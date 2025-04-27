Tennis News and Rumors

Mutua Madrid Open: Coco Gauff Quietly Having A Great Tournament

Wendi Oliveros
Sports Editor
Coco Gauff

Coco Gauff, 21, had an explosive start to the 2025 season with the United Cup victory. Since then, she has been relatively quiet in the main tournaments.

The 2024 WTA Finals champion made quarterfinal appearances at January’s Australian Open and last week’s Porsche Tennis Grand Prix at Stuttgart. Those are her best finishes.

However, in Madrid, Gauff has played well in singles and doubles.  It could be a coincidence, but it is the first tournament since the team-oriented United Cup where Gauff has played doubles this year.

Her partner is Robin Montgomery, and the pair won two matches against established doubles teams.  In the Round of 32, it was a 6-3, 6-0 victory over the 2024 WTA Finals team of Caroline Dolehide and Desirae Krawczyk.  Then, it was a 6-4, 6-3 win over the Australians Ellen Perez and Storm Hunter.  It sets up a Tuesday quarterfinal match with the intriguing team of Victoria Azarenka and Ashlyn Krueger.

Coco Gauff vs. Belinda Bencic Take 3

In singles, Gauff dropped one set, the opening one in her Round of 64 match against Dayana Yastremska, but she has been on cruise control ever since. She has a Round of 16 match against Swiss player Belinda Bencic on Monday.   This is a rematch of the fourth round at the Australian Open, which Gauff won in three sets, and the Round of 16 match at Indian Wells, where Bencic dropped the first set but beat Gauff 3-6, 6-3, 6-4.  This revenge match will be an excellent test for Gauff, whose sole Grand Slam, the 2023 US Open, is on hardcourts, but she likes to play on clay and won the 2024 French Open doubles title with Karolina Siniakova.

Gauff’s athleticism and game translate to any surface.  For her to succeed, it is about limiting the double faults and unforced errors.  Because she is playing doubles, maybe she has less time to think and more time to play and enjoy the European clay at the Madrid Open.

Coco Gauff is the highest-ranked American woman left in the Madrid Open draw.  Madison Keys and Peyton Stearns are still in contention, while Jessica Pegula and Sofia Kenin lost on Sunday.

Wendi Oliveros

Wendi learned at a young age that she is a much better spectator than an athlete. Her favorite sports are football, tennis, golf, and baseball. Her first professional writing job involved following the Cleveland Browns. On a personal note, she is cautiously optimistic about the Baltimore Orioles and has not yet fully recovered from Roger Federer's retirement. She resides in Southcentral Pennsylvania with her husband, two children, and two cats.
