MyBookie Sportsbook App Super Bowl 2024 Deposit Bonus, Promo Code & Free Bets

David Evans
How To Bet On Super Bowl 2024 In Nevada

As Super Bowl 2024 approaches, the excitement among football enthusiasts and sports betting fans is soaring. MyBookie is primed to enhance this fervor with their exclusive Super Bowl 2024 offer: a $1,000 50% deposit bonus. Dive into this thrilling event with the MyBookie Sportsbook App, using our exclusive promo code t0 unlock your free bets for your betting journey. Let’s take a look at this offer from one of the top online sportsbooks.

MyBookie Super Bowl Offer: $1,000 Deposit Bonus & $10 Casino Chip

MyBookie is capturing the spotlight this Super Bowl season with their enticing promotions and offers. Members can enjoy a generous 50% deposit bonus up to $1,000, along with a free $10 casino chip, courtesy of one of the top sports betting sites.

Whether you’re rooting for the Chiefs, the 49ers, or diving into exotic prop bets, MyBookie caters to all your needs. Let’s explore how you can snag one of the most attractive bonuses available for the 2024 Super Bowl.

How To Claim Your MyBookie Super Bowl 2024 Betting Offer

MyBookie is one of the best places to bet on Super Bowl 2024 in the U.S.

  1. Click here to sign up for your MyBookie account.
  2. Register your MyBookie account with your details.
  3. Deposit up to $2,000 to claim the 50% bonus offer. To claim the maximum $1,000 bonus, you should deposit $2,000.
  4. Use promo code INSIDERS on your first deposit.
  5. Dive into the MyBookie Sportsbook and place your bets on the 2024 Super Bowl.

MyBookie Super Bowl Free Bets Terms & Conditions

  • Deposits a minimum of $50 to qualify for the 50% sportsbook bonus and $10 casino chip.
  • Maximum 50% sportsbook bonus of $1,000. You should deposit $2,000 to claim the maximum bonus.
  • Applies to first deposit only.

How To Start An Online Sports Betting Account At MyBookie

Creating your sportsbook account at MyBookie could not be simpler. Let’s go through a step-by-step guide on creating and funding your new MyBookie account in time for the 2024 Super Bowl.

Step 1: Click Below to Register Your MyBookie Account With Your Details

CLICK HERE to begin the registration process for your new MyBookie account.

Click “JOIN NOW.”

Input your personal details in order to register your account, using promo code INSIDERS

 

Step 2: Make a Qualifying Deposit

With your account established, it is now time to fund the account. In order to claim the 100% deposit bonus, you should make your deposit. MyBookie accepts traditional methods like VISA and Mastercard, and cryptocurrency, like Bitcoin.

The maximum sportsbook bonus is $1,000 and to claim this you should deposit $2,000.

Step 3: Head to the Sportsbook and Place Your Bets on the 2024 Super Bowl

With your account funded, bonuses and free bets in place, you are now ready to head to the MyBookie Sportsbook and place your Super Bowl wagers.

Super Bowl 2024 Odds

Bet San Francisco 49ers Kansas City Chiefs Play
Moneyline -125 +105
Point Spread -2 (-110) +2 (-110)
Total Points Over 47.5 (-110) Under 47.5 (-110)

Super Bowl 2024 MyBookie Same Game Parlays

Whether you like the Chiefs or 49ers to win the Super Bowl, there are plenty of Same-Game Parlays (SGPs) available at MyBookie that allow you to win big on the big game.

In an SGP, you pick multiple events that you think will happen during a game. This allows for increased odds and bigger wins. All of the events you select must happen for your bet to be successful.

Let’s take a look at a few examples that are in ‘Prop Builder’ section, but remember you can also create your own winning Super Bowl SGP.

  • Brandon Aiyuk to have 150+ receiving yards , 7+ receptions , 2+ touchdowns and SF to Win +5300
  • Patrick Mahomes II 330+ passing yards , Isiah Pacheco 115+ rushing yards , Travis Kelce 135+ receiving yards and KC Total Points Over 23.5 +6600
  • Brock Purdy 315+ passing yards , Christian McCaffrey 135+ rushing yards , Brandon Aiyuk 130+ receiving yards and SF Total Points Over 23.5 +7500
Visit MyBookie Now
Betting Guides
David Evans

David Evans is a well-established figure in sports journalism, carrying with him an impressive portfolio that stretches over 15 years. He joined The Sports Daily in 2022. His savvy insights and reliable commentary have been spotlighted on several esteemed sports betting websites.

David's keen interest lies in North Carolina basketball, college football, NFL, soccer, and golf. His insightful pieces reveal a deep understanding of these sports and a subtle flair for strategic analysis.

Away from his desk, David prioritizes physical fitness, regularly working out at the gym. His downtime is often spent in the calming company of his cat.

David Evans brings to the table a compelling blend of experience, passion, and intuition. A respected name in sports journalism, he continues to deliver quality content that engages and informs his readers.
David Evans

Arrow to top