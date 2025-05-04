Tennis News and Rumors

Mutua Madrid Open: Sorana Cirstea And Anna Kalinskaya Win Doubles Crown In First Tournament Together

Wendi Oliveros
Sports Editor
Sorana Cirstea and Anna Kalinskaya

Sorana Cirstea and Anna Kalinskaya developed an immediate friendship and success as a doubles team in their first tournament together at the 2025 Mutua Madrid Open.

How Sorana Cirstea and Anna Kalinskaya Got To The Mutua Madrid Open Final

The pair hoped to play a couple of matches but could not have envisioned their success.  In the first round, they defeated the 2024 WTA Finals doubles champions, Erin Routliffe and Gabriela Dabrowski, 6-3, 4-6, 10-7.

In Friday’s semifinal, they took out doubles veterans Jelena Ostapenko and Su-wei Hsieh in straight sets.

The final was their toughest test, against the 2022 WTA Finals doubles champions, Elise Mertens and Veronika Kudermetova, who are back together in their first tournament together after a two-plus-year hiatus.

Sorana Cirstea and Anna Kalinskaya managed the nerves and pressure of the final.  They did not get down after losing the first set in a 10-12 tiebreaker when they had opportunities to win the set.  Then, they went down 0-2 in the second set, and things were looking bleak.  They won six straight games to force a tiebreaker.

Both teams had match points in the tiebreaker, and it was a couple of bounces that made the difference.  It was a very entertaining 2 1/2 hour final that was impossible to predict with the twists and turns and many service breaks.

It will be interesting to see where Cirstea and Kalinskaya go from here.  Winning a 1000-level tournament the first time on the court together is an anomaly, but many think they should continue playing the clay-court season to see what else they can accomplish.

Their entertaining and joyful demeanor was pleasant to watch, and it was obvious that each helped the other through the challenges of the final match.

 

Wendi Oliveros

Wendi Oliveros

Wendi learned at a young age that she is a much better spectator than an athlete. Her favorite sports are football, tennis, golf, and baseball. Her first professional writing job involved following the Cleveland Browns. On a personal note, she is cautiously optimistic about the Baltimore Orioles and has not yet fully recovered from Roger Federer's retirement. She resides in Southcentral Pennsylvania with her husband, two children, and two cats.
