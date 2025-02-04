Myles Garrett Requests Trade From Cleveland Browns

Cleveland Browns superstar defensive end, Myles Garrett, has officially requested a trade. Opposing teams should not get too excited yet though, as the Browns still have leverage. Garrett is still under contract with Cleveland and the team reportedly has no interest in trading the star pass-rusher.

“As a kid dreaming of the NFL, all I focused on was the ultimate goal of winning a Super Bowl — and that goal fuels me today more than ever,” Garrett wrote. “My love for the community of Northeast Ohio and the incredible fanbase of the Cleveland Browns has made this one of the toughest decisions of my life. These past eight years have shaped me into the man that I am today. “While I’ve loved calling this city my home, my desire to win and compete on the biggest stages won’t allow me to be complacent. The goal was never to go from Cleveland to Canton, it has always been to compete for and win a Super Bowl. “With that in mind, I have requested to be traded from the Cleveland Browns.”

The Browns finished last season with a win-loss record of 3-14 and last place in the AFC North.

Myles Garrett Requests Trade

Myles Garrett’s Career

The former Texan A&M product has carved out a nice career for himself. In Garrett’s eight-year career, he has earned six Pro Bowl selections, four All-Pro selections, and last year’s Defensive Player of the Year award. Throughout his career, he has logged numbers of 116 tackles for a loss, 352 combined tackles, 102.5 sacks, 20 forced fumbles, and six fumble recoveries. Garrett has solidified himself as one of the NFL’s premier defensive stars ever since he entered the league. If the Browns do put him on the trade block, he will garner plenty of interest.

Possible Destinations for the Reigning Defensive Player of the Year

As alluded to already, the Browns have no current plans to trade Myles Garrett. However, they are a team in need of a rebuild and Garrett could also hold out in order to force a trade. If this does happen, some teams who could be interested include the Green Bay Packers, Buffalo Bills, and the Washington Commanders. Green Bay could add a star pass-rusher to a defensive unit that was already top-10 in sacks this season. As for Buffalo, their lack of defensive depth came back to bite them in the AFC Championship. However, the Commanders are a sleeper destination for star players after showing the world they are legitimate contenders with the young Jayden Daniels at quarterback. Considering all of this, these three teams should be the favorites to land Myles Garrett if he becomes available on the open market.