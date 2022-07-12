Sports

MyBookie British Open Free Bets | The Open 2022 Betting Offers

Joe Lyons
MyBookie Sports Betting Homepage

100% deposit match up to $1,000

No time limits apply. Minimum deposit of $50 to claim your bonus. You must bet on wagers with odds of 2.5:1 or more. General terms & conditions apply. 		Claim Offer

MyBookie have an exclusive offer to The Sports Daily readers. You can claim a first deposit bonus up to $1000 with MyBookie, plus a $10 Casino Chip to add to the exclusive offer too. Keep reading on and ensure you claim this superb offer in which you can place plenty of free bets on the 2022 British Open.

How To Claim The MyBookie British Open Betting Offer

mybookie wwe

To claim this exclusive betting offer from the team at MyBookie, all you have to do is follow these simple steps. Once you do so, you will be rewarded with your first deposit bonus of up to $1000 as well a your $10 casino chip.

  1. Click here to sign up to MyBookie
  2. Sign up by following the steps and create an account
  3. Make a qualifying deposit and bet
  4. Receive your first deposit bonus once qualifying bet is settled (up to $1000)
How to Place a Bet With Your MyBookie British Open Free Bets

Once you sign up to MyBookie and claim your British Open betting offer, placing a bet on the major championship could not be easier. Follow our simple guide below to place your bets.

  • Sign up to MyBookie 
  • Go to the MyBookie ‘Sportsbook’ section
  • Click on The Open Championship 2022 Odds in the Golf section
  • Select your British Open bet and place it

MyBookie has one of the best Sportsbooks on the market and they have plenty of choice for bettors for the 2022 British Open.

You can bet on each golfer to win the competition outright, as well as each way betting on players to place inside the top eight.

MyBookie British Open Betting Offers For Existing Customers

Up to $500 Sports Reload Bonus

One great offer which existing customers of MyBookie can make use of is their 25% sports reload bonus up to $500. This stupendous offer is only available to existing customers, and all you have to do to claim this offer is the following.

  • Your must be a registered MyBookie customer
  • Get 25% on your deposit up to $500.
  • Use this industry leading reload bonus to add more action to the games you love.
  • Limited time only
Joe Lyons

Sports betting writer for Finixio. Journalism student at the University of Derby, Class of 2023.
Joe Lyons

Sports betting writer for Finixio. Journalism student at the University of Derby, Class of 2023.
