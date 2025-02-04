Browns

Myles Garrett Requests Trade From Cleveland Browns

Author image
Mathew Huff
Twitter Facebook
Sports Editor
3 min read
Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett (95

Cleveland Browns superstar defensive end, Myles Garrett, has officially requested a trade. Opposing teams should not get too excited yet though, as the Browns still have leverage. Garrett is still under contract with Cleveland and the team reportedly has no interest in trading the star pass-rusher. 

“As a kid dreaming of the NFL, all I focused on was the ultimate goal of winning a Super Bowl — and that goal fuels me today more than ever,” Garrett wrote. “My love for the community of Northeast Ohio and the incredible fanbase of the Cleveland Browns has made this one of the toughest decisions of my life. These past eight years have shaped me into the man that I am today.

“While I’ve loved calling this city my home, my desire to win and compete on the biggest stages won’t allow me to be complacent. The goal was never to go from Cleveland to Canton, it has always been to compete for and win a Super Bowl.

“With that in mind, I have requested to be traded from the Cleveland Browns.”

 The Browns finished last season with a win-loss record of 3-14 and last place in the AFC North. 

Myles Garrett Requests Trade 

Myles Garrett’s Career 

The former Texan A&M product has carved out a nice career for himself. In Garrett’s eight-year career, he has earned six Pro Bowl selections, four All-Pro selections, and last year’s Defensive Player of the Year award. Throughout his career, he has logged numbers of 116 tackles for a loss, 352 combined tackles, 102.5 sacks, 20 forced fumbles, and six fumble recoveries. Garrett has solidified himself as one of the NFL’s premier defensive stars ever since he entered the league. If the Browns do put him on the trade block, he will garner plenty of interest.  

Possible Destinations for the Reigning Defensive Player of the Year 

As alluded to already, the Browns have no current plans to trade Myles Garrett. However, they are a team in need of a rebuild and Garrett could also hold out in order to force a trade. If this does happen, some teams who could be interested include the Green Bay Packers, Buffalo Bills, and the Washington Commanders. Green Bay could add a star pass-rusher to a defensive unit that was already top-10 in sacks this season. As for Buffalo, their lack of defensive depth came back to bite them in the AFC Championship. However, the Commanders are a sleeper destination for star players after showing the world they are legitimate contenders with the young Jayden Daniels at quarterback. Considering all of this, these three teams should be the favorites to land Myles Garrett if he becomes available on the open market. 

Topics  
Browns Featured News NFL News and Rumors NFL picks
Author image
Twitter Facebook

Mathew Huff

Mathew is a contributor here for TheSportsDaily along with being one with BasketballInsiders. Along with basketball, Mathew also has a passion for the NFL and loves helping gamblers win as much money as they can. He has been in the sports writing industry for close to 7 years now, but is always focused on providing his best effort to potential sports bettors.
View All Posts By Mathew Huff

Mathew Huff

Twitter Facebook
Mathew is a contributor here for TheSportsDaily along with being one with BasketballInsiders. Along with basketball, Mathew also has a passion for the NFL and loves helping gamblers win as much money as they can. He has been in the sports writing industry for close to 7 years now, but is always focused on providing his best effort to potential sports bettors.
View All Posts By Mathew Huff

Related To Browns

Browns
Amari Cooper

Buffalo Bills Trade for Amari Cooper

Author image Mathew Huff  •  Oct 15 2024
Browns
NFL: Cleveland Browns at Pittsburgh Steelers
Cleveland Browns Anticipate Joe Flacco and Nick Chubb to Return
Author image Mathew Huff  •  Jan 23 2024
Browns
Cleveland Browns quarterback Joe Flacco (15)
Joe Flacco Could Potentially Earn $4.05 Million With Cleveland
Author image Mathew Huff  •  Dec 15 2023
Browns
Cade York
Three Candidates To Be Next Cleveland Browns Special Teams Coordinator
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  Feb 21 2023
Browns
NFL: Cleveland Browns at Pittsburgh Steelers
Cleveland Browns Owners Want To Buy A Stake Of Milwaukee Bucks
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  Feb 11 2023
Browns
NFL: Pittsburgh Steelers at Cleveland Browns
Myles Garrett Injured In Sunday’s Pro Bowl Challenge Events
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  Feb 6 2023
Browns
Cleveland Browns v Arizona Cardinals
Making The Case For Joe Thomas’s Pro Football Hall Of Fame Candidacy
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  Feb 4 2023
More News
Arrow to top