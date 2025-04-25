Tennis News and Rumors

Mutua Madrid Open: Aryna Sabalenka Will Face Elise Mertens For 2nd Time In 8 Days

Author image
Wendi Oliveros
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Sports Editor
2 min read
Aryna Sabalenka

It is amazing how, despite different tournaments and random draws, players often compete against the same opponents.  That is especially true for World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka, who will play Elise Mertens in the Round of 32 at the 2025 Mutua Madrid Open on Sunday.  The last time they played was Saturday, April 19, in the Porsche Tennis Grand Prix quarterfinals.

Sabalenka and Mertens know each other well beyond these recent meetings.  They used to be doubles partners and won two Grand Slams together: the 2019 US Open and the 2021 Australian Open.  Sabalenka halted the doubles partnership on friendly terms to focus her time and energy on singles.  It worked out well for her, winning three Grand Slam singles titles (2023 Australian Open, 2024 Australian Open, 2024 US Open) since making that decision.

Aryna Sabalenka vs. Elise Mertens head-to-head

Sabalenka has to feel good about this matchup since she has won eight consecutive meetings against Mertens.  The last time Mertens took a set from Sabalenka was in 2019 in Zhuhai.

Though Iga Swiatek is associated with clay court success, Sabalenka is no slouch.  She is a two-time Madrid Open champion, winning in the odd years of 2021 and 2023, so it would be poetic if she won again in 2025.  This year’s tournament concludes on May 4, a day before her 27th birthday.

Sabalenka’s favorite birthday present would be a win at this ATP 1000 tournament, giving her a third title in 2025.  She previously won the Brisbane International (WTA 500) in straight sets over Mirra Andreeva and the Miami Open (WTA 1000) in straight sets over Jessica Pegula.  Sabalenka has had her share of heartbreaking losses in tournament finals this year, at the Australian Open to Madison Keys, Indian Wells to Mirra Andreeva, and last week at Stuttgart to Jelena Ostapenko.

Despite the losses, she remains the most consistent player on the WTA Tour with a 26-5 record this season.

Watch Aryna Sabalenka take on Elise Mertens on Sunday at the Mutua Madrid Open on the Tennis Channel.

Topics  
Sports Tennis News and Rumors
Author image
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram

Wendi Oliveros

Wendi learned at a young age that she is a much better spectator than an athlete. Her favorite sports are football, tennis, golf, and baseball. Her first professional writing job involved following the Cleveland Browns. On a personal note, she is cautiously optimistic about the Baltimore Orioles and has not yet fully recovered from Roger Federer's retirement. She resides in Southcentral Pennsylvania with her husband, two children, and two cats.
View All Posts By Wendi Oliveros

Wendi Oliveros

Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Wendi learned at a young age that she is a much better spectator than an athlete. Her favorite sports are football, tennis, golf, and baseball. Her first professional writing job involved following the Cleveland Browns. On a personal note, she is cautiously optimistic about the Baltimore Orioles and has not yet fully recovered from Roger Federer's retirement. She resides in Southcentral Pennsylvania with her husband, two children, and two cats.
View All Posts By Wendi Oliveros

Related To Tennis News and Rumors

Tennis News and Rumors
Mirra-Andreeva

Is Mirra Andreeva tennis’s next big superstar?

Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Mar 19 2025
Tennis News and Rumors
Jannik Sinner
X reacts to three month suspension for Jannik Sinner
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Feb 16 2025
Tennis News and Rumors
Diego Schwartzman
X reacts to recent retirements of Simona Halep and Diego Schwartzman
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Feb 14 2025
Tennis News and Rumors
Tennis: US Open
X reacts to Serena Williams’s surprising appearance at Super Bowl Halftime Show
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Feb 10 2025
Tennis News and Rumors
Jannik Sinner
X reacts to Jannik Sinner winning 2025 Australian Open
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Jan 27 2025
Tennis News and Rumors
Madison Keys
X reacts to Madison Keys winning 2025 Australian Open
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Jan 26 2025
Tennis News and Rumors
LOOK: Novak Djokovic Spent $40,000 To Rent This House For The 2023 US Open
X reacts to Novak Djokovic withdrawing from the Australian Open
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Jan 24 2025
More News
Arrow to top