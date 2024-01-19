Betting Guides

MyBookie Promo Code For NFL Divisional Round 2024

David Evans
NFL: Kansas City Chiefs at Buffalo Bills

As the NFL Divisional Round approaches, fans and bettors are looking for the best bonuses and promotions with sportsbooks. MyBookie have stepped up to the plate, and are offering a $1,000 bonus and a free bet at their casino to customers for the 2024. Let’s dive in, and take a look how to claim the free bets and bonus with MyBookie.

Before we begin, let’s take a look at what awaits you at MyBookie with an exclusive offer to TheSportsDaily readers:

  • A 50% deposit bonus up to $1,000
  • A free $10 casino chip
  • A minimum deposit of just $50

Now, let’s break it down, step by step.

How to Unlock Your MyBookie Bonus

  1. First, create an account on MyBookie. You can do so by clicking here.
  2. To activate the bonus, a minimum deposit of $50 is required. The bonus offered is a 50% match of your first deposit, with a maximum bonus value of $1,000. If you deposit $2,000, you will be awarded a $1,000 bonus, whereas if you deposit $50, you will be awarded a $25 bonus, and anything in between.
  3. In order to claim the bonus, you’ll need to use the promotional code MYB50 at the cashier.
  4. Remember that this promotion applies ONLY to your first deposit.
  5. You are ready to start betting on the 2024 NFL Divisional Round.

Furthermore, a pleasant surprise awaits casino enthusiasts – a free $10 casino chip to boost your initial gaming experience!

Why Bet at MyBookie?

Here’s why MyBookie stands out as a prime choice for your NFL betting needs:

  • Eligibility: Welcoming bettors aged 18 and above, MyBookie is the go-to platform for both novices and experienced sports enthusiasts.
  • Attractive Welcome Offer: New users are greeted with a 50% bonus on their first deposit, capped at $1,000, and an additional $10 casino chip for a boosted start.
  • Accepts Cryptocurrency: Embracing modern payment methods, MyBookie accepts a variety of cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin, Litecoin, Ethereum, as well as newer options like Shiba Inu and Dogecoin, ensuring fast and secure transactions.
  • Diverse Deposit Options: Besides digital currencies, MyBookie also supports traditional payment methods such as Mastercard, Visa, and P2P transfers.
  • Extensive Sports Coverage: Bet on a wide array of sports, ranging from popular leagues like the NFL, NBA, NHL, MLB, college sports, and soccer, to unique choices like cricket, darts and Aussie Rules.
  • Same Game Parlays (SGPs): Elevate your betting experience by combining multiple wagers within a single game, enhancing both the excitement and potential rewards.
  • Live Betting: MyBookie caters to action seekers with its live betting feature, allowing bets during the heat of the game.
  • Trustworthy and Safe: Known for its reliability and security, MyBookie guarantees the protection of your transactions and personal data.
  • Dedicated Customer Support: Accessible and efficient customer service is available to address any questions or issues you might encounter.
  • User-Friendly Experience: The platform is crafted for ease of use, ensuring a seamless betting experience for both seasoned gamblers and newcomers.

Discover more about MyBookie, its varied offerings, or set up your account clicking here. Enjoy a rich betting experience this NFL postseason with MyBookie’s generous welcome bonus.

