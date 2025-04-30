Indian Wells champion Jack Draper won a decisive straight-set match over American Tommy Paul on Wednesday in the Round of 16 at the 2025 Mutua Madrid Open. Draper upended Paul, 6-2, 6-2, to advance to his first career Madrid Open quarterfinal.

The British left-hander had never played Paul on clay, though he had the upper hand in their head-to-head rivalry, 3-2, going into the Madrid match.

After the match, Draper was asked about the comparisons between his forehand and Rafael Nadal’s. Draper had the perfect retort, noting that he did not win 14 Roland Garros titles “just yet.”

Jack Draper’s forehand with this camera angle 🤤 pic.twitter.com/cFQ3UdkcCo — The Tennis Letter (@TheTennisLetter) April 30, 2025

Draper added that as a fellow lefty, he looked up to Nadal. As tennis fans are well aware, there is only one Rafa.

“I haven’t won 14 Roland Garros’ just yet” 😅 Jack Draper on comparisons to Rafael Nadal’s forehand 🙌 pic.twitter.com/qXkNpQCLtC — Sky Sports Tennis (@SkySportsTennis) April 30, 2025

Can Jack Draper Win The Madrid Open?

The short answer is yes, he can. Tommy Paul is a good player, and Draper hit through him in about an hour.

Draper is also the highest-seeded player (5th) left in the men’s draw. Though he is known more for his play on the hardcourts and grass, he has the game to compete on clay.

He will face Italian Matteo Arnaldi, who defeated American Frances Tiafoe in the Round of 16. Draper and Arnaldi have never played each other.

Other quarterfinalists include Casper Ruud, who will face Daniil Medvedev, Francisco Cerundolo, who will play Jakub Mensik, and Canadian Gabriel Diallo, who defeated Grigor Dimitrov to punch his ticket to the quarterfinals. Diallo will play the winner of the ongoing Alex de Minaur and Lorenzo Musetti Round of 16 match.

Watch the Mutua Madrid Open live on the Tennis Channel through May 4.