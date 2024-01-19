As the NFL Divisional Round approaches, fans and bettors are looking for the best bonuses and promotions with sportsbooks. MyBookie have stepped up to the plate, and are offering a $1,000 bonus and a free bet at their casino to customers for the 2024. Let’s dive in, and take a look how to claim the free bets and bonus with MyBookie.

Before we begin, let’s take a look at what awaits you at MyBookie with an exclusive offer to TheSportsDaily readers:

A 50% deposit bonus up to $1,000

Now, let’s break it down, step by step.

How to Unlock Your MyBookie Bonus



First, create an account on MyBookie. You can do so by clicking here. To activate the bonus, a minimum deposit of $50 is required. The bonus offered is a 50% match of your first deposit, with a maximum bonus value of $1,000. If you deposit $2,000, you will be awarded a $1,000 bonus, whereas if you deposit $50, you will be awarded a $25 bonus, and anything in between. In order to claim the bonus, you’ll need to use the promotional code MYB50 at the cashier. Remember that this promotion applies ONLY to your first deposit. You are ready to start betting on the 2024 NFL Divisional Round.

Furthermore, a pleasant surprise awaits casino enthusiasts – a free $10 casino chip to boost your initial gaming experience!

Why Bet at MyBookie?

Here’s why MyBookie stands out as a prime choice for your NFL betting needs:

Eligibility: Welcoming bettors aged 18 and above, MyBookie is the go-to platform for both novices and experienced sports enthusiasts.

Discover more about MyBookie, its varied offerings, or set up your account clicking here. Enjoy a rich betting experience this NFL postseason with MyBookie’s generous welcome bonus.