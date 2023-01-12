Naomi Osaka shocked the tennis world after withdrawing from the 2023 Australian Open a week before the event. Later in the week, it became clear why. Osaka later revealed that she is pregnant and will not be playing tennis for the remainder of the 2023 season.

The 25-year-old tennis star took to Twitter to announce her pregnancy.

Can’t wait to get back on the court but here’s a little life update for 2023. pic.twitter.com/GYXRnutU3I — NaomiOsaka大坂なおみ (@naomiosaka) January 11, 2023

Osaka is out for 2023 after announcing pregnancy

After posting a picture of her ultrasound, Osaka took to Twitter to write a letter to her fans about her next adventure. The four-time major champion and former No.1 announced that she will be out for the entire 2023 tennis season.

“”I realize that life is so short and I don’t take any moments for granted, everyday is a new blessing and adventure,” Osaka tweeted Wednesday.

Osaka has been candid throughout her whole entire career about mental health and withdrew from the 2021 US Open. While she returned at the start of 2022, Osaka looks to take another break after announcing her pregnancy with rapper Cordae.

Osaka to Play in the Australian Open 2024

Thanks to various partnerships and sponsorships, Osaka was the highest-paid female athlete in 2022.

It was a busy year for Osaka.

The 25-year-old phenom started her own talent agency with longtime agent Stutard Duguid. Since then, the pair have signed Nick Kyrgios and Ons Jabeur as clients.

Despite missing the entirety of the 2023 tennis season, Osaka promised to play in the 2024 Australian Open, where she is a two-time champion. While Osaka never announced her due date, she has roughly one year to train and get back on the court.

Osaka hasn’t played a competitive match since September but looks to return almost a year and half later for the start of the Grand Slam season.

The former 2022 Australian Open winner, Ash Barty announced her pregnancy last week as well. Barty on the other hand retired last year holding the No.1 ranking.