 2019 US Open and the 2021 Australian Open. Sabalenka halted the doubles partnership on friendly terms to focus her time and energy on singles. It worked out well for her, winning three Grand Slam singles titles (2023 Australian Open, 2024 Australian Open, 2024 US Open) since making that decision.

2019 US Open ➡️ 2021 #AusOpen 🇧🇪 Elise Mertens & 🇧🇾 Aryna Sabalenka win their 2nd Grand Slam doubles title in Melbourne! pic.twitter.com/aAE0pEPUjD — US Open Tennis (@usopen) February 19, 2021

Aryna Sabalenka vs. Elise Mertens head-to-head

Sabalenka has to feel good about this matchup since she has won eight consecutive meetings against Mertens. The last time Mertens took a set from Sabalenka was in 2019 in Zhuhai.

Though Iga Swiatek is associated with clay court success, Sabalenka is no slouch. She is a two-time Madrid Open champion, winning in the odd years of 2021 and 2023, so it would be poetic if she won again in 2025. This year’s tournament concludes on May 4, a day before her 27th birthday.

Sabalenka’s favorite birthday present would be a win at this ATP 1000 tournament, giving her a third title in 2025. She previously won the Brisbane International (WTA 500) in straight sets over Mirra Andreeva and the Miami Open (WTA 1000) in straight sets over Jessica Pegula. Sabalenka has had her share of heartbreaking losses in tournament finals this year, at the Australian Open to Madison Keys, Indian Wells to Mirra Andreeva, and last week at Stuttgart to Jelena Ostapenko.

Despite the losses, she remains the most consistent player on the WTA Tour with a 26-5 record this season.

Watch Aryna Sabalenka take on Elise Mertens on Sunday at the Mutua Madrid Open on the Tennis Channel.