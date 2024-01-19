As the NFL Divisional Round approaches, fans and bettors are looking for the best bonuses and promotions with sportsbooks. MyBookie have stepped up to the plate, and are offering a $1,000 bonus and a free bet at their casino to customers for the 2024. Let’s dive in, and take a look how to claim the free bets and bonus with MyBookie.
Before we begin, let’s take a look at what awaits you at MyBookie with an exclusive offer to TheSportsDaily readers:
- A 50% deposit bonus up to $1,000
- A free $10 casino chip
- A minimum deposit of just $50
Now, let’s break it down, step by step.
How to Unlock Your MyBookie Bonus
- First, create an account on MyBookie. You can do so by clicking here.
- To activate the bonus, a minimum deposit of $50 is required. The bonus offered is a 50% match of your first deposit, with a maximum bonus value of $1,000. If you deposit $2,000, you will be awarded a $1,000 bonus, whereas if you deposit $50, you will be awarded a $25 bonus, and anything in between.
- In order to claim the bonus, you’ll need to use the promotional code MYB50 at the cashier.
- Remember that this promotion applies ONLY to your first deposit.
- You are ready to start betting on the 2024 NFL Divisional Round.
Furthermore, a pleasant surprise awaits casino enthusiasts – a free $10 casino chip to boost your initial gaming experience!
Why Bet at MyBookie?
Here’s why MyBookie stands out as a prime choice for your NFL betting needs:
- Eligibility: Welcoming bettors aged 18 and above, MyBookie is the go-to platform for both novices and experienced sports enthusiasts.
- Attractive Welcome Offer: New users are greeted with a 50% bonus on their first deposit, capped at $1,000, and an additional $10 casino chip for a boosted start.
- Accepts Cryptocurrency: Embracing modern payment methods, MyBookie accepts a variety of cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin, Litecoin, Ethereum, as well as newer options like Shiba Inu and Dogecoin, ensuring fast and secure transactions.
- Diverse Deposit Options: Besides digital currencies, MyBookie also supports traditional payment methods such as Mastercard, Visa, and P2P transfers.
- Extensive Sports Coverage: Bet on a wide array of sports, ranging from popular leagues like the NFL, NBA, NHL, MLB, college sports, and soccer, to unique choices like cricket, darts and Aussie Rules.
- Same Game Parlays (SGPs): Elevate your betting experience by combining multiple wagers within a single game, enhancing both the excitement and potential rewards.
- Live Betting: MyBookie caters to action seekers with its live betting feature, allowing bets during the heat of the game.
- Trustworthy and Safe: Known for its reliability and security, MyBookie guarantees the protection of your transactions and personal data.
- Dedicated Customer Support: Accessible and efficient customer service is available to address any questions or issues you might encounter.
- User-Friendly Experience: The platform is crafted for ease of use, ensuring a seamless betting experience for both seasoned gamblers and newcomers.
Discover more about MyBookie, its varied offerings, or set up your account clicking here. Enjoy a rich betting experience this NFL postseason with MyBookie’s generous welcome bonus.