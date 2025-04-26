2025 Australian Open champion Madison Keys enjoyed a winning Saturday at the 2025 Mutua Madrid Open. She was 2-0 on the day. Keys took to the court early in the day for a tough singles match against Anna Kalinskaya, looking for revenge after her Charleston Open loss. That match lived up to the billing, particularly late in the second set, but Keys was able to edge past Kalinskaya 7-5, 7-6. With the win, Keys advances to the Round of 16 against the winner of the Donna Vekic and Emma Navarro match.

Revenge on the red clay 🧱😏 After losing to Anna Kalinskaya in Charleston earlier this month, Madison Keys turns things around in Madrid!#MMOpen pic.twitter.com/r8BY1UBftX — Tennis Channel (@TennisChannel) April 26, 2025

After a suitable rest, Keys got on the court again with doubles partner Maria Sakkari. Keys and Sakkari are one of several intriguing doubles pairings at this tournament. Despite their singles success, neither has ever won a WTA doubles title.

Keys and Sakkari needed the tiebreaker to defeat Rebecca Sramkova and Maga Linette, 7-6, 4-6, 10-6. They advance to the Round of 16 with a Sunday match against the eighth-seeded team and Indian Wells quarterfinalists Lyudmyla Kichenok and Sofia Kenin.

Madison Keys Finding The Magic On Clay

While she is known more for her hardcourt successes, Madison Keys is no slouch on the European red clay. She was the 2018 French Open semifinalist. Her high-power game translates onto all surfaces.

Keys has two tournament wins in 2025 (on hardcourt) and an impressive 20-4 record this year. In addition to the Australian Open, where she denied World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka a three-peat, she won the AO warmup tournament in Adelaide by defeating her good friend and American compatriot Jessica Pegula.

Could Keys be getting in form for a strong run at Roland Garros? The 30-year-old and her fans hope so. Everyone was elated when she won her maiden Grand Slam in Melbourne in January. Another magical Grand Slam run would be extraordinary and fun.