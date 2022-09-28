Myles Garrett to ‘try and play’ despite being hospitalised in car crash

Cleveland Browns DE Myles Garrett is still hoping to play this weekend against the Atlanta Falcons despite being taken to hospital following car crash on Monday.

Garrett suffered from a sprained shoulder, strained biceps and cut hand during the crash on Monday however despite injury concerns the DE is planning to play on Sunday against the Falcons.

Browns executive vice president and general manager Andrew Berry released an update on Garrett’s injury via a club statement on Tuesday.

“After medical evaluation today, our team doctors at University Hospitals have concluded that Myles has sustained a shoulder sprain, biceps strain, minor lacerations as well as some bumps and bruises to various other body parts. Myles didn’t suffer any fractures and has also cleared concussion protocol.

an update on Myles pic.twitter.com/c2cXe1odzw — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) September 27, 2022

“Currently, our focus is on providing Myles the medical care needed for him to return to football activity. Although we hope to have him back soon, his availability for Sunday’s game in Atlanta will be evaluated by team doctors throughout the week.”

Since the statement was released however, Garrett has confirmed that he has a desire to play on Sunday with the injuries seemingly not as bad as first expected.

